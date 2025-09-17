The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KTB's avatar
KTB
2h

Thank you for the deep dive into an important event in U.S. history. Did not even know about Tulsa until I was a middle-aged adult. Appreciate your keeping the history alive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ellie Leonard and others
laura oshea's avatar
laura oshea
2h

No matter what this is all horrific!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ellie Leonard
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture