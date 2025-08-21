Trigger Warning: this article contains discussion of sexual abuse of women and children.

In conversations re: the Epstein files, we very often hear "If we believed women, we wouldn't need to see the files." A turn of phrase that's gotten trendy, for sure, but with an immense amount of truth behind it.

During the pandemic I got a call about a very hush-hush project. I run a small business, and much of my day is spent huddled under a stack of NDAs listening to off-the-record interviews with politicians, media folks, musicians, actors, even royalty. I spent 18 months spying on Harry and Meghan while they made sandwiches for their kids and fed chickens, all from the comfort of my couch in rural Montana. But this was something different. Hollywood, sure, but darker. A story of child abuse and the power of money and notoriety.

Mia Farrow and Woody Allen with their children Satchel (Ronan) and Dylan, 1988 - Getty Images

A year later everyone could watch the story of Woody Allen and Mia Farrow on HBO, but it was really the story of Dylan Farrow, their adopted daughter, that came, went, and ultimately disappeared. It was a story of statistics about reporting abuse, namely child abuse, and how much they vary for men and women, how much the response of doctors and law enforcement varies, how much the believability varies, how much the resources vary, and ultimately how often women walk away questioning themselves for having spoken up in the first place.

Without going into detail--you can watch Allen v. Farrow for yourself--and without discussing the things that would land me in civil court, I will conclude by saying Woody Allen is never allowed to babysit my children.

But here's what I learned about women reporting sexual abuse, either for themselves or for their children. Statistically 1 in 5 women, and 1 in 71 men will be raped at some point in their lives, some by intimate partners, some by friends and family, some by coworkers, and some by strangers. 1 in 3 women will experience attempted rape. 91% of victims of rape and sexual assault are women. 463,634 rape cases are reported in the U.S. each year for people 12 years or older (that's 1 every 68 seconds), though only 21.5% of rape cases are ever reported. And while over 90% of rape cases are conclusively true, less that 7% will ever lead to a conviction.

Dylan Farrow and Woody Allen, 1987 - PA Media

When child abuse occurs, it gets even more complicated. Of the roughly 550,000 child abuse reports each year, about 60,000 have to do with sexual assault. Many of these reports come from the mothers, themselves, reporting the father or boyfriend for said abuse. But a 2019 George Washington University study presented by professor of clinical law Joan S. Meier (who also participated in the filming of Allen v. Farrow) showed that these mothers who reported abuse were, by and large, losing custody of their children as a direct result of reporting.

In fact, according to the study, which was based on 4,388 custody cases between 2005 and 2014, courts believed mothers' reports of fathers' abuse only about 36% of the time. Mind you, multiple studies around the globe, and over the past two decades, have conclusively shown that false reporting for adults and children hovers between 2% and 8%. That would leave anywhere from 92% to 98% of reports of abuse that are truthful. And again, only 36% of which are deemed credible in the courts. However, when it is specifically linked to child abuse, it's believed only 21% of the time. And child sex abuse, only 19% of the time.

When mothers report child abuse, they still lost custody to the father 28% of the time. And if the father was convicted, the mother still lost custody to him 13% of the time. In the reverse, fathers lost custody only 12% and 4% respectively, according to Professor Meier's study. However, if a parent, usually a father, presents the theory of "parental alienation"--the idea that one parent is purposely trying to alienate the child from the other parent--the mother would lose custody 73% of the time, whether or not the father had committed the abuse. These statistics have to do with old narratives of women's credibility (often categorized as "hysteria") vs. men's, but it also deals with resources. On average, men make 20% more than women. Women are four times as likely as men to stay home with a child, and rely on a partner's income and benefits. Thus men more often have the ability to afford legal representation, and can cut off finances.

These are just a few examples of the hurdles women face when it comes to reporting sexual abuse. In the case of Dylan Farrow, who told her mother the truth about her father's sexual abuse in the attic when she was only 7 years-old, she wasn't believed. The Yale-New Haven evaluators chided her for using childish language like the "magic hour"--a common Hollywood term for the time just after sunrise or before sunset--calling it "fantasy-like" and that she "manifested loose associations." The team sent their findings directly to Woody Allen, not involving the mother, Mia Farrow. The Judge in the case, Justice Elliott Wilk, found the report "sanitized and, therefore, less credible." But it was too late--Allen had announced on the courthouse steps that he'd been cleared. He had not.

The New York Times

When Dylan Farrow later went public with her account of the abuse at the hands of her father, Woody Allen--which was passed by the New York Times editorial department, and printed in friend Nicholas Kristof's blog--The Times gave Allen a nearly 2000-word rebuttal in the Opinion section. Allen is currently worth $140 million, but made decidedly more prior to the accusations. Mia Farrow's career, which had been completely intertwined with Allen's film directing, disappeared.

Christine Blasey Ford, 2018 - The New Yorker

Many, many women haven't been believed when reporting sexual abuse. I think of Rose McGowan. I think of Christine Blasey Ford. I think of Kristina Ruehli and Andrea Constand. I think of the Farmer Sisters. I think of the women and girls who participated in Miss America and Miss Teen America. I think of girls from my hometown. I think of the woman across the street who reported her church-worship-team-husband for sexually abusing their 4-year-old daughter, and lost custody. I think of one of my closest friends. I think of people that I cannot name here. I think about Jane Doe/Katie Johnson, just 13 years-old, and Virginia Giuffre.

None of us, not a single one, was brought up in a world that taught us to report abuse. Many women didn't understand how to recognize abuse until decades later. So the idea of reporting, speaking out, standing up, or even realizing what has happened to you isn't about falsehoods or some kind of feminist power. It's about the world around us teaching little girls to “stay sweet.”

Chauntae Davies and Jeffrey Epstein - NETFLIX

So yes, if we'd believed these women, the thousands that have come forward to report Jeffrey Epstein for sexual abuse, only 21.5% percent of those likely harmed, 92% to 98% of whom are telling the truth, you tell me how many files we'd need collecting dust on Donald Trump's bathroom floor. You tell me how many redacted flight logs would help us throw these men in prison for the rest of their lives.

If we believed women, we wouldn’t need anything.

