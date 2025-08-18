If you know me well, you know I don't delve into conspiracy theories. I didn't even really enjoy urban legends as a kid. Part of this is the innate practicality of my father, a high school honors biology teacher. But the other part is growing up in a house with a conspiracy theorist. Now, I know some of you don't prefer the term "conspiracy theory”—though I don't know how many of those folks will be following my Substack—but it's the age-old idea that "conspiracies" were coined as a negative term by the CIA, which may, in itself, be a conspiracy theory. But be that as it may, it took on a whole new life with QAnon's secret society, telling tales by firelight of basement secret sex-rings in pizza parlors, Hollywood feeding off the blood of children, and dying vaccinated kids withering away beneath the glow of Jewish space lasers.

I grew up in the older cohort, hoarding years' worth of canned beans and dehydrated potatoes and eggs for the global shutdown of Y2K, and fending off packs of meter readers bent on giving our family brain tumors via digital "smart meters" on the back of the house. I was pulled from health class. I was hidden from Channel One's subliminal messaging. I was versed in chemtrails, the deep state, and the evils of public schools from a very early age. Looking back, I didn't really believe any of it, with two parents who disagreed on most things, but it formed me, burned itself into my DNA, and made me a very, very practical person when it comes to doing my homework.

The Associated Press

So when the conversation came up in Banner & Backbone's 24-hour marathon live this weekend, I wasn't prepared to have any opinion at all on the assassination attempt of Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. I had bigger fish to fry. But everyone weighed in, each with their own level of expertise, most with military experience and an in-depth knowledge of weaponry and ammunition, but all with questions. So I listened, keeping my practicality hat firmly in place, my feet planted on the ground. But as they spoke, I started to think about the one question I had in the Butler attempt, and the second in West Palm Beach. But I’ll get back to that. Let me start by asking you a couple questions.

First, who tried to assassinate Ronald Reagan?

Did the name John Hinckley Jr. pop into your head? It did mine. He's well-known, and the story, while not as cemented as the JFK assassination (for obvious reasons), is still pretty familiar. I remember my parents bringing it up over the years.

I know his name. And I remember the pictures. But it happened before I was born.

Now, without looking it up, what was the name of the shooter in Butler, Pennsylvania? And what was the name of the shooter in West Palm Beach? Do you know off the top of your head? Because I didn't. And both happened within the last 13 months.

So why? Why do we know so much about an attempt that happened 44 years ago, and nothing about something within the last year? It's inevitably strategic, though the end-goal is unclear. So with that in mind I decided to break down both stories, both circumstances, and see what we're missing, and why.

The Associated Press

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA

On July 13, 2024, while campaigning for the 2024 Presidential Election, Donald Trump was speaking at an open-air rally at the Butler Farm Show Grounds. Twenty-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed onto the AGR International Inc. building using a large AC unit to hoist himself onto the roof. "Tom" was a National Honor Society kid with high SAT scores, and was pretty quiet in school. He wore camo and masks after COVID, and the other kids bullied him relentlessly for the way he smelled. After high school he worked as a dietary aid in a nursing home and had a clean background check. He lived with his parents, who were both licensed social workers. Crooks carried with him a Panther Arms A-15 Remington semiautomatic (AR-15-style) rifle.

Thomas Matthew Crooks’ rifle - The FBI

At 5:06pm (an hour before shots were fired) he was caught on camera wandering outside the Secret Service's security perimeter in the "safety zone," approximately 450 feet from the stage. (Important to note, an A-15 can hit targets from 600 yards (1800 feet) away.) Witnesses had reported him as a suspicious person, but he was never confronted by law enforcement, though they did take a photo of him.

At 5:30pm Crooks was spotted using a rangefinder, a "device used to measure distances to remote objects." Sixteen minutes later the Secret Service would be notified of a suspicious person.

At 6:02pm officers lost sight of Crooks, and Trump walked on stage three minutes later. Crooks wouldn't be seen again by law enforcement until 6:08pm on their dashcam video. By this time he'd climbed the roof of the AGR building

At around 6:10pm witnesses began to notice Crooks on the roof, now lying down, and recorded him while trying to call for law enforcement. An officer climbed the roof to confront Crooks, and was met with a rifle. The officer retreated.

The Associated Press

At 6:12pm Crooks began to shoot, killing firefighter Corey Comperatore, who sat on stage behind Donald Trump, and injuring David Dutch and Jim Copenhaver. Trump clutched his right ear and ducked behind the podium for around 40 seconds until it was announced the shooter was down. Then they let him grab his shoe, stand and face the crowd, and pump his fist. All without the assumption that there might be more than one shooter, or any further danger.

Let's talk a little bit about the ammunition Tom Crooks used. As mentioned, he had an A-15 semi-automatic rifle, with 5.56mm ammunition. And if you'll allow me to get a little science-y on you, let's talk about the ballistics. A 5.56 can travel at a range of 2700 to 3300 feet per second (fps), and carries with it 1200 to 1400 foot-pounds of muzzle (kinetic) energy. These stats are well above the threshold for inducing "hydrostatic shock," or the temporary expansion of tissue and fluids caused by the passage of a high-velocity projectile as a result of an energy transfer, a "shockwave" if you will, as they pass by. However, this creates something called "temporary cavitation.”

"Temporary cavitation is where energy transfer causes the tissue to be pushed outwards, forming a temporary cavity or wound channel that is much larger than the bullet's diameter. This temporary cavity can be 11 to 12.5 times the size of the bullet itself." - Police1.com

57-year-old Marine veteran David Dutch was shot twice, once in the chest and once in the liver, went to the hospital in critical condition, and was placed in a medically-induced coma before undergoing several surgeries and being discharged 11 days later. He can no longer do physical labor like mowing his lawn or working around the house. His liver was split, his ribs broken, and there are bullet fragments all over his abdomen that cannot be removed. He isn't able to go back to work.

Jim Copenhaver shows where he was hit by a bullet - NBC News

74-year-old Jim Copenhaver was hit in the left tricep and then again in his solar plexus, a complex network of nerves in the abdomen, and close to the mesenteric artery. He wouldn't be released from the hospital until two weeks later, and was left with nerve damage. There are "chunks" of his colon missing, and thanks to a bullet lodged next to his spine he now walks with a cane. There is shrapnel in his pelvis and he struggles to lie on his stomach or tie his shoes, and he can no longer ride his beloved motorcycle, despite multiple surgeries.

Neither man was assigned to the bleacher area behind Donald Trump, but was invited by the event staff. "The only requirement, you got to be loud," Dutch recalled personnel telling him.

An autopsy revealed that Corey Comperatore died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

The New York Times

And while photographs will lead us to debate, Donald Trump's medical records declared that he'd sustained a gunshot wound to the right ear that came "less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head, and struck the top of the right ear." He wore a large ear bandage for 11 days, unveiled at the Republican National Convention, and when it was removed there didn't appear to be a scar. And despite the chance of a round that size not leaving any scarring in a delicate part of the body like the ear, Trump's doctor, Ronny Jackson, claimed it needed no plastic surgery, nor stitches, and healed all on its own.

The Task Force on the Attempted Assassination of Donald J. Trump released their findings less than five months later and the case was closed. The Crooks' neighbors say their presence is "ghostlike" and Tom's parents rarely leave their house. Mary Crooks resigned from her job of nearly three decades, and their property is surrounded by security cameras. Both she and her husband Mark let their social work licenses expire.

"Certain circumstances have left me with no other option than to vacate a position I have been proud to hold for the past 27 years." - Mary Crooks' resignation letter

For the record, prior to the Butler assassination attempt Donald Trump was polling (according to Quinnipiac) ahead of Joe Biden 49 - 45. Afterward, and with the change in Democratic candidates from Joe Biden to Kamala Harris, Trump was still ahead, but with a smaller lead, 49 - 47.

Getty Images

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA

Two months after the first assassination attempt, Donald Trump walked out onto his International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, surrounded by chain-link fence and "no trespassing" signs. His ear had healed, and he took a breather from his Presidential campaign to play a few holes. The Secret Service was still reeling from a long list of failures on July 13th, and its director, Kimberly Cheatle, had resigned in shame. Yet today Donald Trump was out in the open, surrounded by very little to protect him from the general public, who could easily walk right onto the course. In fact, officials had warned Trump that his golf course wasn't safe.

"They reasoned that if photographers with long-range lenses could get the president in their sights while he golfed, so, too, could potential gunmen." - The Washington Post

But two months after allegedly nearly being killed, Donald Trump drove his golf cart onto the 5th hole with friend and donor (and now United States Special Envoy to the Middle East), Steve Witkoff. Just a few days earlier, Trump had posted on Twitter that he intended to have a planned event at the golf course on the 16th to introduce the new crypto platform World Liberty Financial, a collaboration rife with conflicts of interest.

Ryan Wesley Routh was a 58-year-old builder and self-made vigilante, known for chasing down rapists and thieves, and making false claims about fighting in the War in Ukraine.

"I AM WILLING TO FLY TO KRAKOW AND GO TO THE BORDER OF UKRAINE TO VOLUNTEER AND FIGHT AND DIE." - Ryan Wesley Routh, Twitter

At 1:59am Routh sat down at the edge of the course, hidden in the tree line. It wouldn't be until 1:31pm that the Secret Service spotted his rifle sticking out between the trees. By this time, Trump and Witkoff had been playing for nearly 90 minutes. Officers fired "four to six rounds" before Routh fled, and was later detained in his vehicle going northbound on I-95 at 2:14pm.

Florida National News

Routh's journey through the courts has been interesting, to say the least. He'd penned a note prior to his arrest, offering a bounty for Trump's head, and claiming he'd already carried out an attempted assassination, though this was never proven. He'd later write another letter to Politico, complaining that the Libertarian and Green Parties, "and maybe Truth party," were not being recognized in campaigns. His team is considering an insanity plea, after jail mental-health professionals called him "delusional," and he wrote to 40 news outlets, trying to convince them of his innocence. He has a new trial date set for September 8, 2025, but in the meantime U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has sealed all of his court documents, citing “serious…or exceptionally grave damages to the national security of the United States.”

Again, it's important to note that prior to this second assassination attempt Donald Trump was trailing Kamala Harris by 5 points in the polls; and after a strong debate, she led by 6 points. This may be thanks in part to "they're eating the dogs, they're eating the cats."

Both Thomas Matthew Crooks' and Ryan Wesley Routh's names disappeared from the headlines relatively quickly, Crooks by late-August, and despite minimal back-page updates on court proceedings, Routh was out of sight, out of mind, by December.

However, in the case of John Hinckley Jr., who attempted to assassinate Ronald Reagan in 1981 in order to gain 19-year-old actress Jodie Foster's attention, the shooting was a highly-publicized event that sparked national and international media attention, generating public debate about the insanity defense verdict and shaping the legal system forevermore.

"The attempt on Reagan's life led to significant changes in Secret Service protocols and unexpectedly increased the president's popularity among the American public. Additionally, the incident had a lasting legislative impact, as it prompted James Brady and his wife to advocate for gun control, culminating in the passage of the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act in 1993, which instituted mandatory background checks and a waiting period for handgun purchases. This event not only shaped Reagan's presidency but also influenced ongoing discussions around gun legislation in the United States." - Hawkins, AWR, III

So I'm not really sure what conclusion this draws, if not more skepticism. Are we so numb to political violence that it no longer affects us long-term, or are we right for asking questions? Is it concerning that an ear can heal "all on its own" by the same bullet that tore, and crushed, and killed Donald Trump's faithful supporters? Is it strange that the same Secret Service system of protecting a President in 1981 by shoving him into his vehicle and speeding off, would allow another to stand unprotected in front of a crowd after allegedly being shot?

And the silence. The silence bothers me most of all.

Because I know about John Hinckley Jr. But if I didn't glance up at the page, I'd have already forgotten the others.

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City