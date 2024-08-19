Note to the reader: This essay was written in 2023, prior to our family moving from rural Montana to just outside New York City. Our circumstances are different—the laws, the schools, the political ideology—but our family and friends are still a part of this story, and likely yours are too.

I've tried to explain to my kids that I'm not that old. I was just their age a little while ago. But somehow I spent my entire childhood in public school and never had a single lockdown drill. We hadn't even heard about school shootings until Paducah and then Columbine, and that was high school. We didn’t have metal detectors or armed resource officers, just a woman with a bad perm who chased down kids skipping math or biology in her big white truck. The worst-case scenario was a fight between classes, and after the school board declared mandatory anger-management for the perpetrators the fisticuffs moved off campus to the Payless parking lot or behind the Blockbuster. I realize I'm dating myself, but I digress. I can remember vividly the scariest day I ever spent in public school, 1st grade at Franklin Elementary when the boiler overheated and the janitor saved us all. That. Was. It.

Fast forward, we've bounced around a little with our family. We swapped level-headed politics for a chance to let our kids grow up with fresh air and small schools. Once upon a time it felt worth it to raise our kids in a rural community where cows outnumber people almost 3 to 1. But not anymore. It's hard to ignore what people want here and what they're willing to sacrifice to get it. And there's no hiding it: people want their guns.

My 9-year-old brought home a handful of raffle tickets from his Little League tryouts. "Here Mom," he said, "we're supposed to sell these to our grandparents and friends." I looked at the list of prizes printed on the front. Ten dollars could get you a Winchester XPR Sporter 7mm-08 rifle, or a 12-gauge shotgun, a .22 Magnum rifle, a .22 handgun, or a sweet 9mm Smith and Wesson. Not a day at the arcade with your family. Not a couple passes for the swimming pool. Guns, five of them. They're the most-coveted prize of Opening Day, read loud and clear over the sound system from home plate. The cheering can be heard all over town, as well as the groans when your name isn't called.

There are other prizes, tickets to the baseball game, a certificate to our local candy store, and a liquor basket. But what happened to kids' baseball? Hell, what happened to "kids just being kids?" All we hear about is how we're "forcing them to grow up too fast, taking away their innocence." So we ban books. But kids are smart--they have lockers, and library cards, and hidey-holes. I mean, we all read Stephen King in the 7th grade. And we definitely had that Nine Inch Nails CD tucked under our mattress. "But don't teach them about sex or their bodies or it'll change them." It might. In fact, let's hope it does. "But if they read about gay stuff, if you let them wear rainbows..." Listen sweetheart, you can cover your poor kid in as much camo as you want, they're under there whether you like it not. It's not a bad thing. But knowledge is so dangerous--stories about girls starting their periods, and two-parent homes - sorry - two same-sex parent homes. Frightening. So harmful to children. But guns? Nah, guns are just our right, what makes us special as Americans.

We are the sore thumb of our block, our unincorporated county, our state. We've learned not to declare or show our politics and opinions in any way. But we are a secret society, and we aren't alone, little purple bubbles in a very red sea. We teach our kids that we have many rights--to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness--and that not any one of these rights should overtake another. A right to a weapon is never greater than the right to go to school in safety. It's never more important than a movie with friends or a stadium filled with concertgoers.

We teach them about locking our doors and windows at night, turning on the video doorbell, and finding ways to protect our family that don't put our kids at risk by having a high-powered gun in our home. We let them ask questions and we listen more than talk. And it's hard. They hear things from their friends, people they love and trust, but who come from different homes with different priorities. Maybe not different, but blurred. Everyone loves their kids as much as we love ours, but guns will never be a problem here until it's your kid that doesn't come home, that's calling you from a bathroom stall at school, tapping on the speaker because they can't talk without announcing their location. It's never a problem until it's your problem.

Leave a comment

A red state is a club and guns are the uniform. The "fight for freedom" is fashionable here, trendy. Everyone wears printed T-shirts and MAGA hats to mark their territory and let you know where they stand before anyone opens their mouth. The bumper stickers are defensive. They blame you for the gas prices, you snowflake bastard, and "you can pry the gun from my cold, dead hands." And oh, the flags. It's a continuous fashion show on a very red carpet.

But fear not, dear blues and purples, the world is changing (sorry, reds). Kids are amazing. I repeat, kids are amazing. They don't accept the narrative anymore, left or right, free-school-lunches or sequined Levis. They don't wait for you to teach them what they're supposed to think or know. They've learned (maybe thanks to the internet, certainly thanks to graphic novels) to go out and grab the proverbial bull by the horns and start developing their own thoughts and opinions without our help. And thank God. They're going to change the world and we can't stop that momentum. But we're trying awfully hard as we sit back and watch them die in their classrooms, shaking under their desks and behind their bulletproof backpacks as we pass legislation to expose them to harm. Because that's what's more important. Our freedom.

Leave a comment

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.