The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Bohannon's avatar
Elizabeth Bohannon
7h

Hard to get through. Zero respect. Makes me wonder how rampant this crap is in academic settings. And exhausting to think about all the corruption. Will it ever be possible to correct? Stay sane, Ellie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ellie Leonard
Ronna Smith's avatar
Ronna Smith
7h

Wow, a whole lot of code talk going on there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ellie Leonard
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture