Yesterday afternoon, Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens (D) endorsed not the Democratic nominee, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, but his Republican rival, Mike Rogers.

“I am a proud Democrat, and I am endorsing Mike Rogers (R) for state Senate…Abdul made very clear that I was not welcome in his campaign, that he didn’t need me there, that he didn’t want me there.” - Haley Stevens

While there is no public statement saying that El-Sayed asked Stevens to stay away from campaign events, and while El-Sayed has refuted these statements, two anonymous sources close to the Stevens’ camp reported to Politico that the rumors are allegedly true. There is no way to confirm this.

As a voter living outside of Michigan, objectively peering in the window, this all plays out a little catty by someone who is nursing the wounds of a lost campaign, and who wasn’t allowed to play in the sandbox. But Stevens has yet to declare what’s happening on the ground in Gaza a “genocide,” something deeply important to El-Sayed, who has campaigned on supporting the people of Gaza, opposing military aid to Israel, and distancing himself from PAC ads that support these efforts.

Mike Rogers and Haley Stevens - Reuters

Now, I am neither Jewish nor Palestinian, but I know the history of both, the generational trauma, and the deep devastation of loss of life, home, and history. But at least for me, the concept of genocide is simple. It neither rests on numbers nor duration, but instead is the decimation of a people based on who they are, not something they’ve done. I would consider October 7th to be a genocide. And I consider what’s happening in Gaza to be a genocide—the torture and murder of a group of people for simply being that group of people.

So I try to be objective when listening to someone’s story, their family, their point of view, and the concept (represented by First Nations and Indigenous tribes here in North America) that it takes seven generations to remove the intergenerational trauma from your DNA. I listen more than I talk, becuase there is an incredible amount of hurt on both sides, and citizens are being asked to suffer for the sins of their fathers (i.e. Bibi Netanyahu and Hamas).

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Now, back to Haley Stevens.

What happened yesterday was one of two things—money or love. When Stevens walked out of Perfecting Church in Detroit, with Rogers at her side, something felt off. And in the aftermath, folks associated with that imagery knew they’d been used. Somewhere inside the walls of the historically black church a decision was made, a handshake, and Stevens entered the world, reborn, in support of a Republican candidate not only endorsed by Donald Trump, but who has repeatedly made bigoted public comments condemning El-Sayed for his Muslim faith.

Rogers, nearly nine years ago, cited Thomas Jefferson, who said that religion and politics was “never cause for withdrawing from a friend.” But then I’m sure he doesn’t consider El-Sayed a friend.

So maybe there was a promise, money, some sort of exchange that took place, bringing Stevens into the fold. It wasn’t a giant step for the centrist, who people are now referring to as “Fetterwoman,” but certainly came as a surprise to her staff. And within a couple of hours half of them quit on the spot.

But maybe that wasn’t it. Maybe it was something more simple—the sway of a quiet romantic relationship off the books. After all, Stevens is dating Jason Turkish, a disability-rights lawyer and staunch Democrat, who’d declared just three days earlier that he’d be giving his vote to Mike Rogers. But despite his previous political leanings, he’d given thousands to Maine’s Susan Collins’ (R) campaign, and as late as March 2026, several-thousand dollars to controversial Senator John Fetterman’s Victory Fund. Collins votes along Republican party lines nearly 90% of the time. And Fetterman broke with his own party several times, confirming Markwayne Mullin as Homeland Security Secretary, opposing the blocking of arms sales to Isreal, and supporting a full-scale attack on Iran.

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But is that really all this is? Is Haley Stevens that girl, the one who flipped her entire identity to support a man? We all know her. For me, well, we’ll call her “Renee.” She was the girl who had her own beautiful persona until she dated the hockey player. Within a week she’d bought thousands of dollars of hockey equipment, toting around a massive duffel bag on wheels, and using terms like “biscuit” and “five hole.” She’d randomly shout “are you kidding me, stripes?” at any given moment, which we figured meant she was annoyed about something or other. Six months later, while nursing a sudden breakup, she found herself in the arms of a local punk rocker, pseudo-famous with a self-paid tour in Eastern Europe. Within days she’d thrifted the hockey gear, switching over to distressed everything, unwashed tanktops, a leather jacket, three new piercings, and a steady diet of PBR and combat boots.

I asked myself why “Renee” didn’t have enough confidence in her own personality, or look, or shoes even, to just be herself with any man who came along. But she didn’t. She loved like a chameleon, morphing into finance bros, farmers market fish guys, and hippies. Never the two alike.

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Whatever Haley Stevens did, whether money, or love, or maybe just really, really bad advice, it will wipe her off the map, politically speaking, as she betrayed her party, and her staff, showing that she, too, cannot just be herself in a room full of opposition. And certainly, Michiganders need a candidate who can maintain their values and ethics in a room full of opposition, because that’s kind of the job.

Tomorrow the people of Michigan vote for a new senator, in hopes of finding that elusive blue wave we’ve been chasing since the Obamas. A simple majority in the House of Representatives means inevitable impeachment and a foothold against all the plans from the Trump Administration over the next two years. But it’s the two-thirds majority in the Senate that will cement our future. That would take a nigh-miracle, a landslide that flips 20 of 22 Republican seats. Not impossible, but not inevitable, and it will take everything we have in us as a nation to show that we won’t stand for candidates who won’t stand with us when the pressure is on.

Okay, Michigan, get out there and vote with all your hearts.

Ellie is an author, editor, and independent journalist focusing on survivor justice. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.