The Epstein Files Transparency Act II

Discussion of the Epstein Files Transparency Act (part 1) and part 2, sponsored by Kentucky Rep Thomas Massie (R), California Rep Ro Khanna (D), and New Mexico Rep Teresa Leger Fernandez (D).
Changes to the Act include:
Unredacted access the complete Epstein Files for survivors, legal teams, and lawmakers
The ability to sue the DOJ and perpetrators, by survivors, legal teams, and lawmakers
Withdrawing mechanisms set in place to withhold info in the files, including executive privilege
Requiring the DOJ to release records to state and local officials to aid in ongoing and/or potential criminal proceedings
Barring the DOJ from invoking attorney-client privilege et al in order to suppress the files
Also next steps for lawmakers and citizen sleuths when it comes to the Epstein Files, Katie Phang’s lawsuit (Phang v. Blanche), and what’s a normal pace for vetting, investigation, and prosecuting?
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