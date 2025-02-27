UPDATE: According to NPR, the DOJ has withheld files that relate to allegations against Donald Trump, in which he (allegedly) sexually abused a child. So I will share the case we do have, and explain why it started as “Katie Johnson” and transformed into “Jane Doe.”

Trigger warning: This post contains legal discussion of sexual assault of a minor

The Epstein files, or logs, or whatever were released today, not for us, not for any justice, but for another Republican photo op that is likely made up of empty binders and someone making money somewhere. So instead of getting our hopes up that we can see a little evidence, I’m going to just give it to you.

So here it is.

Trump and Epstein at a James Brown concert

This is a civil case brought by a woman in 2016 against Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, in which she discusses a 1994 encounter at Epstein’s apartment that included sexual misconduct, criminal sexual acts, sexual abuse, forcible touching, assault, battery, intentional and reckless infliction of emotional distress, duress, false imprisonment, and defamation.

They threatened to kill her if she told.

She was 13 years-old.

Here is the entire case:

This case was filed three times:

As Katie Johnson on April 26, 2016, which was dismissed without prejudice, and she represented herself (5:16-cv-00797) As Jane Doe on June 20, 2016, which was dismissed without prejudice, and she was represented by Thomas Meagher (1:16-cv-04642) As Jane Doe on September 30, which was voluntarily dismissed 4 days before the 2016 election due to threat, and she was represented by Thomas Meagher, J. Cheney Mason, and Lisa Bloom (1:16-cv-07673)

ALL THREE COURT CASES ARE THE SAME COMPLAINANT, AS CONFIRMED BY KATIE/JANE’S PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR, ED OPPERMAN OF THE OPPERMAN REPORT.

You can read more about this case at

https://www.courthousenews.com/rape-allegations-refiled-against-trump/

https://www.politico.com/f/?id=00000158-26b6-dda3-afd8-b6fe46f40000

