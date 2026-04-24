The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Bill Wilson's avatar
Bill Wilson
3d

It's pretty obvious to me that Michael Wolff is angling for a big "fee" from Epstein, posing as the middle man with great internet using this Ian dude as supposedly expert, along with himself of course, in cleaning up Epstein's reputation in media. Major grifter!

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Cleo the cat's avatar
Cleo the cat
3d

Actually I have wondered if Wolf had a crush on Epstein at a minimum

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