The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ramona B's avatar
Ramona B
Feb 28, 2025

Why wasn’t this case revealed to the public before the 2024 election? I ask because I am so disturbed. Isn’t statutory rape a prison sentence- not “presidential duties” that would have prevented the current chaos? Is anyone looking into the threats that continue to destroy this woman’s and her family’s lives? I don’t know law well enough; this is heartbreaking.

Reply
Share
16 replies by Ellie Leonard and others
Sharon McDonald's avatar
Sharon McDonald
Feb 28, 2025

That guy Epstein had all the dirt on Trump which is likely now destroyed as dump got a hold of it recently , the person I refuse to call my president is a Pedophiles as well as all the other grievances

Reply
Share
48 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ellie Leonard · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture