The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Artist@Painter's avatar
Artist@Painter
18h

Thank you, Ellie SO much for your research and hard work getting to the truth for ALL the Survivors! May they get their long overdue justice!!!

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1 reply by Ellie Leonard
Ellen Nordstrom's avatar
Ellen Nordstrom
18h

What an article. What a contentious story, but I'm grateful to learn more of the details as unsettling as they are. Thank you for ALL that you research and for your steadfast dedication, Ellie! Blessings and safety to you and yours always!

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