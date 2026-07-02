The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Bo Baggs's avatar
Bo Baggs
16h

Thanks for all you do Ellie. You're a true patriot! What will I be celebrating for tomorrow's 250th anniversary of the DOI? The fact that we have many fellow Americans like yourself contributing to our common good. I consider myself a member of that group, and I feel that we outnumber the MAGAs and malcontents by a sizable majority. Warmest wishes for you, your family and loved ones!

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Connie Niedt's avatar
Connie Niedt
16h

King George and Trump. See any parallels here?

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