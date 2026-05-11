Part of investigating the Epstein Files for accuracy and answers is determining the veracity of documents, including letters alleged to have come from Jeffrey Epstein. So far we have three:

The “suicide note” found by roommate Nicholas Tartaglione after Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell on the morning of July 23, 2019 The letter found in Epstein’s cell after his death The Larry Nassar letter, alleged to have been mailed from the Metropolitan Correction Center on August 13, 2019, three days after Epstein died

But part of the problem with verifying or disproving any of these documents is that we don’t have a lot of public records that include Epstein’s true handwriting, partly because he used many assistants to record calls and takes notes, but partly because Epstein was paranoid and regularly destroyed information.

So I tracked down as much of Epstein’s handwriting as I could find, using documents from the DOJ files, and reaching out to people who could verify what was and wasn’t Epstein’s own script. These are my findings, including Epstein’s signature found on his passports and last will and testament.

I hope this information can be used to investigate future letters and documents, in order to prove their origins and bring this case to an end.

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Forged as “Robert Marius” from passport, 1987

1993 passport

2005 passport

2016 passport

passport application, unknown year

Wikimedia Commons

From Epstein’s last will and testament - August 8, 2019

Initials from the pages of Epstein’s last will and testament - August 8, 2019

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Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.