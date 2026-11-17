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Over the next several months I listened to interviews of refugee families fleeing to Canada, where they were welcomed with jobs, schools, and livelihoods. Around this time, Donald Trump had begun campaigning for President, and by September he seemed to be on board, albeit reluctantly, with bringing Syrian refugees to the U.S. But a month later he switched course, saying, “If I win...they’re going back.” It was the beginning of what would become one of his most significant, and most destructive presidential legacies: the removal of immigrants from American soil.

But, arguably, Trump’s other most significant legacy would come to the fore just a year later with the release of the notorious Access Hollywood tape, in which he bragged about grabbing women “by the pussy,” a story echoed across the accounts of 43 women by 2019, and many more who have stayed out of the public record but given their stories anonymously. And by January 2017, nearly 5 million people marched across Washington D.C., Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Boston, Seattle, and around the world, advocating for women’s rights in the shadow of a new administration that would work to systematically strip them away.

I’d just given birth to baby number 3, now strapped to my chest, another big-headed boy who’d surprised us all and broken my tailbone on the way out. I packed him in, dropped his brother and sister off at school, and headed to the fairgrounds to vote for Hillary. By this time I was working instead of sleeping, navigating life with public school, a toddler, a newborn, and deadlines at major newspapers and film studios. It meant typing and breastfeeding, warming my toes at 3am on a sleeping cat on the floor, and moving only when absolutely necessary so as not to wake rotund, famished infants.

I took it all as a badge of honor—the ladies at the Times breastfed too. I knew this because no one remembered to remove their microphones when pumping in a back room. So, too, they forgot to drop the mics when going to the bathroom. I’ve heard more famous streams of pee than I care to count—politicians, movie stars, journalists, musicians. At a base level, we all urinate, and it all sounds the same. For the transcribers this is listed as [BACKGROUND NOISE]. Do we need it? No. Do we note it because we know it was a famous person? Yes.

But one famous urethra spoke to another famous urethra, and pretty soon I had a lot of work. I transcribed most of the New York Times’ big conferences, including the DealBook, Art for Tomorrow, and the Athens Democracy Forum. I worked in the Culture Department, Editorial Development, Special Sections, Investigations, and Business. And little old me, down with mastitis, or pregnant, or shampooing tiny stomach flus out of my carpets at midnight, signed NDAs and listened to the best conversations in town.

Speaking for transcribers, NDAs are great. Better still, “Can we go off the record?” Because “off the record” is noted in a transcript, but it doesn’t turn off the microphone. And usually this phrase, the very best of phrases, leads to “that thing,” the controversy, the juice, the dirt, the very darkest and most secretive part of the story that the world never needs to know. Sometimes it’s money, sometimes it’s names, sometimes it’s just salacious gossip that you have to wade through and choose what to believe in the dark. But almost all of it is delicious, and a notch in the belt of a contract worker whose name never appears on the payroll. And I knew all of it.

The New York Times passed my name on to the L.A. Times, the Washington Post, filmmakers, podcasters, authors, scientists, and law enforcement. I pulled my minivan over on the side of the highway more than once to take a call from someone important. I sat in my driveway listening to a whispered conversation about the Obamas, a book, a film, things I would need to sign if I wanted to participate. “Say nothing; this is very hush-hush.” It would later become, well Becoming, and one of the loveliest and most familial projects I worked on. Michelle is exactly who you think she is, and she comes from exactly the people you’d think she comes from. Family. Traditions. Meals. And believe me when I say, she’ll never run for office, no matter how much we beg. And God Bless, I wouldn’t either. And that 2016 inauguration? It went how you thought it went. But I can’t say how it went. I’ve signed my life away for that one.

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But the Obamas weren’t the most familial story I worked on. That would have to be the Royals. As a fly on the wall, invisible to most, I proverbially sat down at Harry and Meghan’s Santa Barbara kitchen counter while they made lunch for 18 months. I listened to them gather eggs in the garden. I sat with them as they shared an office, having normal conversations about normal days. I found myself, a person who’d never really cared about the Royal Family—outside the deep Millennial disappointment in the evolution of Prince William—listening to two people who wanted out, who recognized colonialism, and who questioned the need for a monarchy in the 21st Century. It all felt logical and with few fireworks. And though I’ve often struggled with platforming wealthy people complaining about their own wealth, the idea of a gilded cage and the public eye in the wake of grief, birth, and deep racism did feel pretty damaging. And the emotion that never made it past the cutting-room floor slowly changed my mind.

But those NDAs.

When Oprah sat down to ask Meghan and Harry what, at the time, the entire world wanted to know about some pretty dark conversations had with Harry just before the birth of his son, I could only smile. Those would be locked away. But to know something that Oprah didn’t? I warmed my toes in the cat and continued to type.

CBS

It didn’t stop with the Royal Family. I worked on the Lights at Wrigley Field for ESPN, the story of the Golden State Killer with Patton Oswalt, Mia Farrow and Woody Allen, Mayor Pete, reality television and the Duggars (never again), Jon Stewart, and a long list of stories of MeToo. In fact, the very biggest one that launched a thousand ships—here “ships” translates to “canceled men”—I missed almost entirely.

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As a small-business owner the first thing you learn is never say no. Working on Christmas Eve? Of course. In the hospital? Definitely. Just gave birth 12 hours ago? What’s the deadline? I’ll make some coffee. It goes without saying that when you miss a beat, you lose a customer.

I learned this very early from one of the biggest stories that kicked off a movement that we have thankfully yet to recover from. I remember it as a phone call, pulling over into the dirty sell-your-car lot next to the carwash in Lolo, Montana. I remember hearing Jodi Kantor’s voice on the other end, quieter than normal—”I have a project for you, but it’s a rush and it’s very, very on the down-low. You’ll recognize a lot of the subjects. Do you have time for this?”

We were just leaving town for our traditional family hunting trip. No, I’m not a hunter. Yes, I’m mostly a pacifist. But in Montana, eating venison is a sustainable and very common way of life, and as a carnivore you can’t really hide what it takes to eat a burger. It’s brutal, and violent, and awful, and the first time I tried to go deer-hunting I scoped myself above the eye and ended up in a rural ER with a doctor that I’m pretty sure was hungover. But family traditions are like that.

I told Jodi I’d have to miss this one time, praying she’d call me for the next project. There wouldn’t be any internet, I was surrounded by kids, and I didn’t think I could meet her deadline. She said no big deal and hung up the phone. It was months later that I realized she’d been calling about the Weinstein story.

I never said no to anything ever again.

Thankfully Jodi and Meghan Twohey included me in the further investigation, which they used to write their book She Said, and my tiny little name is in the acknowledgments on the back wall of The Strand, my only claim to fame.

But the Weinstein story was just the beginning. And it really wasn’t the beginning for anyone and everyone involved in the story we know now. It was decades later that the rest of us woke up and realized what had happened right under our noses. Though I think most women knew, at least statistically speaking.

As Jodi and Meghan wrote their book, as filmmakers like Amy Ziering directed documentaries calling out the music industry for its silent abuse of women, as brave survivors like Dylan Farrow stepped forward to tell their stories amidst a billion-dollar backlash, I began to hear the stories of women, lots of them, and the abuse and harassment they suffered at the hands of men I knew. Not knew, watched. Television, music, news, reality, Lake Woebegone for God’s sake. Some hit a little harder than others. I heard men’s names who have yet, in 2026, to be outed for their abuse. And before I ever heard the story of E. Jean Carroll, I heard women talking just like her. Women her age. Women in her city, in her field, telling the same stories of the now President of the United States of America.

Drew Dixon, On the Record - 2020

Here’s where NDAs get a little tricky and I have to be very cryptic, not because I might be sued (I could), but because we live in a time when it is our utmost duty to protect survivors’ anonymity. Some haven’t told their families. Some haven’t even told their partners. And there was a time when I heard them speaking freely, not as part of a lawsuit or a public accusation, not to write a book or to interview for a documentary, just a room full of women speaking to one another for community, and for protection, and for some type of strength to take back home when they were all alone and he was on their televisions calling them “nasty women.”

I can’t tell you where this conversation took place, though maybe that’s become public knowledge in the years since; I don’t know. But I can’t tell you who was there, or what they said, or the devastation and emotion in their voices. Some I knew, and some I didn’t. Some were as commonplace, for lack of a better word, as you and I. They have normal jobs, families, bills, aging parents, and friends who sat next to them holding their hands while they spoke. I heard names I knew, voices shaking.

And I wanted to say that I knew. I knew what he’d done. But I couldn’t. Like a priest in a confessional, I stayed silent, honoring their stories and the choice to live normal lives, albeit with grief and trauma.

To be continued…

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Ellie is an author, editor, and independent journalist focusing on survivor justice. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.