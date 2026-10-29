A 2023 investigation by Jorge Amador, forensic accountant at Axia Advisors, LLC, discovered that during the 15-year history of Epstein’s relationship with banking institution JPMorgan he opened 134 bank accounts, including 6 personal accounts, 59 accounts to Epstein-controlled entities (Southern Trust Company, Hyperion Air, Zorro Development, etc.), and 69 accounts linked to his close counterparts, such as Ghislaine Maxwell, Leslie Wexner, accountant Richard Kahn, and attorney Darren Indyke. And without even a complete accounting report, Amador noted approximately $1.037 billion in cash flow, including more than $395 million through one single personal account.

Amador stated clearly for the record that there were significant “red flags” for money laundering or other illegal activity including:

Repetitive or unusual fund transfer activity Fund transfers sent from the same person to different accounts Large fund transfers sent in round dollar amounts Transacting business sharing the same address Multiple accounts established in various corporate names that lack sufficient business purposes to justify the account complexities

Amador also noted that there many “high-risk” transactions to places like Belarus, Lithuania, and Russia.

Another investigator found similar results. Bridgette Carr, Clinical Professor of Law and Co-Director of the Human Trafficking Clinic at the University of Michigan Law School, also noted inconsistencies.

“On February 8, 2004, JPMorgan opened accounts in its Private Bank for two young women ([REDACTED] and [REDACTED]) as a ‘favor’ to Epstein. The circumstances surrounding these account openings contain many red flags for sex trafficking...JP Morgan’s [Due Diligence Reports] fail to include a date of birth for [REDACTED] and [REDACTED], which is particularly suspicious given their young age.”

It didn’t appear that Epstein was approached about any of this until early 2012, when John Duffy, a senior executive approached Epstein about the large cash payments overseas.

“JE and I spoke about his pattern of cash withdrawals. His answer was ‘fuel payments in foreign countries.’ Some of the countries were [Office of Foreign Assets Control] listed. Sounds like I still need to speak with him.”

Despite the concerns, however, Epstein wouldn’t withdraw his money until October of the next year, moving over to Deutsche Bank (DB). The banking relationship followed former JPMorgan Exec, Paul Morris, who pitched Epstein as someone who could bring DB millions of dollars in revenue. After doing their supposed due diligence, DB welcomed Epstein as a new client, opening accounts for his mysterious Southern Financial LLC and Southern Trust companies. There were also 38 other accounts, spending millions of dollars on “models” for things like tuition and rent. He would stay at DB until his arrest in 2019, when they liquidated his accounts, though much of it had been removed through the “Butterfly Trust,” and dispersed to associates and co-conspirators just two months prior.

Foreign payments from one of Epstein’s accounts

But how a man publicly accused by 36 children of sexual abuse, and convicted of two counts of underage sex crimes, could continue on as a client at any banking institution doesn’t make sense to most average citizens. After all, in 2006, shortly after Epstein’s arrest, the CEO of JPMorgan’s Asset and Wealth Management business knew about Epstein’s reputation and was aware of the arrest and subsequent accusations. A July 2008 email noted that senior bank exec Catherine Keating was “uncomfortable” with Epstein and didn’t want to have to approach JPMorgan’s general counsel, Stephen Cutler. But just a month later, senior exec Mary Erdoes said she “would count Epstein’s assets as a probable outflow for ‘08 ($120mm or so?) as I can’t imagine it will stay (pending Dimon review.)” “Dimon” of course is JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who claimed not to remember Epstein’s name after his arrest. Records would show, however, that Dimon came over to Epstein’s house for “heavy snacks” with Peter Mandelson and Jes Staley in 2010.

Two things make it very clear how and why Jeffrey Epstein remained a client at JPMorgan until late 2013. It wasn’t just that he was listed as their number one client, an “active trader with [global investment opportunities] [and] $500 million,” as noted in a late 2010 email from Paul Morris, but it was also his personal relationships with the private bankers, namely Mary Erdoes, and especially Jes Staley.

Erdoes noted the accusations and lawsuits building against Epstein beginning in 2006, and continuing on at a federal level in 2010. But she also felt for Epstein, calling the information “painful to read” when Staley noted that he had “never seen [Epstein] so shaken.” And while the two had discussed shifting over to a “banking and client-service only relationship” after his arrest in 2006, it doesn’t seem that either of them kept that promise. Erdoes sent Epstein birthday messages as late as 2012, and Staley, well, Staley’s relationship grew to very concerning level.

Like with most of the Epstein files, we don’t have much in the way of email or communication prior to 2008, though there are a few sparse documents that appear in lawsuits and criminal proceedings. So most of the conversations between Jeffrey Epstien and Jes Staley take place after Epstein’s arrest in Palm Beach, and shortly after he began his stint in jail. Staley’s first email says it all:

“I miss you. The world is a tough place. Hang in there.”

This would kick off a years’ long e-bromance that spanned Epstein’s legal woes, an economic collapse, and his rise in global notoriety. The men spent more time together socially than they did counting nickels and dimes, and often did so in secret, adding questions to the nature of their relationship.

Jes Staley, Larry Summers,

“I realize the danger in sending this e-mail. But is was great to be able, today, to give you, in New York City, a long heartfelt hug. To my friend, thanks. Jes.”

And while Jes Staley anchored his new boat on the dock at Little James, and soaked in Epstein’s hot tub with a glass of white wine, bemoaning the distance between them, Epstein continued to make millions in offshore payments through 134 bank accounts in the name of young girls, no birth dates, and little identifying information. Only that they came from Russia, Belarus, Lithuania, and other Eastern European countries from which he funneled young “models” through the EB-1A “Einstein” visa program.

But their conversations would turn dark, leaning into Epstein’s pastimes and hobbies, the life of a sex-trafficker camouflaged as a one-time Cosmo “Bachelor of the Month.” They joked about girls, coded as fairy tale princesses, picking and choosing who they wanted next.

Staley: That was fun. Say hi to Snow White. Epstein: What character would you like next? Staley: Beauty and the Beast.

Email from an unknown sender on July 10th, 2010

Email sent by Jes Staley 9 minutes later

In 2023, a woman identified only as “Jane Doe 1” sued Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase, alleging abuse not only at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein, but also Jes Staley. Staley, she said, “used aggressive force in his sexual assault of her and informed [her] that he had Epstein’s permission to do what he wanted to her.” She also stated that Staley “observed her specifically as a sexual trafficking and abuse victim,” and noted that JPMorgan likely knew about the crimes, as reflected in the forensic investigations from the same year.

JPMorgan Chase settled with Jane Doe 1 and other victims, who claimed they knowingly allowed for Epstein to traffic women and girls, for $290 million.

Ellie's Coffee Fund

Prior to this, in December 2019, the Assistant U.S. Attorney’s office sent U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman an 86-page memo, detailing several allegations of abuse against Jeffrey Epstein. It also included two victims of Jes Staley, one adult, and one child. The first stated that she had given a massage to Staley and Leon Black, and was forced to perform oral sex on Black, and was subsequently raped by Staley. The second, who met Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at only 15 years old, was instructed to massage Harvey Weinstein, who told her to remove her shirt. She refused. But when she massaged both Leon Black and Jes Staley, the men sexually abused her “against her will.” When she told Epstein, he just laughed and said it was part of the job.

The Unknown Survivor, whose journal accounted some of the most severe abuse from Epstein and Black, also noted Staley.

“The disgusting Mr. Staley. If anyone ever calls me Tinkerbell again I will lose my mind! He left bloody marks on my arms from his belt and thought he had the right to call me that when he has ears as big as Dumbo. I should have called him that in return!” - The Unknown Survivor

Journal of the Unknown Survivor

On July 24, 2026, the House Oversight Committee (HOC) brought Jes Staley in to give a voluntary interview, not under oath. In it, he claimed to have a mostly business relationship with Epstein, though over time he felt more like a family member. Epstein helped him develop relationships with other wealthy investors like Glenn Dubin, who was also accused of sexually abusing then-underage Virginia (Roberts) Giuffre. Staley denied any knowledge of underage girls, sexual abuse, and though he said he visited Epstein’s properties “dozens of times,” and had a consensual sexual relationship with one of Epstein’s employees at the 66th Street apartments. He claims not to remember the Snow White conversation.

Staley’s wife filed for divorce on March 13, 2026.

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Ellie is an author, editor, and independent journalist focusing on survivor justice. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.