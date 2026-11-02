The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane Wyzga's avatar
Diane Wyzga
7h

Haley's a lost conscience, a lost character, a lost cause.

Reply
Share
Amy Smith's avatar
Amy Smith
7h

That was my very first thought Ellie.

What a petty insecure person.

Don't put the Country or even your STATE first Haley, no no by all means do the stupidest shit on earth for some headlines.

Another useful idiot for the Republicans.

Yet another Fetterman in Democrats clothes. :-(

Reply
Share
58 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Red Pencil Transcripts LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture