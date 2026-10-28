Trigger warning: discussion of sexual abuse of a minor child

Long before we knew the story of Jeffrey Epstein, a young Ghislaine Maxwell was coming of age in the 53-bedroom home of her father, Robert Maxwell, a British media proprietor and politician. He named his luxury yacht after the little girl, the “Lady Ghislaine,” but spent most of his time buying and selling businesses like MacMillan Inc. and New York Daily News, and flying back and forth to Headington Hill in Oxford on his helicopter. Ghislaine would later say that she had a “difficult, traumatic childhood with an overbearing, narcissistic, and demanding father...(that) made [her] vulnerable to Epstein.” But despite being a billionaire, Robert Maxwell had a lot of debt, having “plundered hundreds of millions of pounds” from his companies’ pension funds, and in 1991 his body was discovered floating in the Atlantic Ocean. Newspapers said he had apparently fallen overboard from the Lady Ghislaine, but his daughter never believed the stories.

“One thing I am sure about is that he did not commit suicide...I think he was murdered.” - Ghislaine Maxwell

Robert, who paved the way for Ghislaine’s life of the rich and famous, fraudulent, and criminal, was of Jewish descent. He escaped Nazi occupation of Czechoslovakia and served in the British Army in World War II. After the war he worked in publishing, founding Pergamon Press, and served as a member of Parliament for six years, spending his free time buying up newspapers and publishing companies. He married Elisabeth “Betty” Meynard, a French Protestant, in 1945, and they went on to have nine children, including the youngest, Ghislaine, in 1961. Two of their children died, one from leukemia, and another 7 years after a car crash that left him in a coma.

Robert Maxwell is alleged to have given the Israelis secret support, including hush-hush contact with Czechoslovakian communist leaders and distributing bugged software to governments and global financial institutions. The Foreign Office, part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the U.K., suspected Maxwell of being a secret double or triple agent for not only the British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), but also the Soviet KGB, and The Israeli Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations, or “Mossad.”

Robert Maxwell - Town and Country

During his career, Maxwell embezzled an estimated £460 million from the Mirror Group pension funds, he engaged in fraud to inflate share prices of his companies, including Pergamon Press, and falsified bank records and documents to deceive investors into thinking his businesses were highly profitable.

On November 5, 1991, Robert Maxwell’s body was found floating naked in the Atlantic Ocean near the Canary Islands, and official reports said he’d had a heart attack and likely fell over the side of his yacht, the Lady Ghislaine. However, others speculate that he was assassinated.

“On that day, far out in the Atlantic, Robert Maxwell met a fate that had been decided in secret three months before.” - Robert Maxwell, Israel’s Superspy: The Life and Murder of a Media Mogul

Betty Maxwell, on the other hand, worked as a Holocaust researcher and established the journal Holocaust and Genocide Studies. She was a proponent of interfaith conversations, being in an interfaith marriage herself, and met her husband Robert working as an interpreter for the Welcome Committee after the liberation of Paris. She was awarded a PhD in French Literature from the University of Oxford at the age of 60, and spent much of her time researching her husband’s relatives who had died during the Holocaust. After the death of her husband, two of her sons, Ian and Kevin, were arrested for fraud related to Robert’s embezzlement of Mirror Group pension funds, but it’s believed Betty knew nothing of her husband’s exploits.

Betty and Robert Maxwell, with twins Christine and Isabel, 1950

“Elisabeth lost her pension, all her property, and only her children continued to support her. She was a wonderful person, kind and supportive, quite contrary to her husband, whom she loved despite everything.” - Yehuda Bauer, Holocaust historian

Betty went on to write an autobiography, A Mind of My Own: My Life with Robert Maxwell, and she stated later in a New York Times interview that her marriage wasn’t all it seemed.

“The worst years of my life were 1981 to 1991. I was at his beck and call with no kudos, nothing was right. What saved me was my work on the Holocaust.” - Elisabeth Maxwell

She passed away in 2013 at the age of 92, after having received the Eternal Flame Award at the Anne Frank Institute of Philadelphia. She is buried in France. Robert Maxwell is buried in Jerusalem at the Mount of Olives.

Ghislaine would meet Jeffrey Epstein, allegedly for the first time, just a few months before her father died. The two had never met, she said, but she told Robert about Epstein and his connections to Bear Stearns—Maxwell knew Ace Greenberg and Jimmy Cayne well, and he immediately called up his old pals to vouch for Epstein’s credibility. He’d be dead long before he could sniff out the situation himself, and Ghislaine escaped the British tabloids to run back into the arms of the young millionaire financier.

Jeffrey Epstein’s 2003 Birthday Book

It is unclear how long Maxwell dated Epstein, though there is evidence to indicate it was from about 1992 to 1997. However, due to the nature of Epstein’s “extracurricular” activities and business dealings, those lines may be blurred. In a 2003 Vanity Fair article Epstein claimed that Maxwell was his “best friend,” indicating that, at least on paper, they were no longer together. But he stated that although she wasn’t on his payroll, she “organized much of [his] life,” and that when a relationship is over, the girlfriend “moves up, not down.”

Whether as a romantic partner or business accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell stuck around, keeping a Rolodex of every prominent individual involved in the ins and outs of Jeffrey Epstein’s life. It would later be published as the “Little Black Book” and is now available as a searchable database of 1,510 names. But however much we’d like to glean from a list of names, many of whom sit across the aisle or have been involved in other various scandals over the years, the only person who knows the details of that Little Black Book is Ghislaine Maxwell, herself, and she isn’t talking.

Ellie's Coffee Fund

Nearly everyone involved in Epstein’s case remembers Maxwell, her name appearing tens of thousands of times in the files, in court documents and damning testimony. Maria Farmer, who was the first to come forward and file a police report on Epstein’s abuse, remembers Maxwell roaming the streets of New York, looking for young girls.

“They had a driver, and he would be driving along, and Ghislaine would say, ‘Get that girl.’ And they’d stop, and she’d run out and get the girl and talk to her.” - Maria Farmer

Farmer, a young art student whom Epstein hosted for a summer residency on Leslie Wexner’s compound in Ohio, alleged that both Epstein and Maxwell sexually abused her, playing out weird sexual fantasies in which they acted in “unison, mirroring each other’s movements.” Maria locked herself in a bathroom, calling her father to come pick her up. For nearly 30 years, the FBI denied that she had reported anything, until a December 2025 file drop released her original police report.

Sarah Kellen, who worked as an assistant to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and who would later be listed as a co-conspirator in Epstein’s 2008 trial and given immunity, claimed Maxwell sexually abused her at Little Saint James, and would often call her in the middle of the night to gratify Epstein.

As part of her 2015 civil suit against Maxwell, Virginia (Roberts) Giuffre testified that she and other young girls were forced to perform oral sex on Maxwell, with Epstein watching close by. Maxwell, Giuffre alleged, trafficked her to at least eight men, including Prince Andrew, hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin, attorney Stephen Kaufmann, Jean-Luc Brunel, New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, mathematician Marvin Minsky, attorney Alan Dershowitz, an unnamed Prince, and an unnamed hotel-chain owner.

“Can I remember everybody’s name? No...I don’t recall all of the people. There was a large amount of people that I was sent to.” - Virginia (Roberts) Giuffre

Annie Farmer, Maria’s younger sister, testified that Maxwell had “pulled the sheet down and exposed my breasts and started rubbing on my chest and on my — on my upper breasts.” She was only 16 years old.

Often, the girls said Maxwell presented as a “big sister” in the beginning, someone who made them feel safe around the odd older man who paid them for massages. But even they were confused by her loyalty, and why she always seemed to disappear when things got dangerous.

Diary of the Unknown Survivor

“I have to ask Ghislaine for help if anyone can make it stop it would be her? She was so scared because I got so sick and was burning up with fever. She put me in freezing cold shower! I can’t do this!” - Diary of the Unknown Survivor

And when Maxwell wanted children, but not her own, she allegedly sat at their bedsides while they writhed in pain in an anonymous house on Billionaire’s Row in Palm Beach.

“Ghislaine said to push all the pain. I did not understand. Blood and water all over the bed and then she was right. Like a feeling when your tummy hurts and you have to push. She said to close my eyes and put her hand over my eyes and I didn’t close them because of these tiny cries.” - Diary of the Unknown Survivor

On July 2nd, 2020, nearly a year after Jeffrey Epstein’s arrest at Teterboro Airport, and seven months after the FBI began searching for her, Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested on a 156-acre property in rural New Hampshire. She would be indicted on six counts, including “conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity” and perjury.

Maxwell, who claimed to have cut off ties with Epstein around 2010 (which is heavily discredited by her emails released by the DOJ), moved on with her life. Though not completely private, she quietly went to work in the non-profit space, and there do not appear to be any sexual allegations against her after her years with Epstein.

Ghislaine and Scott Borgerson, Arctic Circle Assembly

In 2012, Maxwell started the TerraMar Project, a conservation group aimed at protecting the world’s oceans. She spoke on behalf of the project at the 2013 Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik, Iceland. It was there that she met a young CEO of a maritime innovation company, Scott Borgerson, who served on the board of the Assembly and had been chosen to moderate a discussion on “Business in the Arctic.” Drinks were poured. People mingled. And by the end of the night, Maxwell was smitten with the environmentally-driven former Coastie, whom she’d later tell her friends was a Navy Seal. These same friends would tell the tabloids that Maxwell had a “singular ability to mythologize her own reality.”

Before long, Maxwell hired Borgerson to work as the director of TerraMar, though there didn’t seem to be any actual work to do, nor did the project donate money or provide assistance anywhere in the environmental and oceanic landscape, and would fizzle out around the time of Epstein’s arrest in 2019.

Borgerson, whose mother taught high-school French and Spanish and whose dad was a Marine infantry official, nearly ended up as a Presbyterian priest before attending the Coast Guard Academy, then Tufts for a master’s in Law and Diplomacy, and then a PhD in International Relations. In 2007, he served as a fellow in residence on the Council on Foreign Relations and wrote for their online magazine for nearly five years. In 2010 he founded CargoMetrics, a data analytics and maritime trade firm based in Boston that focused on ship-tracking data and global trade. Combine foreign languages, law, diplomacy and international relations with shipping and data and global trade, and you have the perfect Maxwell-era protégé.

“There’s a lot that motivates me, including — if I’m honest — I have a big chip on my shoulder to beat the prep school, Ivy League, MBA crowd. They’re bred to make money, but they’re not smarter than everyone else; they just have more patina and connections.” - Scott Borgerson

By the time Maxwell met Borgerson, he was married with two small children, and worth several million dollars. But a year later, his wife would file for divorce and move out of the home they’d been renting in Manchester, Massachusetts. Soon after, Borgerson and Maxwell quietly combined their assets of nearly $23 million, and on June 30th, 2016 she sold her Upper East Side mansion for $15 million. But three days prior to the sale, and three days prior to the purchase of Borgerson’s rented home, a new LLC formed, Tidewood, run by Borgerson and a quiet partner, “Jennifer Ellmax.”

Upon further inspection, there is no “Jennifer Ellmax.”

Maxwell and Borgerson purchased the 6,113 square foot home for $2,450,000 and moved in, prepared to live their life in private as Maxwell fought the 2015 defamation lawsuit against Virginia (Roberts) Giuffre. The lawsuit alleged Maxwell had repeatedly and publicly called Giuffre a liar, claiming she’d made up all the stories about the island, the planes, the world leaders, and especially Prince Andrew.

“...and this bullshit, I believe that this whole thing was manufactured.” - Ghislaine Maxwell

In a few years it would all be in the rearview mirror, as Maxwell settled with Giuffre for an undisclosed amount and planned to live out her life with her new husband near the ocean they loved.

But on July 6th, 2019, Jeffrey Epstein was arrested at Teterboro Airport, indicted on two counts of sex trafficking minors, and Ghislaine Maxwell’s perfect world by the sea began to collapse. And just as the FBI added her to their list of co-conspirators, Maxwell hightailed it out of her Manchester-by-the-Sea estate and disappeared in what would become an international manhunt that crossed the United States, Europe, and Israel.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s home - Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA

But she hadn’t gone far. In fact, Ghislaine Maxwell and Scott Borgerson had done it again, starting another LLC two hours north in Bradford, New Hampshire. Under the guise of “Granite Reality,” the pair purchased another home from an unsuspecting realtor who referred to them as “Scott and Janet Marshall.” Janet was a journalist who just wanted privacy. Scott had retired from the British military and was writing a book. She said they both had British accents, and it could be that Maxwell had brought along one of her security guards to pose as “Scott” as they scoped out the new property.

“They told the agent they wanted to purchase the property quickly through a wire and that they were setting up an LLC.” - U.S. v Ghislaine Maxwell

On July 2nd, 2020 the FBI surrounded Maxwell’s New Hampshire property, after using cellphone and financial records to find her. When they knocked on her door, she fled to an interior room in the house. Her lawyers would deny this, claiming she was in her pajamas and that the front door was unlocked, which the FBI knocked down. When they apprehended her she was holding a phone wrapped in tinfoil and standing behind her security guard, one of a British team she’d hired to surveil the property while the FBI closed in.

The home where Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested - Bradford, NH

They took her into custody and booked her into the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, charging her with 6 counts of transporting minors to engage in criminal sexual activity. She’d be convicted on five of the charges in December 2021, and sentenced to 240 months in federal prison.

Scott Borgerson retreated from public life, resigning his position at CargoMetrics and co-founding a small green-energy startup, H2X. His marriage to Maxwell reportedly ended over a phone call while she was in solitary confinement, though there appears to be no record of a marriage license anywhere. Scott moved on, and while he was rumored to be dating a 50-year-old yoga instructor out of Manchester, he still has Maxwell’s dog, a purebred vizsla named “Secretary Hamilton,” and likely still has some of her assets. Because in 2022, a law firm out of Colorado sued Borgerson, along with Maxwell and her brother Kevin, for unpaid legal fees to the tune of $956,000. Borgerson would settle out of the case and sold the Manchester home in 2023 for $5.85 million, but still owns their home in New Hampshire and is reportedly worth $20-$25 million.

In July 2025, just a week after a tumultuous meeting with Trump’s senior officials in the Situation Room, Ghislaine Maxwell sat down with then Deputy U.S. Attorney General, Todd Blanche for a proffer, otherwise known as “Queen for a Day,” when a witness provides information under a protective agreement. Though Maxwell’s agreement was vague, it offered her some kind of immunity, but not explicitly a cooperation deal (i.e. tit for tat). The intent, according to the Department of Justice, was to answer questions about “approximately 100 individuals connected to Jeffrey Epstein’s network.”

Maxwell’s July 2025 proffer with Deputy Attorney Todd Blanche

The list, which was closer to 70, included all of Epstein’s business associates, friends, tech bros, academics, and acquaintances, as well as a few victims. Deputy Attorney General Blanche referenced Epstein’s relationships, the closeness, and whether or not the individuals had ever abused women and girls. He asked 10 questions about current President Donald Trump, and 31 questions about Bill Clinton. He wanted to know how well Epstein knew the Musk brothers, the Cuomos, the Kennedys, and the big players like Leslie Wexner, Leon Black, Eva and Glenn Dubin, and her father, Robert Maxwell.

Ghislaine Maxwell, who presented as meek and demure, afraid of using obscene language, controlled the conversation, steering it in whatever direction she chose. Her father, whom she hinted at working in intelligence until the day he died, didn’t know Epstein, she said. He’d been a good father, and after she ended up on an IRA hitlist as a small child, he hadn’t let her out of his sight. But did Robert Maxwell, the publisher who had abandoned his Jewish identity, and was buried on the Mount of Olives, have a hand in more insidious realms? “If you’re asking me if I thought that he did help people, the answer would be yes, I do.”

“You know, anything that touches Israel or the State of Israel I’m always interested in, because my father loved Israel, and so I pay attention to it. And we have ties to - you know, to Israel.”

Despite letters in Epstein’s notorious 2003 Birthday Book to the contrary, Maxwell still holds to the story that she met Epstein in 1991, destitute and penniless after the mysterious death of her father, and that Epstein had offered to get her back on her feet, platonically or otherwise. When gently pressed on issues of financial or sexual corruption, she always had a story, a quip, a cute little nickname, or a depressive yet relatable tale of where we all were on 9/11. She’d bonded with Paula Epstein, Jeffrey’s mother, expressing that it was the relationship she hadn’t had with her own back in England. After a vehicle accident Maxwell cared for Paula--a story told through tears--until the day she died.

Maxwell claimed neither she nor Epstein could engage in sexual activity due to complementary medical conditions (linked to said depression as a result of 9/11), and that the pair had broken up over their differing views on marriage and children. She would continue on as his executive assistant and personal decorator, but says she didn’t hang around much after the early 2000s. Flight logs painted a different picture, showing 520 trips in 9 years.

When pushed on what Maxwell knew about Epstein’s financial ventures, she said only “this is what he told me,” claiming no direct knowledge of payments from people like Leslie Wexner and Leon Black, who were rumored to have funded Epstein’s entire enterprise. “[I’m] not necessarily terribly business-sophisticated,” she said, but mentioned Epstein’s work “looking for stolen money” with a hypothetical, yet oddly specific scenario.

“Let’s say you have El Chapo...and El Chapo’s laundering money...and he steals money from the Sinaloa Cartel...and the Sinaloa says to Epstein, ‘Can you track down my billion dollars that the other cartel stole from me?’ And Epstein would go and find the billion dollars, and will take a portion of the money that was stolen as a fee.” - Ghislaine Maxwell

Blanche asked her if there was blackmail, fraud, or connections to the wealthy de Rothschild family. But Maxwell backpedaled, blaming sleep deprivation on her poor memory and claiming she didn’t remember anything “icky.” She was sure Epstein had done terrible things, but not around her certainly. She only ever got massages due to injuries from “dangerous sports,” and only by legitimate (and of-age) masseuses.

And the Virginia (Roberts) Giuffre allegations? Hardly true. Epstein, after all, didn’t like girls who did drugs. And when she tried to avoid a warrant, he sent her to Thailand to attend massage therapy school out of the goodness of his heart. Giuffre would use Thailand as her escape, marrying, and never returning to Epstein’s homes. This appears to be the high point of the proffer, something Maxwell wanted desperately to rebut.

Prince Andrew, Virginia (Roberts) Giuffre, and Maxwell in Maxwell’s London apartment - photo taken by Jeffrey Epstein

“I’m going to tell you right now. I’m so happy to tell you. I’m, like, excited. I’m beyond excited.” - Ghislaine Maxwell

Again, she referenced the Prince Andrew picture, calling it “fake,” and saying that the outfit she had on was the one worn at her mother’s 80th birthday party, 90 minutes away. Again, the tub was too small, the apartment only 900 square feet—property records show it’s closer to 1500—and that her pitiful flat used to be a stable that was a “poor man’s home behind a rich man’s home.” Yet her “proof,” along with exacting flight records that matched the date on the back of the photo, seemed to give further credence to Virginia’s story. Maxwell dismissed the young girl’s claims, arrogantly waving them aside and saying that Prince Andrew simply could not have had sex with the teenager because, well, “He’s so English. He had a tie on.”

Ian Maxwell and an unknown woman pose as Virginia (Roberts) Giuffre and Prince Andrew, to “prove” Maxwell’s tub was too small

They talked about Epstein’s health, the testosterone that “made him mean,” and his mysterious heart condition. Again, she claimed not to know what was wrong with him, but said that he took pills for it, though he didn’t abuse any kind of drugs.

Blanche continued to press Maxwell on specific actors, namely Bill Clinton, who, by the numbers, was his main focus. He referenced Mark Middleton, who died by suicide in 2022, hinting at the “Clinton body count,” a conspiracy theory in which the Clintons allegedly secretly murdered up to 50 political opponents, and promoted by people like former Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Reverend Jerry Falwell. Maxwell’s loyalty shone through, and she denied that the former president had any part in Epstein’s ring. She and Bill had been close for years, and she’d often swing by the Clintons’ Chappaqua house to ring the doorbell for no reason at all.

“I mean, as a friend...I don’t remember any reason...driving back past Chappaqua or if they were home I’d stop in.”

But she couldn’t offer any evidence to show wrongdoing, nor did she want to, and Blanche moved on. He asked about Bill Gates and Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn. He wanted to know when and why she met with Elon Musk, Sergey Brin, and former Senator John Kerry. They discussed Epstein’s “Little Black Book,” filled with every person he knew, carefully categorized into topics like “Brazil,” “Entertainment,” “Finance,” “Island,” “Israel,” and a long list of handwritten names and phone numbers under the heading “Visitors Massage.” And he begrudgingly asked about the Birthday Book letter from Donald Trump, discovered by the Wall Street Journal and published the same day as the 11th-hour meeting in the Situation Room.

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“I don’t remember,” she said, stating that the discovery in her case was close to 5-million documents, “And so I cannot say that I saw everything, because I didn’t.” But unlike at other points in the interview, when Maxwell came off as girlish, giggly, and overly British, using words like “whilst” and “hence” in an almost tea-room etiquette, when asked about Donald Trump her tone changed, if not her accent. And she gave Todd Blanche and the DOJ what appeared to be a scripted response.

As far as I’m concerned, President Trump was always very cordial and very kind to me. And I just want to say that...I admire his extraordinary achievement in becoming President now. And I like him, and I’ve always liked him...I never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way. The President was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects.”

They turned off the recorders and went to lunch.

Exactly one week after then Deputy Attorney Todd Blanche and the Department of Justice sat down with Ghislaine Maxwell and her lawyers at a low-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida, she was inexplicably moved to a minimum-security federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas. The decision sparked controversy amongst congressional leaders and the American public, who cited that not only did the move allow for benefits like “concierge-style” preferential treatment, unlimited supplies, and access to classes and training service dogs for local organizations, but that the prison camp houses non-violent, white-collar inmates without sexual convictions, and a sentence of up to five years. Maxwell is currently serving 20 years for sex-trafficking minors. When asked, Blanche claimed Maxwell wasn’t safe in Florida.

Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas - which houses Ghislaine Maxwell, Elizabeth Holmes, and Jen Shah

“At the time that I met Miss Maxwell, there was a tremendous amount of scrutiny and publicity toward her, and the institution she was in, she was suffering numerous and numerous threats against her life.” - Todd Blanche

At no point over the course of two days and nine hours of interviews did Ghislaine Maxwell mention a threat to her safety either inside or outside of the Florida prison, and the public surmised that the move was as a result of clearing Donald Trump’s name. Republican lawmakers like James Comer agreed, saying Maxwell had “exonerated” the sitting President. Trump himself would use the same wording months later, hemming and hawing about pardoning Maxwell on at least five occasions.

Currently Ghislaine Maxwell is the only person, co-conspirator or otherwise, connected to Jeffrey Epstein sitting in jail for crimes against children. Many might say that of course a woman would be the first to land in prison. But the things she did, even if allegedly, are some of the most heinous abuses against children Americans have ever discussed on a grand scale. She called victims “underage prostitutes,” yet complained that “17 in England” is an adult. She called them “druggies” and blamed Virginia for changes in Epstein’s sexual behavior.

“He met [Virginia] and I think [Virginia] was responsible for that in its entirety. And the reason I believe that...she was a self-confessed having been sexually abused as a young girl, and was trained...in all the arts of whatever that is.”

Ghislaine Maxwell has filed several appeals and a habeus corpus petition, which was formally rejected by a federal judge in August 2026. She is scheduled to be released in July 2040 when she is 78 years old.

Ellie is an author, editor, and independent journalist focusing on survivor justice. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.