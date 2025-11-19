The New York Times is holding their annual DealBook Summit on December 3rd in New York City. This is an opportunity for multimillionaire and billionaire CEOs (think Elon Musk, Bob Iger, Jamie Dimon) to speak to a room full of multimillionaire and billionaire CEOs. Tickets are $2800 apiece, if that gives you an idea of the clientele.

I have been transcribing the Summit for many years, and attended in person in 2023 (the year Elon lost his mind), and may be offered a seat this year.

However, they have chosen to invite Ehud Barak to talk about the Gaza-Israeli conflict. The conversation is necessary, but there are MANY other people they could invite. Barak was a close confidant of Jeffrey Epstein, and per my sources, the “well-known prime minister” who brutally raped Virginia Giuffre in her book Nobody’s Girl.

The New York Times knows this. But I contacted them anyway.

Currently Ehud Barak is still listed in the lineup. In his bio there is no mention of his ties to Epstein or Virginia Giuffre.

I wrote the article A Well-Known Prime Minister and have sent it everywhere I can think of to try and stop Barak from speaking next month. Please help me get eyes on this story and see if, together, we can change their minds.

Thank you!