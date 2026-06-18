France' Fight Against Epstein's Network, Ellie's Fight w/ Todd Blanche

Carly P Reilly of Read Receipts On and I go over the incredible Epstein modeling network still going strong in France, despite evidence to show culpability from people like Daniel Siad, who was interviewed by CNN this week.

We also go over how easy it is to come up with concrete examples (in tidy categories) of Epstein Transparency Act violations, and the complicity of the Trump administration.

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Thank you LeftieProf, Debbie Fraker, Noble Blend, Skutt Hope, Cher, and many others for tuning into my live video with Carly P Reilly! Join me for my next live video in the app.