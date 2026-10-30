This is the somewhat simple system I’ve been using to find missing documents associated with one lawsuit, one survivor, one “case,” as it were, so that you can get the full picture and context when it comes to navigating the deepest, darkest corners of the Epstien Files. This is likely not used by the DOJ, nor Congress, but I hope it helps find the Easter eggs that will eventually bring this investigation to a close with justice for survivors, and consequences for perpetrators.

If you want to watch the video version of decoding the Epstein Files, you can do that here

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In the Epstein files there are stacks of handwritten notes, used to create something called FBI “302s,” or witness interviews, that are then used in later criminal or civil proceedings. The more 302s you have, the more times a witness sat down with FBI agents to talk about what they or someone they know experienced, and it gives greater credibility to their case.

Generally, handwritten notes are stored together for multiple individuals in the files. For example, there are several interviews listed under the following Bates numbers according to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and are searchable on the DOJ website:

EFTA00021076

EFTA00151669 - EFTA00151673

EFTA00158600 - EFTA00158622

EFTA00021076

EFTA00276886 - EFTA00277040

EFTA01245133 - EFTA01245210

EFTA01246076 - EFTA01246145

EFTA01246203 - EFTA01246225

EFTA01246294

EFTA01246319

EFTA01246900 - EFTA01246956

EFTA00126059 - EFTA00126118

Now, not every file in between is a handwritten document, so you may have to scroll a little, and this certainly isn’t all of the FBI notes from the 3.5 million files we have, but this gives you a head start. If you want to find more, you can usually scroll up or down from these files to find similar cases or documents.

Today I’m going to focus on one victim’s story, to show you how to find handwritten notes and all the files from a single case (unless they’re purposely removed from the DOJ’s website), even if they aren’t stacked together. It can be tricky, so this is where watching the video may help.

I’m going to start with EFTA00276689, a very typical set of FBI agent handwritten notes that are dated, contain context, and are often unredacted (so please be careful about reposting).

Normally, all files associated with a single witness testimony, survivor, or the like, will include a serial number. This is different than an EFTA Bates stamp, and looks something like this:

(Here I’m using Jane Doe 4’s as a reference.)

However, if we don’t have a serial number, then it can be hard to link all the documents from a single survivor. Here’s my first tip:

If you have a date, begin searching for it in the files under the format YYYY.MM.DD

So in this case, you would search the DOJ website for 2019.09.19, which should pop up a bunch of coded responses like this:

If you open these, they’ll give you a spreadsheet that looks something like this:

These are all the individuals included in Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal trial. 3501 is a single individual, 3502, and so on and so forth. Sometimes one survivor will get two serial numbers, but not often.

Now, your next step is to scroll down and find the date, 2019.09.19. In this case, it appears under serial number 3509, where we will highlight notes, because it is clearly not an FBI 302 typed interview. However, we still need to verify this.

The nice thing about the FBI 302s, is they are very searchable by serial number, so we can easily find 3509-001 by simply searching on the DOJ website.

It’s right at the top, and when we open it for further review, it mentions not only that Maxwell was walking by with her dog (as in the handwritten notes above), but also has the same date, and is listed as the proper 3509-001. This is a match! Go ahead and highlight it off your spreadsheet.

Next, according to our spreadsheet, we need to find 3509-003. This is another FBI 302 interview, and easy to grab from the DOJ website. Look up the serial number, click the first result at the top, verify the “investigation on” date at the bottom of the document,” and go ahead and scratch it off your list.

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Now you need to put on your investigative hat and do some digging. Because, again, we won’t have a serial number that we can just search up on the bottom of the next notes, listed as 3509-004. So now we can do this one of two ways. We can either look for context in the previous FBI 302 interview, or we can look up or down by Bates number in the next few files to see if it is lurking close by.

Because this next set of handwritten notes are a little more messy, I chose to scroll until I came to file EFTA00278886, in which the survivor says the unique phrase, “Tickets may have been dropped off @ my house by a messenger…or one of his drivers.” This nearly exactly matches the phrasing in the FBI 302, along with date of 11/14/2019, meaning we have another match! Cross 3509-004 off your list.

3509-005 is another FBI 302 interview, so we can quickly grab that from an easy DOJ website search of the serial number. It, again, will be your first hit, so double-check that the date matches the spreadsheet with 12/17/2019, and you’re good to go. We should now look like this:

Handwritten notes, as you’re now well aware, are a little more difficult, so we continue to hunt up and down from the Bates number EFTA00278886 to see if we can find any handwritten notes from 12/17/2019 that also match the context of the FBI 302 we just pulled. It won’t take long, and you’ll find these notes at EFTA00276901. The dates match, and so does the context. Scratch 3509-006 off your list!

Now we come to our first legal complaint, listed here as 3509-007. This is also a quick search by serial number in on the DOJ website, and the complaint will pop up looking something like this.

Scratch it off your list!

3509-008 is, yet again, another FBI 302 interview and easily searchable. However, you’ll have to scroll down a bit—it pops up 4th down the list in the search results. Dates and serial numbers match, and we’re a go!

The next set of handwritten notes, listed as 3509-009, is actually quite easy to find this time, considering the last notes were 18 pages long. You simply need to hop from the the first EFTA(00276901) and just add 18. You’ll land on EFTA00276919, where you’ll find the next matching set of notes, dates, and context.

Next, you’ll have a long list of emails and notes that are all easily searchable by the serial number, 3509-010, -011, -012, etc. However, there is one transcript that doesn’t seem to be searchable, 3509-016. This could be EFTA00008920, which is a Grand Jury transcript about an Interlochen victim, though it was taken on June 29, 2020, not what is listed in the spreadsheet of June 28, 2020. This could be a simple error.

3509-020, another FBI 302 interview is easily found, and you can continue to find the handwritten notes by, in this case, scrolling to higher Bates or EFTA numbers. 3509-021 is found at EFTA00276965, 3509-022 is searchable by its serial number, as is 3509-023 (another FBI 302 interview), and the next sets of notes can be found at:

3509-024 - EFTA00277027

3509-025 - EFTA00158600 (searchable by serial number)

3509-026 - EFTA00158601 (searchable by serial number)

3509-027, which lists as “text messages” is, as yet, unsearchable because we cannot look up by serial number, nor does it give us a date or context. So for now, these are still missing.

3509-028 - EFTA00158602 (searchable by serial number)

3509-029 - MISSING HANDWRITTEN NOTES

3509-030 - MISSING EMAIL

3509-031 - MISSING DOCUMENTATION OF SERVICES

3509-032 - MISSING HANDWRITTEN NOTES

3509-033 - EFTA00158606 (searchable by serial number)

3509-034 - MISSING HANDWRITTEN NOTES

3509-035 - MISSING HANDWRITTEN NOTES

As you can see, there is still more work to be done. While some of the handwritten notes are searchable by their serial numbers, most are not, and many are either hidden deep in the files with very random EFTA numbers, or they are missing completely, as with the case of Jane Doe 4 (3501.045) and the 37 missing pages of handwritten FBI notes.

But as for us, we have a good start for this specific survivor, and for over a thousand others. We have the tools to help find their documents and solve their cases, openly name their perpetrators, and demand action on the part of the Department of Justice and Congress.

Go get em’ citizen investigators!

Ellie is an author, editor, and independent journalist focusing on survivor justice. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.