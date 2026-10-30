The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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@arte_anita11's avatar
@arte_anita11
18h

You are such a champion investigating the Epstein horrors! I have daughters and now granddaughters that need protection from these vile men. Thank you Ellie!

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1 reply by Ellie Leonard
Blair Looker-Ridenour's avatar
Blair Looker-Ridenour
13h

Thank you Ellie.

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