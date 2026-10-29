The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mimi McKearan's avatar
Mimi McKearan
1d

Thank you Ellie.

Thank you for your relentless fight for the innocent and vulnerable.

Not only do Americans owe you a debt of gratitude. The world does.

We see you. Our beautiful lioness.

Reply
Share
Tami's avatar
Tami
1d

It’s truly amazing to me how, with this much evidence, there isn’t a more focused effort for accountability. Yes, some are trying (kudos to Ellie, and more), but there should be huge outrage. These people have children and were once children themselves.

Reply
Share
1 reply
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Red Pencil Transcripts LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture