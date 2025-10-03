The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

User's avatar
PW's avatar
PW
7h

My heart breaks for her and all the victims.

Kimberly's avatar
Kimberly
7h

I was assaulted by a sixteen year old when I was eleven. He couldn’t fit inside me cause I was a tiny little thing so he became angry and hit me a few times. I managed to run away and hid in a tree. That was 1981. Earlier that summer, I had stayed with a coworker of my mother’s who needed help with her toddler and bratty six year old son. Her husband took a shine to me and she noticed. It was hard to miss. I was so uncomfortable and was so relieved when she told me to go home. He had managed to slip his hand into my shorts a few times but that was it. I was scared frozen. Then, my basketball coach tried to kiss me when I was 12. I’ve been fully raped twice. Once at 23 in 1993, then at 48, in 2018. I’m leaving out so many other assaults and harassments that I’ve endured, and even at FIFTY FUCKING FIVE, still endure.

Watching a rapist become president of this country, which I love, had tore me to pieces but watching him do it again has broken me. No one wants to listen to women. I saw maga women wearing t-shirts that proudly claimed, “I’m with the sexual assaulted”.

This country is so fucked.

