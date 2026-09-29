I’ve said many times that I’m grateful not to consider myself a “survivor,” especially in the context of some of the darkest things I cover in my writing. But that doesn’t mean I’ve never experienced harassment. And in light of this week’s horrifying, and all-too-common story out of Cornell, I think it’s important to express that the spectrum of sexual harassment and abuse happens to students every day on college campuses all over the United States, and most goes unreported by the administrators, but is very often reported by students.

Leaving for college

In my freshman year of college at Gonzaga University, I signed up to be a work study for the President’s Office, making $7.50/hour, something like 10 hours a week. When I began working, I signed a document stating that the things I saw and heard in the office would stay private. I’m pretty sure now that it was an NDA. At the time I didn’t think anything of it, but over the course of the year I realized how important that piece of paper was. For example, as a Jesuit priest the President lived a vow of poverty, but that didn’t stop him from taking several trips per year to visit his mother in Honolulu. Those receipts stayed in the office.

The school newspaper, the Gonzaga Bulletin, had a crime blotter on the back page used to keep students and their parents apprised of local petty thefts et al. The neighborhood surrounding the campus wasn’t the greatest, a lot of little houses rumored to be owned by local hero John Stockton, but smack-dab in the middle of a whole lot of meth. So we stayed close.

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Prior to attending, I’d heard about a serial masturbator in the school library who exposed himself to female students. I don’t know if this was ever reported in the Bulletin. I do know several things weren’t.

Shortly after school started in the fall, something happened near our dorm. I’d signed up to be in the good-kid residential housing, promising not to drink or cause a ruckus. The greatest controversy was a mysterious bowl of condoms that kept turning up in the Catholic student lounges. So when a fleet of ambulances and police vehicles surrounded a dorm near ours, the most excitement we’d seen in weeks, many of us ran over to be looky-loos. I asked an EMT what was going on, and he told me that it looked like several of the girls (I remember it as “all,” though this could be a foggy memory) had allegedly been given Rohypnol, or “roofies,” more commonly known as the date-rape drug. I remember it specifically because he said some girls were “just drinking Coke.”

It was never reported in the Bulletin, and I know this because I looked. The only thing on the back page was a stolen bike. I knew there were basketball players in the dorm (allegedly) on the night it happened, though I don’t know who, but at the time they were considered gods on campus, having won the West Coast Conference the previous spring.

I have reached out to several friends about that night, and also searched through news archives, but nobody remembers.

Once Upon a Mattress, Gonzaga University

The next spring, I signed up for a history class, my favorite subject outside of the arts. The older boys recommended the professor, who I will call “Robert C.,” saying he was “just like Mr. Rogers” and gave lots of extra credit. The latter part was true, though off-putting. Robert C. did give extra credit, but only to those who had the best weekend story, which turned into an extra letter-grade on the next exam. Except the “best weekend stories” were those where someone blacked out, and ended up in a tree wearing a blue lounge suit, etc. Again, I’d signed my life away to live in the “good” dorm, so my stories were studying, going into town with friends, and calling my boyfriend. I never got the extra credit.

But Robert C., as he walked up and down the aisles listening to eager students’ stories, stopped at the girls’ desks to give their shoulders a squeeze, their backs a little rub, and chuckled, giving them his full attention. I found the whole thing odd, a little unfair grade-wise, but otherwise spent the next couple of weeks studying hard for my first exam in his class.

When he handed me the test, it might as well have been written in Greek. I’d never heard of any of the material that was being covered. Not a single question. I’d spent three hours a night studying, and yet this could have been the wrong class. I stopped by his office the same day.

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“Clearly I’m doing something wrong,” I said, “I worked really hard on the material and I didn’t understand any of it.”

He laughed. The woman grading papers next to his desk—I assumed, his wife—also laughed.

“Ah yes,” he said, “it’s a little test I do at the beginning of the year, to see which students will stop by my office and ask for help. I give them the real study guide.”

I was flabbergasted. I probably said something naive like, “But that’s not fair. I worked really hard.”

“Look,” he wheeled back from his desk and stood up, “women rarely do well in my classes. If you want to pass, go find yourself a basketball player, pretend to drop a pencil, and you’ll be ‘studying’ in no time.”

My cheeks burned. I don’t know what I said, or if I just sat there sputtering. But I know exactly what he said next.

GU Spring Dance Concert

“Try and report me. Happens all the time. I have this school wrapped around my little finger.” He held up a pinky. I think he said something about tenure, but I’m not sure. His wife chuckled, and I turned and left his office.

I did report what he’d said. All the offices were closed, so I ran to the dorm and told my RA. She said she knew. She said Robert C. had a reputation and truly was reported by girls all the time. She said to get the hell out of his class and find a different history teacher. I did. The next day I reported it directly to the President’s Office.

But Robert C. was right. Gonzaga didn’t bat an eyelash, and two years later he was awarded the Alphonse and Geraldine Arnold Distinguished Professor of the College of Arts & Sciences. No one ever responded to my report.

I had good grades but was never comfortable at Gonzaga, and transferred the next year to the University of Washington. I didn’t have any bad experiences there, though by that time I mostly lived off-campus and only ventured in for class or a little time in the Suzzallo Library Reading Room. I’m grateful that my experiences don’t look like other women’s stories, and that I got out seemingly unscathed. But the things I remember showed me how easy it was for something to happen and never be talked about, or if it was, it was “dealt with” quietly, hidden away from family donors and trustees.

Maybe just a workshop or an essay, and a clean record.