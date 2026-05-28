The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Lev Parnas Has a Bombshell — Live on AMPED UP!

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Blue Amp Media's live video
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Ellie Leonard and Blue Amp Media
May 28, 2026

Thank you Cash Flow Collective, Cathy R. Payne, LeftieProf, Fran, Noble Blend, and many others for tuning into my live video with Blue Amp Media! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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