I stood in front of Simon & Schuster with a binder, inside it were 313 pages of the first draft of my novel, DEATH OF A MAYFLY. I'd used up all the ink in my printer and had to run to Walmart for more. Maybe I could just lean it against one of the big glass doors. It was early in the morning; people would be coming into work and a large green binder might catch their eye. Like a moment from the Christmas Story they'd read it, fanning their breast as they fought back tears. The best literary fiction in decades. No agent. No edits. No problem.

Fast-forward two years and I found myself sitting in a dark pub in Brooklyn somewhere, listening to gritty excerpts of memoirs, tales of the mob and twisted backstories the authors had barely escaped, accompanied by their audiobook narrators and team of collaborators. I hadn't thought to bring my team of collaborators. I should really get a team of collaborators. Each colorful wordsmith, in black lace and trendy boots, antique gloves, hand-knit sweaters, something new and costly made to look old and literary, introduced with a lengthy bio of publications and accolades. Film sets. Magazines. People. Publishing houses. The longer the list, the more snug my comfortable little box became, until I was shrink-wrapped in a too-thin layer of imposter syndrome complete with a blinking marquee. Where's my long list? A book I started 13 years ago and took a tiny pause to have 4 kids? What's my bio? I make a mean chili. I know how to cure pink eye overnight. I can get my kids into snowsuits, boots, and buckled into the car in less than 10 minutes.

The Greenpoint Palace in Brooklyn, where I eventually read my words

So where's the middle? Where's the rest of us who don't have the literary agents and the connections? Or maybe we do. Maybe we finally, finally got that one person to read our book and tell us we have a future, only to be shut down by publisher, after publisher, after publisher. We don't have enough followers. We haven't published anything before. "Because you can't publish anything if you haven't published anything." Clearly. "Who do you know? Where would I have seen you? How can I possibly sell your book?" Reading it might shed some light. Clearly not. Maybe publishing really isn't about writing. Maybe it's not about the thousands of quiet litterateurs typing in dark living rooms after their kids go to bed. The warm embrace of COVID-19 restrictions that kept us all creative. Maybe it's really that white-hot glass ceiling beckoning us toward extraversion. The only means to success in this industry. Brand first, book second. So when we find ourselves in that room full of slam-poets and someone calls for a break, we won't panic like a 3-minute greeting in church, an unchoreographed dance at a wedding. We'll leap from our seats full of conversation and hard cider.

As I claw my way out of this perfectly comfortable, cozy little box I've made for myself, I'll fool you, too. I won't tell you how long my book's sat rotting on sub. Publishers don't like that. I'll ride the podcast circuit with engaging interviews and lots of "tips and tricks" for new, optimistic writers who have no idea what's coming next. I'll act out the part of the "neon sheep of the family" that I've always been (or thought I was), with funny tidbits, motivational tweets, and engaging content. Because the followers, right? The brand.

But here's the kicker. Despite the overwhelming imposter syndrome, despite the feeling that I am at the very bottom of this literary ladder and have nothing to show for myself, despite the odds, I still know I can do this. And maybe I don't need to leave a binder out front of a Big 5 publisher to get noticed. But every day there will be something telling me why it can't be done. No one knows who I am. I have no backstory. Zero credibility. But what is it that publishers want, the one thing that keeps them relevant, even employed? A good book. And that I have.

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.