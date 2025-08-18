The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martine McGill's avatar
Martine McGill
Aug 18

The fact the he almost never talks about it is the weirdest thing to me. He’s been holding a grudge against Rosie O’Donnell for years, mentions Biden at every opportunity, but someone who tries to kill him? Crickets.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
61 replies by Ellie Leonard and others
Peg S's avatar
Peg S
Aug 18

Ellie, no question in my mind, but you definitely provide facts to support my assumptions I’ve had all long. It gave him a photo op for advertising. That photo op never should have occurred…secret service should have immediately whisked him away!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 replies by Ellie Leonard and others
500 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ellie Leonard
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture