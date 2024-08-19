The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

Susan J
Aug 30

I am still waiting for any one of those “gun rights” legislators to explain why I have to have a license to drive and I have to have insurance for my car. My car was not made specifically to kill anything. It is for getting from point A to point B. Where I live, a person has to pay for driving instructions from a licensed company to get a drivers license under the age of 21, and those classes were $450 in 2020 when I paid for my grandchild’s. That is more money than most families can afford which is why my now 20 yo grandchild ferries her friends around. These are high school graduates without licenses which hinders their ability to even find a job that they can get to. To those legislators that steadfastly declare their support (paid for by the NRA) for gun ownership saying that they have a “God given right to bear arms”, I would ask then why did David only have a slingshot ? Explain to me at what date in time did God ordain this ? It certainly wasn’t when guns were invented; by that rational, how can you deny that when scientists developed vaccines they were a gift from God to keep people safe ? Even if everyone has a right to own a gun, we all have a right to live, our children have a right to attend school. This current administration is trying to pressure women out of the workforce, and into the role of breeding stock; why, so that we can birth more targets ? Everyone household among my relatives, with the exception of my home and one other, have firearms. Most of them hunt. Some have them because they are in the military. But I adamantly believe that every single owner should have to prove that they are trained, that that they are responsible, that the weapon is registered with a impact signature on file, and that they are insured - if they can’t afford insurance then they can’t afford the weapon.

Sister Sage
Aug 30

I share your concerns. As a resident of rural Montana, where gun ownership is widespread, I have consistently spoken out in favor of gun control — stating my beliefs that guns ownership needs background checking, safety lessons, licensing and insurance (like car ownership).

Yes, I do hunt and have a rifle for hunting.

I also advocated in favor of diversity and inclusion. Unfortunately, displaying a Clinton sign on my property led to threats against my life and the lives of my children. The situation deteriorated further when I placed a rainbow pride flag on my garage. That flag was repeatedly torn down, vandalized, and taken. “Fuck you” rocks decorated my driveway. I replaced the flag by painting one on the garage—someone splashed red paint over it—I called the sheriff department only to be told by the deputy sheriff that my actions were seen as antagonizing the community and I should “shut up” and “be a good girl.” Despite these challenges, I remain committed to promoting positive change and inspiring others to stand up for their rights and beliefs.

