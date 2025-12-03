The following is a years’-long email thread between journalist Michael Wolff and Jeffrey Epstein. I have kept in all the spelling errors and original dialogue. As more files are released this list will continue to grow, so check back.

3/31/2015 3:32 PM

(Forwarding Alex Yablon’s extensive fact-checking questions for an article in New York Magazine)

JE: nfw [no fucking way)]

5/25/2016 7:05 AM -11:23 AM

MW: I’m interviewing him this afternoon. Anything you think I should ask?

JE: do you want to be provocative . ? trump shuttle. hawaiin tropic contests. . mortgage on mara lago. . ? revenue of golf courses as income.??! . total debt of all cos . ? people don’t want to contribute money as he said he is worth over 10b , why should they? , calif already coming up short. . father bought chips in the casino to stave off bankruptcy, chips because it was better than a first lien. under the gambling rules. matt his bag man? his loan from his brother in law (Judges husband) how much did his father leave.. his brother robert etc. otherwise you can just throw easys

MW: Job is to get through the hard ones in without being ejected from the room. What’s the one question that pierces through?

Michael Wolff - The Hollywood Reporter

JE: maybe you could ask why bernie nussbaum got vince fosters letter quickly, that is a Hillary problem. he would smile then you can ask his relationshipwith the electricians union and maralago . and out you go.

MW: What’s the thumb nail on Nussbaum/foster

JE: Nussbaum white house counsel. . Hillary doing naughties with vince

MW: What was the letter?

9/24/2016 1:26 PM

JE: you can also add , fresh political juice by stating that Clinton was never on the island. I never met Al gore. no diiners on the island with either , no matter how much detail has been in the press. in fact boies Gores attny, knows that byt continues to represent the fabricator. the girl who claimed prince Andrew had sex with her also accused Stephen hawking and marvin minsky, . ? ehud barak on a gulfstream with five security guards looking the other way. ? all ludcrous.

11/10/2016 4:24 PM - 9:45 PM

JE: [Troubled woman with a history of drug use who claimed that she was assaulted by Donald Trump at a Jeffrey Epstein sex party at age 13 MADE IT ALL UP]

MW: What was behind this, do you know? Or just nutters?

Ellie's Coffee Fund

JE: al taylor , pr former jerry springer. producer

MW: crazy

11/28/2016 12:11 PM - 12:43 PM

MW: Thought you might be interested in this--it’s suddenly made me the only liberal-media guy with access to Trump circle [Steve Bannon Trump Tower Interview] and...I have a bit of an idea for you re media and Saudi friends.

JE: im in palm beach is roger here?

MW: I think so.

JE: I’m here today flying to nw york tomow. if he is up to it iId love to sit with him , house or on plane if we wants a ride

MW: I will ask. How long in New York? Get together?

JE: wed and fri and yes, Ive set you up to see the right hand of the Dep Cr Prince

The Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS)

MW: cool. great.

JE: im happy to go to him. if he is shy

MW: He is not so much shy, as paranoid. I have to contact him through his wife on a burner phone, which they don’t reliably check. But have queried.

11/29/2016 1:19 PM

MW: They came back to New York yesterday. He would like to meet you, tho wary of being seen, etc. I will work it out.

JE: would you like to ask him to dinner tomorrow night you me and woody my house

MW: My guess is that he will be too paranoid. He believes NYP photographers are following him. But will ask.

2/15/2017 8:16 AM - 1:23 PM

MW: So...I’m doing this Trump book for a pile of money and with so far quite a bit of cooperation from them (DT) called me the other day and spent 45 minutes on the phone ranting and raving about the media—alarming). I wonder if you could introduce me to Tom Barrack—just to say I’m a journalist who you know and trust, and that I’ll follow up with a description of the project that I’m doing. Also, I’d love a reintroduction to Kathy Ruemmler. I need some off-the-record perspective on White House procedures. Are you in NYC soon?

JE: of course ok to both. . .

4/5/2017 12:16 PM - 5:00 PM

JE: [Bannon Taken Off Trump National Security Council in Shake-Up]

MW: War between the Jews and the non-Jews. Jews presently winning.

Share

JE: Yup , tillerdon unhsppy with Jared in Iraq . Pence given health bill . Kelly conway in trouble . All fun barrack gone dark

MW: I got a message from Barrack—he’s in LA.

4/27/2017 12:56 PM

MW: Was with Bannon last night who was saying how much Trump liked deputy crown prince: “Real guy’s guy, he loved him. Thinks they can do stuff together.”

6/8/2017 4:48 PM - 9:07 PM

JE: Thoughts [FORWARDS MATTHEW HILTZKIK EMAIL] Attached and below please find some initial questions for you... Looking forward to connecting over the next two days... 1. Please provide a brief overview of your professional background? 2. Who were your mentors? Do you keep in touch with any of them? 3. What are your 4 best professional achievements? 4. Who are some of your business partners. 5. Whoa re third-party validators who would speak on your behalf on the record? 6. Who are third-party validators who would speak on your behalf off the record? 7. What business projects are you currently working on? 8. What are your 5 best scientific achievements? 9. What are you currently working on in the science field? 10. What research institutions are you collaborating with? 11. What past philanthropic causes are you most proud of? 12. What philanthropic causes are you currently working on? 13. What organizations are you collaborating with philanthropically? 14. What upcoming events are you putting together or participating in? 15. What specific impacts have the accusations had on your career? 16. What specific impacts have the accusations had on your personal life? 17. What are the top 10-15 misrepresentations of what actually happened? 18. How are you specifically treated differently at home and abroad? 19. Are there any outstanding legal challenges that you are facing? 20. What are the other outstanding lawsuits that may draw publicly to your case? 21. Is there anything else upcoming that may draw interest to your case? 22. Have you agreed to any non-disclosures? Are there things you can’t say about your case? 23. Did you ever write an op-ed? Would you ever write an op-ed? - Ben Sosenko

MW: A bit tone deaf, but a reasonable basis for creating a brief. If there’s any issues you’d like me to clarify with him or explore, lemme know. It’s just a friendly lunch, with the prospect of some Trump info.

JE: Christie back in

MW: As...?

8/18/2017 3:58 PM - 8:09 PM

JE: I assume no dinner

MW: Just spent two hours on the phone with Bannon. I saw Spicer and Priebus his week. I’d pretty much say that nearly 100% of the non-family senior staff of the first six months now believe that Trump can’t function in this job. I think they all became part of a Republican initiative to take him down. I hear Kelly trying to make Trump understand that Jared and Ivanka have to go.

12/11/2017 3:12 PM 7:52 PM

JE: [Glenn Simpson’s Fusion GPS used Jeffrey Epstein in Donald Trump smear campaign]

MW: Looks like I can’t get away. But will be back in NYC on Sunday. Let me know when you’re back too. I have a bad feeling about this new Woody round. It could pull him into the general Harvey pool of the despised and shunned. Clearly what Ronan and company are hoping for. I think Bannon may be right. This is not going to end until Trump goes down.

JE: Strange time I have two more friends up to bat

The #MeToo Movement - Bloomberg

MW: And they won’t be the last. My buddy, Lorin Stein, who runs the Paris Review--the Paris Review for god’s sake--just went down. The 80-year-old father of my friend Rachel Horovitz--the playright Israel Horovitz--whacked. Big names on the horizon: Michael Douglas, Larry Gagosian, and still my favorite, Arthur Sulzberger.

JE: you and i are old news? :) .

MW: Cross your fingers.

1/18/2018 7:38 AM - 2:42 PM

JE: how was it.? why dont you stop by today so we can script tomorrow. - assuming no change. . prefer no details on email

MW: All good. I am everybody’s darling. Have to keep reminding people that I am actually quite unpopular. Apparently thing of the past--for now (excepting among a small circle of journalists). Ira Rosen, a 60 Minutes producer and a friend of Bannon’s, came with a message from SB: “You own [sic] me a few million.” Rosen also says he believes SB now weighing the strategy of making a formal and public break with Trump. I can’t get together today because I have to leave for DC at 11AM to speak to 800 book buyers (not to mention pre-signing 800 books). Then tomorrow AM to LA to do Bill Maher show. Making money is hard work.

JE: I m thrilled for you . At the moment he’s coming tomorrow night

MW: Bannon’s “nationalist-populist” platform is coherent, rational, and, apparently appealing to a great many people. I can’t see why at this point he would want to use his world-stage stature to make an argument for it and to claim leadership of it. What does he have to lose? What else is there, except to suck up to Trump, and get the chance to be manhandled by him again?

JE: im off sat to europe mid east etc. return around the 30

MW: don’t forget I want to go with you to the mid east sometime....

JE: why don’t we also ask harvey weinstein to join to make sure we dont get any press :)

MW: Ha! On another note, this Woody thing is going south very quickly. Planning to speak to them this morning.

Mia Farrow and Woody Allen with their children Dylan and Satchel (Ronan), 1987 - Getty Images

JE: yes, he is having what he refers to as his” brain trust”this weekend. but it appears the group needs a name change. They are all old thinkers. no social media strategy. no links to Connecticut report. . the jackals now lying in wait for the next movie release. which I believe cannot happen at all now. but they tell him what he wants to hear. wonder wheel grossed 7m at the box office. the new movie is young ditz, prostitutes. . drunken journalism student chasing an older guy. . The Connecticut ( hired by the state ) report front page. -- WE interviewed dylan Nine times . two professionals AT THE TIME. we conclude that the story is fantasy. . NOTHING ELSE is relevant. mia. ronan. motives, policeman views. etc.

MW: HE has to turn this into a love story with Soon-Yi. She’s the only one who can save him.

Woody Allen, Mia Farrow, and family, a year prior to the beginning of Allen’s relationship with Soon-Yi Previn (right), shown here at 16

JE: not intellectually capable. . and frankly -untiling. my shrink says .........

MW: Yes, yes, that’s their continuing resistance speaking. But that doesn’t change the fact that it is their ONLY option. AND it’s a slam-dunk one. She would turn it around. If Dylan is coming out to speak publicly, Soon-Yi also has to. If Dylan is allowed to be the center of this story, Woody is cooked. If Soon-Yi claims it--and she is actually the center of the story--everything shifts and they can make it their own.

3/23/2018 9:01 AM - 9:37 PM

MW: I reached out and I’m seeing him at 6:00 today.

JE: i passed on your newsweek message yesterday. i think he is a bit lost no wins and donald off the rails

MW: I think his FT performance yesterday was quite a hit (btw, he reiterated that my book was all true—helpful!). Curiously, the liberals maybe more fascinated by him than the Trump base is.

MW: Three hours with SB who believes DJT won’t last to the mid terms. Also saw Brad Karp who was super menchy and offering much help on next book.

3/24/2018 1:37 AM

MW: Three hours with SB who believes DJT won’t last to the mid terms. Also saw Brad Karp who is super menchy and offering much help on next book.

7/12/2018 7:55 AM

MW: 1) I saw SB in London yesterday and he seemed especially paranoid about any reporters seeing me with him. My guess is that he is working hard on his relationship with Trump who he sees as newly ascendent and being seen with me might queer that. 2) He went on Hannity last night and will be on Piers Morgan tomorrow and that seemed with an eye toward an audience of one. 3) He was having a meeting yesterday with the French right wingers, including Le Pen’s husband, about refinancing the National Front Party because apparently a good part of their money comes from Russia. Two thoughts here, these guys seem like idiots, pure Ruritania, and Bannon, surrounded by his own thuggish-looking security people and whacky-bloggers advisors, thrives precisely because the world of populism is so unprofessional (if not farcical). more later...

Ellie's Coffee Fund

11/5/2018 2:08 PM - 8:25 PM

JE: if the republicans pull this off , steve would deserve most of the credit. . he was way out in front on this way out. . . execution not to his liking but..... on another note , what were you thinking about me in the book, with what moniker

MW: I was thinking of opening with you and Bannon talking about Trump. Would let you sound smart and offer what I think would be crowd-pleasing perspective, and make you seem like a credible player—former friend of Trump, advisor to World leaders, sought after person, etc—without having to too much rehash old stuff. Doesn’t seem like they can win...but who knows. I’m meeting Bannon had 3 tomorrow and will stay with him until the end.

Michael Wolff - Getty Images

JE: take photos

JE: thnks for letting me sound smart :)

MW: I haven’t done that party yet...

12/4/2018 7:59 AM - 1:23 PM

JE: do you think the press would react to the fact that all the settlement money is going to the attorney and none of the girls.? react to the fact that the case was settled but the lawyers want to trumpet their success.

MW: I think it’s a useful point, potentially a powerful one. But I don’t think anything is going to get attention now. I would look for some reporter to do a more nuanced post-mortem on the case--with Trump’s overtones, legal joustings, #metoo-isms, and profit-motives. WSJ is probably right place.

12/15/2018 11:28 AM - 12:03 PM

JE (12/13/2018 email forwarded to MW): thoughts

Ken Starr: Here goes: “Sweetheart deal! “ So goes the critique of the resolution of a long-ago case involving our former client — and now-friend — Jeffrey Epstein. The critique is profoundly misplaced, supported neither by the law or the facts, nor by the structure of our constitutional republic. To the contrary, Jeffrey, Jeffrey was subjected to an unprecedented federal intrusion into a quintessentially local criminal matter in south Florida. His offense to the social order — involving sex for hire — was entirely a matter entrusted to laws of the several States, not the federal government. His conduct — a classic state offense — was being treated exactly that way by able, honest prosecutors in Palm Beach County, but the overweening federal government intruded where it did not belong. And now, over ten years after the fact, the current assault on federal decision-makers at the time, including now-Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta (then the United States Attorney in south Florida), condemns the federal authorities for not going far enough.

The critics are entirely wrong. Neither the facts nor the law support the misguided criticisms being leveled by journalists and politicians at federal offices from over a decade ago — including the highest levels of the Justice Department in Washington, D.C. .

Here are the key facts: Jeffrey Epstein, a successful self-made businessman with no prior criminal history whatever, engaged in illegal conduct that amounts to solicitation of prostitution. That was wrong, and it was reasonably viewed as a violation of Florida state law. Although no coercion, violence, alcohol, drugs and the like were involved, the unsavory facts were carefully assessed by experienced state prosecutors who aggressively enforce state criminal laws. No one turned a blind eye to potential offenses in the public order. To the contrary, the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office conducted an extensive 15-month investigation, led by the chief of the Sex Crimes Division. Mr. Epstein was then indicted by a state grand jury on a single felony count of solicitation of prostitution.

During that intense investigation, the state prosecutors extensively gathered and analyzed the evidence, met face-to-face with many of the asserted victims, considered their credibility — or lack thereof — and considered the extent of exculpatory evidence. Then, after months of elaborate negotiations, the state prosecutors believed they had reached a reasoned resolution of the matter that vindicated the public interest — a resolution entirely consistent with that of cases involving other similarly-situated defendants,

Then, in came the feds. The United States Attorney’s Office tried, to no avail, to fit Mr. Epstein’s situation into its vision of what it viewed as a commercial trafficking ring targeting minors. This was anything but. At long last, the federal authorities acknowledged that stark reality and grudgingly agreed to defer prosecution to the state. But there was a huge catch. In the face of our arguments sharply condemning their overreach, the federal prosecutors insisted on many unorthodox requirements that tugged at fundamental values of due process. For example, the agreement required Mr. Epstein to pay an undisclosed list of asserted victims $150,000 each. Even more, the feds insisted that Jeffrey pay for an attorney to represent such unidentified victims if any chose to filed civil litigation against him. When asked what possible legal authority supported this extravagant exercise of national power, the feds lamely cited a wildly inapposite case from Alaska involving cocaine and forced on-the-street prostitution. Apples and oranges.

Leave a comment

Under the federally-forced deal, Jeffrey was sentenced to jail. That would not have been the case under the agreed-upon state disposition of this non-violent, consensual commercial arrangement. Jeffrey complied, served that sentence, and in the process was treated exactly the same as other state-incarcerated individuals. His conduct was exemplary, and so characterized by the state custodial authorities. He continued to work, including his many philanthropic efforts.

Our friend Jeffrey Epstein has paid his debt to society. He has also paid out millions of dollars to the asserted victims and their highly-creative lawyers. For over ten years, he has lived an exemplary life, including carrying on his wide-ranging philanthropies. Those of us who represented him in the Florida proceedings -- for customary professional fees -- now count him as a trusted friend.

Our nation faces vitally important challenges, many involving the treatment of women and basic human dignity. Voices are rightly being raised speaking truth to power, especially about women in the workplace. But Jeffrey, an exemplary employer, has long been called to account by the criminal justice system for his misdeeds of yesteryear. In the spirit of the bedrock American belief in second chances, that unhappy chapter in Jeffrey’s otherwise-magnificent life should be allowed to close once and for all.

MW: Seems very good. Is there reason or opportunity here to evoke JE’s Clinton connection? He had been publicly connected to the former President and became a proxy for the considerable anger at high levels of the Federal government that still surrounded Clinton. Likewise now, one reason to revive the story is that it is a way to tar a Trump administration official, who, in the normal course of his duties, happened to deal with the case.

1/15/2019 11:36 AM

(Epstein to Ruemmler, forwarded to Wolff)

Jeffrey Epstein, James Brown, and Donald Trump

JE: it would go something like this. ............ 1. Donald doesn’t really own very much, he rents out his name. he puts it on buildings pojects etc. for a royalty or piece of the upside. he then claims the asset is “ his” . its very much like hyatt hotels. Hyatt receives 3 percent per year of revenue and a piece of the profits sometimes if the hotel is sold at a profit. . money launderers. need a name to purchase trophy properties. why? there is little suspicion if a famous wealthy person buys a property that is likely to show in the press. , it cant be jojo my driver. up front , so they approach wealthy people and tell them for 2 -5 million dollars for doing nothing at all. - just lend us your name . - and the person gets the positive press. so and so bought the most expensive painting. sold the most expensive painting, house., diamond. etc. -ex the GANZ art collection was bought and sold by Joe Lewis. . all the publicity was the ganz family estate. selling etc. hypothetically, . someone approached trump and said can you buy the palm beach house. in your name. ( it was trump properties llc ) , not sure who actually owns the llc. ? Donald can get a loan from a bank , but it is guaranteed by , an entity controlled by R R has a bvi co. xitrans. that is owned by a family trust. ( cyprus ). R wife settles in oct after trump announces candidacy . the llc agreement or the loan agreement allows Donald to get a few million for his name. . R in essence is the “ owner. “. he was part of the panama papers release. he also sold the da vinci to mbs. . ? if you are a gangster , where and how you can invest your money. answer not through the front door. Donald’s financial disclosures are the same , he represents his “ income “ as the GROSS receipts of his clubs. “ , means nothing at all ZERO. no income as we no it. he lists his “ assets” ,and their VALUE - but not the corresponding loans. against it. so no net number , hence meaningless

1/31/2019 10:47 PM - 11:22 PM

JE: [REDACTED but assumed to be Virginia Giuffre] worked at mar a lago. . she was the one that accused pince Andrew. . trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. . of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop

JE: [DON LOOK NOW Teen ‘who had sex with Prince Andrew’ was snared by perv Jeffrey Epstein at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort where she worked]

5/22/2019 8:23 PM

JE: Why had no one interviewed some of trump classmates at Wharton ? Deutsh bank papers very bery bad

MW: Where are you tomorrow?

JE: Home

JE: Free afternoon

5/23/2019 12:56 AM

MW: Lunch tomorrow? Or after? I have 4:00 appt. anytime before works.

JE: Great.

May 30, 2019 5:29 PM - 9:40 PM

JE: Is it a coincidence that the russian that bought the house in palm beach and knows all , is the same guy that sold a painting last year to mbs for 450 million dollars. that was only worth 1. 5m?

MW: So MBS was paying him off? Why? Ideas?

JE: reminder trump overuled congress on yemen .

MW: Starting to smell sweet, the way you put it!

JE: In addition my art guyd said the painting wasn’t very good

MW: You have an art guy?

Leave a comment

I will continue to add to this thread as more files are released from both the House Oversight Committee and Epstein’s 1953 Estate .

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.