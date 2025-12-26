The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bluewave's avatar
bluewave
10h

This is an incredibly well written article. I got the Michael Wolff ick as soon as the first batch of Epstein emails came out and it was clear he was acting as a confidant and not as a journalist. At this point, he's looking like nothing more than a grifter. If he truly believed in the survivors and cared about them, he would immediately release EVERY interview tape without hesitation. As more and more survivors come out to speak publicly, I hope some will ask for those specific interview tapes to be released.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Ellie Leonard and others
ann luttrell's avatar
ann luttrell
10h

I've never trusted or liked Wolfe. I think he is a wolf. I never donated to him because I figured he was already loaded and why couldn't he pay his own attorney fees. Especially when it looks like he's going to win the case and then melanoma would be responsible for his attorney fees. I feel for the people that got taken. Reminds me of rump always asking for donations!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
107 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ellie Leonard · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture