Honey, I’m Home!

I’m back from a family vacation to the Olympic Peninsula and playing catch-up on a very newsy week.

Ellie's Coffee Fund

Behind the scenes I’m still working on the Michael Wolff emails, which will ultimately lead to a lengthy article about everything he and Jeffrey Epstein were doing for over a decade, including discrediting survivors like Virginia Giuffre, catching and killing stories about Epstein’s sexual history, writing a glowing biography to bring Epstein back into the mainstream, making a documentary, sharing White House information with the Saudis, and on, and on, and on…

With the article, I’ll post a full database of their correspondence from as early as 2009 through Epstein’s arrest and ultimate demise. This information will all be sent to Congress and other media platforms, in the hopes that they will question Wolff about his activities, why he hid a decade of information about Epstein, what is in the book he never published, and why he never reported the things Epstein told him in 100 hours of interviews, that he’s yet to make public.