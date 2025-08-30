The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

Major Legal Error in Maxwell Interviews

A child-victim was put at risk
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Ellie Leonard
Aug 30, 2025
Transcript

I’m re-transcribing the Maxwell interviews from July 24/25, looking for things “Magna Legal Services” missed, and it’s quite a bit. But I came across a major slip-up that has legal ramifications, and I need to know what we do next because a victim has now been put at risk.

Aaron Parnas
or
Lev Parnas
or
Michael Cohen
or
Rick Wilson
, anyone with a legal mind, is this classified? It’s certainly attorney-client privilege, and this child-Jane Doe never came forward with her name publicly. I’m angry and horrified, but also want to see what needs to be done as a result.

Thank you

Truth Matters
,
tecolote42
,
Sunny
,
Laura’s Pissed!
,
…Blueheart22
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

