The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
Sep 29

Ohhhh honey 😒

It’s every college. Every single one.

Ivy League? Yep.

Community College? Yep.

High school is where the permission starts and never gets rescinded.

I was almost 13, he was 19. They slapped him on the wrist and patted me on the head.

My niece had an experience similar to the Cornell incident. A written apology and they didn’t let him walk to get his diploma. Performative bullshit

Thirty five years later and twenty years ago, not a fucking thing had changed. I cried for her. Nothing will ever change.

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1 reply by Ellie Leonard
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Margaret M Kerr
Sep 29

Wow, I didn’t know that the frat drugged thing was so pervasive and still happened. My experience was in early 1970 and until all this came out plus your writing I thought it was my fault for “drinking the punch”. I’m 75 and still have only vague memories and they are all fuzzy….. embarrassing! I’m glad Jane Doe is suing.

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