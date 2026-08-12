The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Betsy Groth's avatar
Betsy Groth
10h

Why isn’t this on the front page of every paper and top story of every news show? I truly don’t understand

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Mary Hunter's avatar
Mary Hunter
10h

I am not surprised they didn’t include the Orange 🍊 Man!🤬

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