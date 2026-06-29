LEVREMEMBERS LIVE SPECIAL With Ellie Leonard

Thank you everyone who took the time to listen to some of the threats facing journalists as we inch closer and closer to solving the crimes coming from the Trump Administration and the Epstein class.

Ellie's Coffee Fund

As mentioned, if you see online harassment, threats, or intimidation, you should always report it right away, either to the platform where they are posted, or if it is a continuing problem, you can report to the FBI Cyber Crimes Division at the following link:

As far as this week, we have a lot of House Oversite interviews to get through!

June 30: Doug Band

July 15: Kathy Ruemmler

July 20: Alan Dershowitz

July 23: Jes Staley

Thank you This Will Hold, Cat: Poli-Psych, Lyudmila and Daniel, Lobby for Good, Jason Gael, and many others for tuning into my live video with Lev Parnas! Join me for my next live video in the app.