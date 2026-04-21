LEVREMEMBERS LIVE With Ellie Leonard

Talking about how not to gaslight myself out of going after the bad guys, and what we have on the docket in the next two weeks regarding sending information to Congress from the Epstein Files (it’s a lot).

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Thank you all for your continued support, whether free, liking, sharing, talking about, or paid. It goes a long way to keep food on our table and shutter the anti-democratic voices trying to quiet survivors and lift up powerful people who continue to damage the history books.