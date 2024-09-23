The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Craig's avatar
Craig
Sep 23, 2024

I love this post - so vulnerable, funny, and or course, well-written.

Publishers take note!

And wait... you know how to cure Pink Eye?!!!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ellie Leonard
Scott Haines's avatar
Scott Haines
Jan 31, 2025

Very well told! You’re keeping at it though, so I have faith you will get there. Many of these same thoughts are why I have 8 drafts on SubStack that I haven’t finished. I start them and then doubt creeps in. Maybe one of these days perhaps.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Ellie Leonard and others
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ellie Leonard · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture