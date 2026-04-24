The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Anne's avatar
Anne
1h

Ellie, your intestinal fortitude in going through all these is amazing, and the information is now available for everyone to see. We — all of us — owe you a lot more than a coffee.

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HKJANE's avatar
HKJANE
43m

Ellie —

I don’t say this lightly: what you did with those 1,800 pages is the kind of work that actually matters.

While others were waiting for someone else to read them, you sat down and did it. Every page. Every exchange. You didn’t look away, and you didn’t rush it. You treated the survivors’ story with the seriousness it deserved — and you handed the rest of us a roadmap we couldn’t have built without you.

That’s not just good journalism. That’s moral courage dressed up as research.

Thank you for staying with it. The people whose names we don’t yet know are better off because you did.

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