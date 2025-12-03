Jeffrey Epstein and former Secretary of the Treasury and President of Harvard, Larry Summers, have been friends for many years, as displayed in the personal nature of their emails. These are their original typos and banter. This is a work in progress as more Epstein Files are released.

2/11/2013 5:45 PM

JE: [The Ayatollah Always Says No] et al.

1/7/2015 5:01 PM

Kelly Friendly: Perhaps you should suggest Jefferey talk to Joe Lockhart at Glover Park Group. He has helped Clinton and General Petraeus. Joe is great and he likes you a lot. LMK if you want to reach out to him. He is an old friend....

1/8/2015 1:26 AM

LS: Not a terrible idea.

10/9/2016 8:30 PM

JE: no, im out of it . donald brought out four women that said bill abused them. / they wilil feature in the Hillary says you should give the benefit of the doubt to victims. I laid this out for you over dinner. its disgraceful, but. here we are

Larry Summers - The New Statesman

10/10/2016 12:45 AM

LS: Got it. Now remember Press is so revolted by trump that I’d expect they will not be for benefit of doubt.

11/10/2016 4:03 PM

JE: ehud in on sun Pritzker mon. you around? dinner woody Sunday. or have you gone dark

11/11/2016 5:57 AM - 3:24 PM

LS: Times bad. R u around Tuesday?

JE: No ,-phone today?

LS: Can call circa 11

JE: Ok

LS: What number

11/29/2016 12:16 AM - 12:13 PM

JE: larry, karim, karim - larry, larry will be in doha on wed, I think you two would enjoy meeting

Karim Wade: Larry, I’ll be very please to meet or take you for diner. My mobile in Doha is [REDACTED]

LS: Who is the guy you have set me up with? Spend zero effort on anything about me w trump. Seeing his approach to conflict of interest, his Putin proximity, and his mindless response on Castro death I’m best off a million miles away. Until they are deeply humbled by the fuckups that are sure to come, I serve myself and country best by doing nothing that involves loyalty to them.

JE: ok, except I hope they can rely on you to give them guidance privately after the fact.? Karim Wade. is the son of the president of Senegal. ( they just found GAS offshore ). He is well educated and one of the most important figures in west Africa. however full disclosure , he was put in jail to remove him from running against the current president . He is in Qatar awaiting his political return to power which is almost guaranteed. He is the most charismatic ,and rational of all the africans and has theire respect.

LS: Always quiet advice to anybody who can use it. Try always discreet. If u become associated publicly w something the reputations converge. Look fwd to meeting Karim.

5/28/2017 7:22 PM - 11:44 PM

LS: R u still plugged in to the show?

JE: wild. there will be some changes this week. . funny but kaslowitz [sic] is getting turned down repeatedly , by firms unwilling to represent donald.

LS: more would represent Donald if Kaslowitz out of picture. Not surprising, very hard to be law firm representing POTUS and know what to do when potus lies to u. My world thinks poorly of Gorelick for representing Jared. How guilty is Donald?

Alan Dershowitz, Jeffrey Epstein, and Larry Summers at Harvard University, 2004

Of crudity surely

Of gross ignorance surely

Of being utterly without the intellect temperament for job surely

Of being over line on family profiting very likely

Of gross disregard for appearances almost surely.

Of Russians having financial leverage. Less clear

Of Russians helping in. Election w complicity of his campaign plausible but not certain

Strikes me if you work for Donald u don’t free lance so he is guilty of whatever his campaign did. Do u agree w foregoing?

JE: your world does not understand how dumb he really is. he will blame everyone around him. for bad results. gary cohn in good place. . as is jared. all others , not long for this world.. interesting argument whether using whats app is obstruction of justice. deletes after sending. ?

JE: you should hook up with gates or hoffman and do the donor advised fund. you should lead the education initiative. , church , genetics. , jobs climate projects. , etc.

10/11/2017 9:04 AM - 11:04

LS: [‘He’s better than this,’ says Thomas Barrack, Trump’s loyal whisperer]

LS: Your pal should stay out of press. Public link to manafort will be a disaster. This is a staggering shit show.

10/27/2017 10:59 AM - 3:46 PM

JE: anyone stand out. . ? when we meet I will endeavor to mesmerize you with stories of D.C. so wild. !!!.

LS: Was there. Spoke well. Spent time w Softbank deputy Najeev or some such PIF guy too. Flying back. How is life among the lucrative and louche?

JE: saudi?

LS: Softbank deputy guy I liked and seemed aware and honest re Son. Lots of slathering to Saudis. I yipped about inclusion. I observed that half the IQ In world was possessed by women without mentioning they are more than 51 percent of population.... Mnuchin plumbs new depths. War seems more likely than I used to think. DjT is world s luckiest guy in terms of opposition, economy etc. still think his world will collapse. I’m trying to figure why American elite think if u murder your baby by beating and abandonment it must be irrelevant to your admission to Harvard, but hit on a few women 10 years ago and can’t work at a network or think tank. DO NOT REPEAT THIS INSIGHT.

Alan Dershowitz, Jeffrey Epstein, and Larry Summers at Harvard, 2004

JE: evangelicals confirm in their belief of a divine hand. I kid you not. their view . how else ,could one explain DJT winning. To a person they never knew him.

LS: Lot of ruin in a nation

JE: what was the consensus of your fellow attendees at the saudi conference . He, Donald belives everything is honky dorey. . especially after the flake concession. tax legislation, being put together by the committees. . all odd

LS: Hard to tell. General view Donald is a clown, increasingly dangerous to foreign policy.

12/2/2017 8:16 AM - 9:16 PM

JE: [REDACTED]: Did you see this

LS: ????

JE: like the hunt for easter eggs. your friend Andrew has so far only found one . and it was brightly colored :)

LS: I don’t know whether to laugh or cry

JE: after DJT actually signs it. I’ll point out the location of the other eggs much more creative - overall though, the writers were very sophisticated. they closed many many loopholes. and did it elegantly . example closing all the 1031 crazy transactions by merely inserting the word “ real” in from of the word property very clever, or not redoing the paragraph but merely changing the penalty to zero. . or detailing related party definitions that had teeth. . they cant be faulted for not getting it right-100 percent :)

LS: Later

JE: Comey himself acknowledged that: “throughout history, some presidents have decided that because ‘problems’ come from Justice, they should try to hold the Department close. But blurring those boundaries ultimately makes the problems worse by undermining public trust in the institutions and their work.” Comey has also acknowledged that the president had the constitutional authority to fire him for any or no cause. President Trump also had the constitutional authority to order Comey to end the investigation of former national security adviser Mike Flynn. He could have pardoned Flynn, as Bush pardoned Weinberger, thus ending the Flynn investigation, as Bush ended the Iran-Contra investigation. What Trump could not do is what Nixon did: direct his aides to lie to the FBI, or commit other independent crimes. There is no evidence that Trump did that.

2/8/2018 7:16 PM - 8:52 PM

JE: this bill has the things you were looking for in the last

LS: Goofy corrupt giveaways? Do tell.

2/9/2018 6:28 AM - 8:33 AM

JE: wow

LS: ?? What number r u at?

JE: [REDACTED]

2/10/2018 12:06 PM - 5:23 PM

LS: Lisa will call. People are saying resignation of justice Dept number 3 is big deal.

JE: The list of officials frequently discussed in the texts who are no longer in their jobs seems to grow by the day. It includes former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by Trump; former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe; Comey’s chief of staff, James Rybicki; FBI General Counsel James Baker; as well as Strzok, who was booted off the special counsel investigation and sent to a job in the FBI’s personal div. Laufman and Rachel brand. not one surprise if would have heard Bannon

LS: Saw and liked Woody [Allen] piece. The columnist is Good. Don’t follow your note. What texts

JE: I think it comes down to trump obstruction. vs clintons wrongdoing. timing. ? election impact etc. kelly is not political. so half his job not getting done.

LS: Depends on calculus for Ryan and McConnell who crave continued power above all else and would be thrilled if trump died

JE: page and strokz

11/25/2018 10:52 AM - 7:45 PM

Enter Elisa “Lisa” New, Harvard professor of American literature, and Larry Summers’ wife.

EN: Dear Jeffrey, Here is an invitation you can forward. Fingers crossed. I am going upstairs to hunt for my copy of Lolita, or will get on my kindle and reread on our way to Australia. I may have lent it to one of my kids. I would recommend reading My Antonia by Cather next time you’re on a long plane trip. The prose is gorgeous, and the book has— come to think of it—similar themes to Lolita in that it’s about a man whose life is stamped forever by his impression of a young girl. Thank you for this help with Serena. I’m so sorry about what happened with WA. I will keep the “bootleg” episode and hope to release someday. It’s so good, and he was so kind to read the poem with me and you were so kind to make it happen. Lisa

Larry Summers and Elisa New - Getty Images

JE: Needs edit. Start with id like you to join Clinton ...eyc

EN: How’s this

JE: count how many times you say I or me?

EN: okay....let me revise with I and me in mind before I talk to you. Can I call you tomorrow am?

JE: Yes

EN: better?

JE: can you call me

JE: serena , bill clinon shaque and,,,,,, have all on pbs. ? erad poetry for children. I would love to have you do the same.........blah blah blah do not say come on my show.

EN: this poem about childbirth and is not for children. It’s for adults and it raises awareness on the issues of discrimination against women athlets in sports , and against women of color in childbirth. These are Serena’s big issues now.

JE: sorry , that was meant as a filler what is important is that she is joining the others priority . and not appearing on your show. ! :) i invite you to appear as DOA

EN: can you give me a little bit of phrasing you think is optimal? I’m not sure I know how to ask her to join this company without asking her to be part of poetry in america. It does also seem to me perhaps relevant that Serena thinks of herself as a poetry person. For people who think that way, maybe not nothing (hasn’t been nothing to others) that a Harvard poetry professor seeks her wisdom on the art form? Would really appreciate your edit. Lisa

11/29/2018 4:45 PM - 4:48 PM

LS: I’ll show it to her. U have returned to the press.

JE: short lived . no worry

LS: Is there risk that u are staked our re tmrw night

11/30/2018 10:35 PM - 10:54 PM

JE: I’m a pretty good wing man . no? anymore , how great larry is comments and I would have had to barf. great fun.

LS: You were good. Thought if u didn’t know what we had been a couple she gave it away w familiarity and barbed comments. Think for now I’m going nowhere with her except economics mentor. I think I’m right now in the seen very warmly in rear view mirror category. She did not want to have a drink cuz she was “tired”.” I left the hotel lobby somewhat abruptly. When I’m reflective I think I’m dodging a bullet. There are huge ups with her but very self involved and to get her to be good probably requires more firmness than I enjoy. Think right thing is to cut off contact. Suspect she will miss it. Problem is I will too.

JE: once you decide which way. we can set it up with option to purchase

JS: What number?

12/1/2018 8:57 AM - 1:52 PM

JE: results?

LS: I sent a note just asking her to txt when she was up cuz I had something brief to say to her. Didn’t want to push cuz she takes her 930 presentation here very seriously. Better after her talk. Am I thanking her on being sorry re my being married. I think the former.

JE: thanking her for fortitude in dealing with what has obviously been a tough situation. and acknowlegin both how difficult it has been coupled with your innate insensitivity . and apologizing for not fully recogbnizing how difficult it has been l

University President Lawrence H. Summers and Nicole J. Bass ’09 dance the night away at the annual President’s Study Break held last night at Annenberg Hall. “He’s a sex god,” Bass said of Summers. - The Harvard Crimson

LS: Game day at conference she was extremely good. Smart. Assertive and clear. Gorgeous. I’m fucked.

JE: well your debating tips obviously worked as ? youre fucked, was my expression inserted as one to remember :)

LS: Yup

JE: ?

LS: She did well was mostly into that. Took my suggestion re her talk. Interested in my commentary on her outfits. Was appreciative but seemed very dry eyed on my message re marriage pigheaded etc. I referenced you having figured us out told me to be fair and got me thinking. Suspects she thinks richer dialogue between us. Think cooling off while I’m away is good thing.

12/14/2018 6:12 PM

LS: She wants no contact except re article. I’m having very good time w Lisa. I’m avoiding contact. I’m off to China. Told her.

12/15/2018 10:07 AM - 10:38 PM

JE: news?

LS: In China. Too much talk may be mistake.

LS: Is calling from here prudent

JE: 561-665-7626

12/16/2018 1:52 AM

JE: Ok

12/21/2018 6:29 PM - 8:23 PM

JE: you back?

LS: Yup. Want to discuss the Donald at some point.

JE: im in palm beach all weekend

LS: Will Call tonite or at some point. Will u be visiting Mara Lago

12/25/2018 9:26 AM - 1:37 PM

JE: Being asked for 3 names to replace mnuchin

LS: What number r u at?

JE: 561-655-7626

LS: I’ll call sometime today.

12/26/2018 8:36 AM -2:53 PM

JE: davos nothing personal— trying to bring more sitting rather than former. demand 150% of past for attendance.

LS: If I want to go can u get me invited.

JE: not likely. ive gotten 6 so far , and was told after 4 no more

LS: Too bad. Can we lock in next year now. Will only revert if Chinese dynamics require.

1/4/2019 1:24 PM - 7:01 PM

JE: back?

LS: Tmrw. Modestly interesting developments re dear Abby issue. Quite confused. Trump seems about same.

3/16/2019 1:59 PM - 7:07 PM

LS: guy 3 seems to be in London for weekend which is why my visit cut short. I got mad. Didn’t send angry note after call though. This is ridiculous activity.

JE: how was it communicated to you?

LS: We talked on phone. Then “I can’t talk later”. Dint think I can talk tomorrow”. I said what are you up to. She said “I’m busy”. I said awfully coy u are. And then I said. Did u really rearrange the weekend we were going to be together because guy number 3 was coming” She said no his schedule changed after we changed our plans. I said ok I got to go call me when u feel like it. Tone was not of good feeling. I dint want to be in a gift giving competition while being the friend without benefits. Think time to just stay away for a while. If there is potential here she ll find way back. I think I’m too eager weak at this point. The Prada thing by someone else is natural. By me seems desperate. Had good sense not to send off a note. She must be very confused or maybe wants to cut me off but wants professional connection a lot and so holds to it. I think life as stand by in case she needs leverage against another guy sucks. But I get when I think about it stay cool.

JE: shes smart. making you pay for past errors. . ignore the daddy im going to go out with the motorcycle guy, . you reacted well.. annoyed shows caring. , no whining showed strength

LS: I’m really mad at the deception. Should I just wait for her to call? This guys guy different. Maybe married or old or something. I sense from body language she is really attracted but he is unsuitable as partner. I can hardly be possessive under circumstances but schedule changing because she gets a better offer is not acceptable. If I say this she will rage back about times I changed plans because of family and work constraints. She knew I was upset. I think significant chance she ll send note saying this may not be fair to you why Not take time off or that she will say this. In her way very tough. But nothing for now.

JE: Just send , happy for the time we spend together- have fun see you soon

LS: Doesn’t work I talked to her for 45 minutes.

JE: And?

LS: No I meant that thanking her will be wierd because we had 45 minutes of friendly convo before the bit I described. I’ll wait till tmrw and send her some articles and then say some version of your msg. At some point need more firmness though.

JE: Firm delivered through humor

LS: Figuring out how. Could say she has now used up 80 percent of what she was owed through my changes in plan. Or say xi changes meeting w trump. I think she is tired of this alas. Sustaining w secrecy hard

JE: you could say something like . try not to call him larry by mistake. . though it would be amusing

3/17/2019 1:56 AM

LS: Not funny

I will continue to add to this thread as more files are released from both the House Oversight Committee and Epstein’s 1953 Estate .

