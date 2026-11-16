It wasn’t until I gave birth to my daughter that I realized women and girls deserved rights.

Of course that’s just how I’m remembering it, with the jaundiced glasses of a 40-something feminist wading through a house drowning in testosterone. But once upon a time I wanted the trad-wife experience, the homeschooling, the responsible girls who protected the boys from intrusive thoughts that they couldn’t control. The flashcards and homemade chicken nuggets displayed dutifully on the community moms’ Facebook page.

My daughter launched into the world on the wrong day, at the wrong time, in the wrong midwife’s basement. My husband was working at Pies and Pints, a shitty Seattle punk eatery, and said he smelled me on the air—just a whiff—and came home to find me writhing in the bathtub. I couldn’t talk. I hadn’t even texted him. Dying seemed simpler than giving birth, and I had happily succumbed to that choice. Thankfully he hadn’t, and he wrapped me in a blanket and drove me to our backup-midwife, while the actual midwife called the Kingston Ferry captain, turning the boat around back to the dock, and sped across the Sound to arrive in time to catch our first little lump.

Over the next days and months we navigated nigh-poverty, the WIC program, and Medicaid, after I quit my low-level job at an engineering firm to never leave her side again. It involved throwing up and a whole lot of weeping, but the decision was made to stay, take on a nanny gig, and live on my husband’s dutiful $8/hour. Despite his business degree, we’d graduated just before the Recession and he still couldn’t find work that offered both a paycheck and benefits. So he bounced restaurant-to-restaurant, shitty-punk-rock-bar to shitty-punk-rock-bar, and I bounced babies, fed babies, read to babies, walked babies, all with my daughter strapped to my chest. Most of it was due to guilt, and not wanting to give other kids the attention I gave her, but we had to eat, and so the proximity helped navigate both the guilt and postpartum blues.

It was an easy time to ignore my own politics, or any questions I might have. I’d started to lean a little liberal, which felt uncomfortable (though I’d voted for Obama twice). I still went to church every Sunday, still met with my mommy Bible study on Friday mornings, still judged moms who went to work, or talked about liberal politics out loud. I heard myself saying things that I didn’t really believe, if only to be encapsulated by the cozy box I’d grown up in. “I’ll support my LGBTQ family, but you probably won’t see me at any parades.” “I voted for Obama, but I still will always vote against abortion.” “Women aren’t supposed to be church pastors, they can lead in other ways.” “Oh man, that’s awful. What was she wearing when it happened?”

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That last one took a long time. Modesty was burned into me from a young age, those fingertip measurements at my sides and turtleneck tops. I listen back to old family cassette tapes and realize how young I’d been raised to be—a child’s voice at 15, long hair and dolls well into high school, the idea of “keeping sweet” until the right man came along. I was pulled from health classes and didn’t have TV, and by the time I went to college I didn’t even know the complexities of the female anatomy. I’d learned to put in a tampon from contraband teen magazines, and everything else from the Girl Scout Handbook. All around me girls flaunted their new teen bodies, and I was still taping my chest like Roberta Martin. And when I developed a yeast infection in my first year away from home, I didn’t tell anyone, suffering for almost 18 months because I thought for sure I’d caught an STD from the communal toilet seats and no one would believe I was still a virgin.

A man did come along, a blazing-blue liberal who’d learned everything from contraband, too, but Howard Zinn and Jello Biafra. And together we debrided away our evangelical upbringings and settled into the Seattle music scene. But at home we still didn’t have much, barely paying our rock-bottom rent and never any cheese in the fridge (always a clear sign of financial success). I had two nanny clients and worked 12-hour days with my daughter sleeping on my chest, and in the evenings I posted editing ads on the University of Washington department websites. I got a few resumes, never any theses, and tried switching to diaper-cleaning on Craigslist, $.75 apiece. I figured if I made $30/day we could pay our rent and use my husband’s money for everything else.

When my daughter was 10 months old I applied for an editing job that would change the course of my life. I didn’t get the job. However, the man who owned the company wrote me back and said he loved my cover letter, and would I consider transcription? I said yes. Did I know what transcription was? No.

I spent the next year typing up water-quality meetings, legal interviews, and otherwise dull conversations, many with heavy accents and poor recording devices in the back of crowded rooms, boardrooms, and restaurants. I made $.75/minute, so an hour-long interview, which took three hours to type, was $45. I could put my daughter in bed, snuggling in beside her, and pay our bills in the middle of the night.

Then my son came along. Whereas my daughter had stayed where I put her, had an affinity for books and organization, my son liked eating sharp objects. He was our first call to poison control, when at age two he opened the fridge, climbed the shelves, found the jar of gummy vitamins, and ate the whole thing while I tried to take a 30-second shower, no shampoo. He did a lot of things while I was in the shower. And while my daughter was my alarm system, no crib, no toys, no TV, no locks or bolted down safety measures stood in his way. One time it was eating Christmas lights, which he called “tandy.” Another, he stripped down in 17 below, unlocked the back door, and jumped up to his neck in a snow drift. I heard screaming inside the 30-second shower, no shampoo. He had a frequent-flyer card to the ER, made for “those kids,” so we didn’t have to fill out paperwork every time. I asked the ped how they knew we weren’t abusive parents, when our kid comes in every other week bleeding and covered in bruises.

“It’s the eye contact,” she told me. My son was happy, chatty, and accident-prone. And after getting him tested for every oddity under the sun, doctors decided he needed preschool, early, and badly.

By this time we’d moved to Missoula, Montana, and with it came a little rise in lifestyle and rent. So alongside the ever-steady transcription, I jumped into the network marketing craze, a no-big-deal pyramid scheme that took Facebook by storm and had all stay-at-home/work-at-home moms selling belly wraps, candles, essential oils, and in my case, performing as a Beachbody coach. I hated every minute of marketing myself, working out on camera, and selling $130 protein shakes to my friends and family. I became a social pariah and people avoided my casual, “Hey, it’s been a long time, friend” DMs. No one wants to talk to a sales pitch, and though I lost a few pounds, I also lost my social life and didn’t really make any money.

Syrian Refugees: Welcome in Canada - The New York Times

It was right around that time that the owner of the transcription business that had kept us afloat for three years said he was closing up shop, and I could either buy the business or just take on his clients. We were still broke, so I took the clients and made the terrifying leap into small business. Four-thousand individually-addressed emails later I had three responses, including one filmmaker, one lawyer, and a local writer. The filmmaker didn’t have much for me, but she’d worked at NPR and what she couldn’t pay me she traded in networking. This landed my first gig at the New York Times, working for the Syrian Refugee Project with Catrin Einhorn and Jodi Kantor.

It was 2015.

To be continued…

Ellie is an author, editor, and independent journalist focusing on survivor justice. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.