The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Kathy E Mitchell
Jun 27, 2025

There is so much truth in what you have courageously put into words. This fits into MAGA-think and the biggest fear of men is that they are being replaced by women in professions, business leadership and increasingly in government. Their answer isn't to work harder in school and complete professional degrees but to remove women by controlling them and taking away their rights.u

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KingRayVet
Jun 27, 2025Edited

Well, that was just fucking scary. How can young men end up that deranged? They're so lost, I can barely believe it. Then again, I can believe anything when it comes to being stuck on the internet like it's the only method of communication. I didn't grow up on this stuff. So, I can mix & mingle with the best of them in person. I have no fear of people, or women, that way. Those boys better get their heads out of the clouds. They've been polluted somehow.

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