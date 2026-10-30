The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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How to find Epstein FBI Documents

A recording from Ellie Leonard's live video
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Ellie Leonard

Working on a write-up for this, but if you want to see the dank, dark interworkings of my brain and how I track down hard-to-find FBI files, this is the process. It’s tricky to start, but something all of us can do, so I don’t want to keep these tips and tricks to myself.

Ellie's Needs a New Landlord Fund

And if you work for the U.S. Congress, in the words of the great Ron Burgundy

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Thank you Amy Gabrielle, Jamie Lee, the real pambo, Kathy Davidson, Acorn, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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