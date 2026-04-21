The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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LEVREMEMBERS LIVE With Ellie Leonard

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Lev Parnas's live video
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Lev Parnas's avatar
Ellie Leonard and Lev Parnas
Apr 21, 2026

Talking about how not to gaslight myself out of going after the bad guys, and what we have on the docket in the next two weeks regarding sending information to Congress from the Epstein Files (it’s a lot).

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Thank you all for your continued support, whether free, liking, sharing, talking about, or paid. It goes a long way to keep food on our table and shutter the anti-democratic voices trying to quiet survivors and lift up powerful people who continue to damage the history books.

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