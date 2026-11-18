Read Part 2

I hadn’t thought about these conversations for years. Part of the oath of transcription is you delete the transcripts when the project comes to a close. But they’re shared in a folder with the interviewer, and it’s up to the interviewer to throw them away, or remove them from the shared domain. So I didn’t think these transcripts from almost a decade ago existed anywhere, and I was left with only my memories, which were spotty at best.

But then I found them, just where I’d left them in a folder marked for its owner on a file-sharing site. Never removed. Twenty-four separate conversations with women who alleged abuse in the decades prior with men from Hollywood and Donald Trump. They were all still there, time-coded and with anecdotes from some of my favorite films and people. Off-the-record side conversations about people they didn’t want to throw under the bus, but who maybe should have been. But ultimately quiet either way.

I found these interviews only because I began wondering how the one person who seemingly represented the darkest and most brutal side of the MeToo Movement, didn’t appear to be mentioned at all. And that was Jeffrey Epstein. And sure enough, there is no “Jeffrey Epstein” in any of these interviews, or in any I heard over the course of the Weinstein investigation. There’s no “Epstien” (sic) either, and all the Jeffreys are other people. So how did the one man now accused of sexually assaulting over a thousand women and girls somehow miss the movement that took down Garrison Keillor?

The 2017 Women’s March - Mobilus In Mobili

To answer these questions, I have to take a giant moon step back to the dawn of AI, which ultimately demolished my small business. In 2020, the New York Times visited my parents’ house to do a piece on me about AI’s takeover of the tech industry and how that affected someone like me. Naïve, slightly cocky, I claimed it simply hadn’t; and despite the raging COVID epidemic, business was good.

The New York Times

Three years later, my little business tanked, we picked up everything, and moved 20 minutes outside of New York City. I’d written a couple books by this time, and figured the proximity to Jodi and Meghan’s literary agent on that same stunning page in the back of the Strand would get me an instant book deal, a film contract, storytelling stardom, and I wouldn’t need to be working postpartum (to be clear, I was very done), or on Christmas morning, or with a leg in traction. I could just be one of those writers who sipped things and came up with edgy storylines or prose that kept people up at night. I could sit in the White Horse like Dylan Thomas and write over a plate of spinach-artichoke dip, minus the heavy drinking and impending early death.

That could be me.

I spent after hours sneaking around the Big Fives in New York, dropping off quiet climactic scenes that would leave a bored publisher, tired of vampiric romances, wondering what, dear Lord, happens next? For more, Madam Editor, here’s my complete contact information, day or night, a set of my fingerprints, the name of my firstborn, and three gift cards that have been sitting in my wallet since 2021. They’re still good, I promise.

But oddly enough, that one literary agent from the back wall at the Strand didn’t call me, nor did they hand me a six-figure publishing deal. I was stumped. And for the next year that meant doing the footwork and reaching out to 230 separate agents, all with separate requirements and demands—genres, blurbs, comps, summaries, synopses, bios, triggers, and sample pages. Never two agents the same. It was like applying to college, but only if college doesn’t want you to come. 153 agents responded, never having opened the book, with a simple “no thank you,” (in a form letter). Another 80 or so never said boo.

But one reached out immediately and loved the book. My book. My story. No, not just a story, but words, and characters, and trauma that wouldn’t let me sleep until I figured them out. A story that I was allowed to accompany in a sidecar, like some weird peeping Tom, but ultimately playing God.

But maybe all writers feel that way about their books.

Manifesting book deals…

The agent took me through edits—pages and pages of changes which killed characters, removed chapters and storylines, and left me in a limp pile on the floor for a few weeks before I figured it out. It still had to be my story, she said, but maybe we can “tweak.” She loved the cinematic value, saw it on a screen somewhere, but had to convince the whole world how to care about a simple character living in the rural United States.

And she couldn’t. Like my transcription career, my book tanked. Publishers liked it, I guess. They asked for rewrites and had questions, wanted samples. But when they dealt with the narrative of abuse and reclamation, the feedback was always the same:

We’re fatigued.

It wasn’t me; it was them. They needed space to work on themselves. I deserved better and the publishers weren’t ready for commitment. We were better off friends.

But it was true, they really were bored of the whole MeToo “thing.” They said they’d published too many stories. Too many women had come forward. No one was interested in reading that type of narrative anymore. And so my story, like so many women’s stories, was put back on the shelf until someone decided it was worth reading again.

The 2024 Women’s March

I wrote another book, a mediocre industry-pleaser with lots of “brah” and lunch at Nobu, but by then my agent decided we, too, were better off friends. I was broke, living in an upstairs apartment with my family, no book contracts, no small business, and watching our savings dwindle as I figured out what to do next.

It was around that time that a close friend told me to start blogging, “just rest and write.” I didn’t know what it meant to “rest and write,” because we had to “eat and pay rent.” But the country had just suffered its second devastating Trump election, and I knew that I could write from the perspective of the every-citizen through documenting our life in the city, taking our kids to marches and protests, and doing the heavy lifting with big documents like Project 2025 and the “Big Beautiful Bill,” and whittling them down into bite-sized pieces for every walk of life.

Ellie's Coffee Fund

So I began to piece things apart and educate a small cohort of bloggers with pieces on the plans for the DOJ, immigration, women’s rights, and the Department of Education. I talked about human rights and how they were reflected in my own community, a place a thousand times more diverse than anywhere I’ve ever lived or raised my children.

While Donald Trump threatened to rip families from their homes and places of business, my kids were having little theological conversations with their Muslim friends about the existence of Santa Claus. While the Trump Administration laid out plans to strip education, we watched our own district tighten its belt, removing vital arts programs and trimming down the special education budget. And as the Republican Party voted to cut Medicaid and SNAP benefits by over $700 billion, the food bank line in our community on Tuesday mornings stretched on for blocks.

And so I wrote about all of it. I wrote about what it means to wordlessly tell your immigrant neighbors you’re safe in times of ICE. I wrote about the lucrative private prison system funneling cash into our government. I wrote about abolishing the Electoral College and what it really takes to impeach and remove a president. I wrote about how we speak to our families across the table, when we know how they vote. And I wrote about women, over, and over, and over again.

To be continued…

Ellie is an author, editor, and independent journalist focusing on survivor justice. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.