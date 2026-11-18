Read Part 3

I didn’t know anything about the Epstein story. Like I said, I’d listened to probably 150 separate interviews of women who’d been abused by a long list of men, but Epstein’s name never came up. Not a single time. And so when I began to hear about the stories of women abused by this one man and all of his friends, and particularly one friend, I paid attention. I put down the conspiracies, the petty comments about the size of his hands, the validity of his never-changing hair, and I looked for evidence of the abuses of Donald J. Trump, two-time President of the United States of America.

At this time there were few files through which to rifle, and I didn’t know anything about court cases or Jane Does. But I wanted to know what was true and what I could get my hands on today, by myself, at my computer, citing my sources like a good editor’s kid.

I found videos, interviews, photographs, deeds, and a whole lot of witness testimony that showed two men, both now accused by a very long list of women—and many of whom I knew were not public—who spent nearly 15 years together in what would become both men’s deepest friendship, and likely business relationship, through real estate and the modeling/pageant industry. I learned about E. Jean Carroll. I found flight logs. I compared notes. And I compiled everything into a chronological timeline on my blog and hit “publish.”

Over the next six months my life would change in ways that neither my upbringing, nor my education, nor my quest to be a quiet writer over chips and dip, could prepare me for. I began interviewing with producers, and journalists, and politicians, and television personalities, and comedians, and suddenly what had once felt like a big world “out there,” became a growing community and coworking space of thousands of people working to solve this one case. And while many claim that it may be fueled by an intense feeling of vengeance against Donald Trump and his nigh-authoritarian governance of our once democratic nation, I’d venture to guess that it’s still more about women and children, and that, when asked, to a person, we’d give everything to protect a child. Now, that doesn’t always play out in policy, or voting, or what goes on behind closed doors with people of power in industry or in our local communities. But again, if asked, protecting children will always be a bipartisan issue.

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Asking my first questions at Jim Acosta’s town hall - April 2025

Today we have about half of the notorious “Epstein Files.” These include FBI reports, logs, handwritten notes, lawsuits, criminal cases, testimony, emails, text messages, Skype calls, ledgers, deeds, receipts, articles, books, and criminal complaints, among other things. And yet, with all the horrors and brutality contained, it’s still so anemic and such a scrubbed version of the truth, seen only by legislators and members of the DOJ.

As of today, the name “Trump” appears 5,377 times in the Epstein search site compiled by the DOJ. This may not include any handwritten versions of Donald Trump’s name. There are also some variations like “DJT” that pop up, but not much. And while Trump himself signed the “Epstein Files Transparency Act,” which clearly states that all PII (publicly identifiable information) of victims must be redacted, and no other names can be redacted based on reputation or embarrassment, it would seem that his own name has somehow mostly disappeared from the Epstein Files. Because when Rep. Jamie Raskin viewed the entirety of the unredacted Epstein Files on four DOJ computers in early 2026, a search turned up Donald Trump’s name “more than a million times.”

By the time someone reads this version of the story, we may or may not have made progress, found justice, or thrown anyone in jail for the abuses of children in the Epstein Files. Powerful men, and some women, may still be living in million-dollar homes, vacationing on million-dollar yachts, naming billion-dollar hospital wings after themselves, and tossing their million-dollar lawyers a bonus check over the holidays. Survivors may still be scraping by, working 9-5 jobs and fighting for their truths at night. They may still be targeted, threatened, railroaded, their reputations ruined, all because they spoke up about the abuse they suffered at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and his club of global leaders, money men, real estate moguls, modeling execs, politicians, film directors, journalists, and philanthropists.

Reading short stories at the Palace Pub in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

But I hope not. I hope by the time we’re reading these stories of survivors it will be in celebration of a crushing defeat of power. And maybe my one small pen will have helped, a needle amongst a haystack of citizen journalists and crowdsourcing folks from all around the world, investigating this case in a way that the DOJ has never had the skills nor the manpower. Whether with a PhD or an 8th-grade education, or nothing at all, people have decided enough is enough, and we can never let this happen again.

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Ellie is an author, editor, and independent journalist focusing on survivor justice. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.