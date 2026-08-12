Trigger Warning: the following FBI interviews contain descriptions of abuse of a minor child

In 2019, a young woman came forward to speak with FBI agents about an allegation of abuse at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump. Her story took place on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina beginning in 1983. She is referred to as “Jane Doe 4.”

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When Department of Justice gave us some Epstein Files in January, 2026, they gave us one of Jane Doe 4’s interviews, the one that did not include Donald Trump. In February, journalists at NPR discovered missing file numbers that included the other three FBI interviews (302s) as well as handwritten notes taken by the agents. It totaled 53 pages. The DOJ released the missing FBI interviews on March 5th, but not the notes.

On August 13th at 1pm ET, Judge Emmet G. Sullivan has ordered that Attorney General Todd Blanche bring the missing 37 pages of notes from Jane Doe 4’s file. The public will be allowed listen in by calling 1-833-990-9400 and with meeting ID 712190216.

Jane Doe 4 is currently “staying off-grid,” according to a family member who spoke with the Guardian, due to fear of retaliation from the Trump Administration.

These are Jane Doe 4’s FBI interviews

July 24, 2019

August 9, 2019

August 21, 2019

October 21, 2019

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