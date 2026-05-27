The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Hardball with Christopher Peleo-Lazar

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Christopher Peleo-Lazar's live video
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Christopher Peleo-Lazar's avatar
David Shuster's avatar
Ellie Leonard, Christopher Peleo-Lazar, and David Shuster
May 27, 2026

Thank you The People's Community, Craig, PJ Schuster, It’s Time 🇺🇦, Jill B., and many others for tuning into my live video with David Shuster and Christopher Peleo-Lazar! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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