We've all had the unfortunate pleasure of getting to know Steve Bannon, political strategist and former investment banker, over the past nine years as he's lingered like a fast-food fart on the winds of democracy.

Prior to inviting himself into our lives, he worked for Breitbart News, a far-right opinion website started by Andrew Breitbart. Breitbart, who also helped launch the Drudge Report, died of a heart attack in 2012, leading to an early-stage MAGA-level conspiracy that he'd been offed "just hours before he was set to release damning video footage that could have sunk Barack Obama's 2012 re-election campaign." But despite Breitbart's demise, the damage was already done, and Bannon took over the website's editorial management, sending it in a "radically different direction" focusing on Big Hollywood, Big Journalism, and Big Government. (“Big" is code for "bad guys” and also now “woke.”)

"Appearing on Fox News in April 2011, Andrew read the tea leaves about the power of the cult of personality, warning conservatives not to underestimate Trump; he also scoffed at the idea that Trump was in any way an ideological conservative." - Bethany Mandel, NBC

Many people in the conservative media realm, like the Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro, turned their backs on Bannon, calling him a "wannabe Andrew Breitbart" and a "disloyal human being."

"The great tragedy in all of this is that Breitbart's name has been smeared with Bannon's toxicity." Ben Shapiro, Daily Wire

Trump and Bannon, from the cover of Devil’s Bargain by Joshua Green

Three months before the 2016 election Donald Trump was behind in the polls and his team appointed Steve Bannon as a strategist to steer them back into the good graces of the soon-to-be MAGA base. And he did his job, and did it well. But after Trump assumed office, the pair would have a bit of a fair-weather friendship.

"I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late. I am my own strategist." - Donald Trump

Only a few months later Bannon would be gently nudged off the White House lawn with kind farewells from the President. But when Bannon made comments in Michael Wolff's book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, claiming that Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower was "treasonous" and "unpatriotic," Daddy Trump unleashed hell.

"Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind. Now that he is on his own, Steve is learning that winning isn’t as easy as I make it look." - Donald Trump

Steve Bannon is released from prison - October, 2024

The frenemies made their amends, however, and Bannon continued to support Donald Trump from behind the scenes. And in 2020 when a federal grand jury indicted Bannon and three others with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering for using the "We Build the Wall" fundraising campaign to pocket nearly $2 million for boats, cars, golf carts, home renovations, cosmetic surgery, and jewelry, Trump pardoned his friend as one of his final acts in office. But because only federal offenses can be pardoned, Bannon surrendered to authorities in 2022 on the state charges, though he didn’t serve any time. Still, he'd end up in prison a few months later for not showing up to meet with the U.S. House Select Committee to discuss the January 6th insurrection, and served four months in a low-level security institution in Danbury, Connecticut.

Let's back up a little bit.

Because before the prison time, and before Bannon's "I told you so" moment with Elon Musk, and before we rewound the tapes and started talking about the Epstein files again, Steve Bannon met Jeffrey Epstein and commiserated with him over their mutual friendships and breakups with Donald Trump.

By this time Epstein was incommunicado (at least on paper) with Donald Trump, who claimed to have broken off the friendship due to a number of reasons that he can't quite keep straight, including Epstein sexually harassing a mutual at Mar-a-Lago, Epstein stealing employees from Trump (including Virginia Giuffre), and a general breakup after Epstein's first soliciting-prostitution-from-a-minor conviction in 2008. However, it was more likely due to a real-estate tiff between the two financial titans over Maison de L'Amitie, a 270,000 square foot mansion on land formerly owned by Les Wexner, Epstein's only publicly-documented client.

Bannon began spending a lot of time with Epstein, and whether or not you believe in this sort of thing, they became soulmates, whispering to each other in the dark and sharing their most complicated secrets, connecting on a statutory level that you and I will probably never have with anyone.

Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell at Windsor Castle in 2006 - Vanity Fair

It's said that Bannon wanted to help his new buddy Epstein "improve his image," and visited his Upper East Side town house often. During one of these visits in 2018 Bannon broached the idea of Epstein doing an episode of 60 Minutes in order to save the level-3 sex offender's reputation, which had come out into the open as Epstein became more and more brazen about money mismanagement and sexual conduct with young girls.

Together the men recorded 15 hours of video interviews, both as practice and a potential network pitch that they could cash in on before Epstein's past caught up with him. Michael Wolff would later release another book, Too Famous: The Rich, the Powerful, the Wishful, the Notorious, the Damned, in which he documented how Bannon coached Epstein to appear friendly and sympathetic for television.

"You’re engaging, you’re not threatening, you’re natural, you’re friendly, you don’t look at all creepy, you’re a sympathetic figure." - Steve Bannon to Epstein, 2019

"Wolff [said]...that Bannon advised Epstein to look at the camera, not share any of his racist views on how black people learn and stick to his message that he was not a pedophile." - Lindsey Ellefson, The Wire

Former Israeli Prime Minister, Ehud Barak, outside Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan apartment

There, of course, is debate as to why the two men became such fast friends in a time when Epstein was radioactive in most social circles. Some suggested Bannon was curious about Epstein's ties with intelligence, which have never been proven. But the idea of being friends with a spy must have felt pretty romantic, considering Bannon was still nursing his White House wounds. He even insinuated that Epstein had played a part in the collapse of the Turkish lira, and claimed that he, himself, was working for the CIA. Or maybe he just wanted to be, and saw Epstein as the easiest way of getting back into the Administration's good graces.

"What I was told about that meeting by people close to Bannon was that he was trying to replace Epstein as a source for information from various intelligence networks. He saw Epstein as a rival or a partner but he wanted what Epstein had." - Charles Johnson, Breitbart

When Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his Manhattan jail cell in August of 2019, Steve Bannon seemed to change his stance on their friendship, as his own legal matters loomed. And with the release of Wolff's book in 2021, he was forced to confront the relationship he'd had with his old pal Jeffrey, the long hours they'd spent hidden away in his town house recording interviews and practicing looking sincere, innocent if you will, not unlike a lawyer to their client before entering the courtroom.

And Bannon began to talk.

"[Epstein’s] a product of the elite. Everything that’s been put out about him is not exactly the truth. I’ve got about 12-15 hours of interviews that I think will be pretty shocking, about how this guy came from nowhere to go to the absolute highest levels of global elite and who he knew and who he financed. He was one of the leading underwriters of scientific experiments in the world, a lot of that is dealing with a thing called Transhumanism." - Steve Bannon on the Jimmy Dore Show

Bannon’s 2018 interview with Jeffrey Epstein

Bannon never claimed to media-train Epstein, instead saying that they'd been filming for a "12-15-hour" docuseries under the working title The Monster, in which he'd taken a "raw look inside Epstein's pathology" and "illustrate(d) how Mr. Epstein's 'perversions and depravity toward young women were part of a life that was systematically supported, encouraged and rewarded by a global establishment that dined off his money and his influence.'" But Michael Wolff disagreed.

"There’s no question the tapes were media training. And there’s no possible way Epstein would have signed off on them being used in a documentary." - Michael Wolff

Michael Wolff - The New York Times

Wolff, himself, had been entrusted with over 100 hours of secretive interviews with Epstein in 2017, as well as many subsequent recorded phone calls leading up to the day Epstein died, in hopes of (Jeffrey's hope) writing an illustrious biography of the bachelor financier's life. So the idea of a docuseries "maybe for Netflix" was laughable.

Be that as it may, Steve Bannon likely has no access to the interview tapes, 15 hours or otherwise, which now sit with the rest of Epstein's estate in the possession of his co-executors, attorney Darren Indyke and accountant Richard Kahn. Both men were sued by Epstein's victims and the Virgin Islands as a result of the investigation into Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring. The Islands settled for $105 million; the victims are still waiting.

Bannon in his War Room studio - Le Monde

Bannon still doesn't work for the CIA, but does host a podcast called "Bannon's War Room," where he criticizes the establishment and shows his support for Donald Trump and the America First agenda. He has been married and divorced three times and lives in Arizona.

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.