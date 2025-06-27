As we approached the 2024 election I noticed something different that hadn't been there when I voted in 2020. It felt a little gamer, kind of YouTuber-ish, influence-y if you will. Suddenly the MAGA base had swung from senior citizens in sequins and guitar-playing cowboys in Speedos, to fans of Mr. Beast and Roblox champions. As a person who was young once myself, who went to college and learned that there were more beliefs, choices, languages, and religions than those inside my own home, I wondered how a group of novel minds could get so caught up in group-think that felt, well, a little old.

Jimmy Donaldson, aka “Mr. Beast.”

I think part of this had to do with the introduction of Elon Musk into politics, because Teslas (pre-Cybertruck) were wildly popular among high-ranking YouTubers, people like PrestonPlayz, Unspeakable, and the aforementioned Mr. Beast, who would give money, electronics, and even free Teslas away to competitors to boost their channels. Elon became a Gen-Z tech hero, promising spaceships, computer chips, and self-driving cars. And who was the number-one consumer of YouTube content? That would be our newest, youngest voters: Gen Z.

Between the 2020 and 2024 elections nearly 16 million U.S. citizens turned 18 years-old, and according to voting statistics there were 44-million Gen Z voters in the 2024 election, half of which were men. Statistically Millennial and Gen-Z women voted in much higher numbers for Kamala Harris. So why did so many young men vote for Donald Trump?

Navigator Research

I don't think we can totally blame the happy influencers for the 16-point jump in favorability when it came to the 2024 Republican base. And we can't totally blame Elon for the generous Tesla marketing across young men ages 18 to 27. But there is a common denominator that involves Elon and much of the Republican influencer base, and some of the darker sides of the conservative vote.

And that is the world of incels.

McGill University

If you're unfamiliar with the term "incel," it stands for "involuntary celibate," or men who refrain from meaningful sexual partners and relationships due to being considered “undesirable” or unable to find someone with whom they are compatible. People often use the term in the same sentence as the "4B" movement, which represents women who reject traditional expectations for dating, marriage, and motherhood, but in reality the two are very different. Incels are a result of rejection; 4Bs are a choice for independence from trad narratives. The world of incels is a much darker place and often linked with misogyny and public rejection of women, who they say are contributing to "reverse rape" by denying sex. Incels believe they should have power over women, lean heavily on the concept of patriarchy, and are often consumed with loneliness and, as a result, rage. This rage can lead to political radicalization.

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A new study at Rutgers University explored radicalization of incels across online communities.

“Previous research on incels has largely been descriptive, just making the scientific community, legislators, and the public aware that this group exists. Our research goes the step further to uncover the way new members are recruited and radicalized using incels’ specific language.’’ - Kurt Fowler, Rutgers-Newark School of Criminal Justice

There is also crossover with the incel community and pro-suicide message boards, encouraging people to take their lives, but run by members of the incel community who are, themselves, not suicidal.

As we approached the 2024 election we began to hear rumblings of the "trad wife" movement, pulling women from careers and the front lines and returning them to marriages and motherhood in single-income homes. And while logically it makes no sense that incels would have a part in this conversation, they did...in droves. And eventually they became the influential voice of new male MAGA voters, with a vendetta against women in leadership.

And suddenly Gen-Z influencers were no longer playing Minecraft and giving away free cars on YouTube; they were labeling women as “c**ts” on Twitter and TikTok, including Rachel Maddow and Vice President Kamala Harris, and calling for the revocation of the 19th Amendment (women’s right to vote).

Andrew Tate, British Influencer and former kickboxer, gained a large following online with his misogynist views of women, claiming they hold responsibility for being raped and that they "belong" to men in marriage. He’s facing ten charges, including rape, assault, and human trafficking, and was in custody in Romania before being released to the U.S., reportedly at the behest of Donald Trump, whom he supports. Andrew Tate is single.

Nick Fuentes is a 26-year-old white supremacist leader, organizer, podcaster, and influencer who promotes misogynistic and antisemitic views, and attended a dinner with Donald Trump and Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago. Fuentes identifies as a member of the incel movement and is, and always has been, single.

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Incel culture translates a little differently depending on your tax bracket, when "undesirable" men can pay for whatever relationship or level of manhood they so choose.

Enter Elon Musk.

Enter Donald Trump.

Enter men in power who, though they've had wives, or relationships, or an endless brood of kids who don't get tucked into bed at night, never get texted first. And you're left with an entire generation of angry, single, repressed male voters who want only to anger and repress.

"The incels are in charge now. No need to pretend that you are anti-abortion because you care about the unborn any more. Nope, you can just be honest and say that you are anti-abortion because you want to control women." - Arwa Mahdawi, The Guardian

As a mother of three boys I've thought long and hard about what do I do in this moment. It isn't women's responsibility to give men worth, just like it's not theirs to give it back to us. But it also isn't our responsibility to fix the atrophied minds of misogynists or to counter their calls to take away our vote. It isn't our job to prove to them that we are equals, in work, in school, in leadership, in life. No. But it is men's responsibility. It’s their responsibility to call out the men who want women back in the kitchen, home from their jobs, and taking responsibility for their own sexual assaults. It's time men start fixing the problem, while we raise a new generation of boys who know nothing of "your body, my choice."

We'll wait.

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Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.