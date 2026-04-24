Michael Wolff and Jeffrey Epstein met sometime in the early 2000s, when Wolff attended a TED conference, traveling to the West Coast on Epstein’s private plane. In 2003, Wolff made a failed attempt to facilitate the sale of New York Magazine to Epstein, Harvey Weinstein, and Donny Deutsch, who were ultimately outbid. But the friendship continued until 2019, including a decade of email correspondence in the DOJ files found in 1,830 documents. These are their letters, with all original typos included.

2009

11/30/2009

MW: test

JE: [to Lesley Groff] Michael@burnrate.com is Michael wolfes email --organize for him to come with his girlfriend

12/1/2009

JE: [broken link about Scott Rothstein story]

MW: Jeffrey--This is great. Totally fascinating. Thanks for calling. Eager to see you soon. Best, m

2011

2/25/2011

MW: [subject: “We must catch up”] Have been defending you to the world’s press--my pleasure of course. And would love to see you. Best, m

JE: give me anumber to call

MW: In the air. On my way to Los Angeles. By there in 2 hours or so. [REDACTED].

4/25/2011

JE: can you call me [REDACTED]

MW: At lunch will call before 2

5/25/2011

Lesley Groff: HI Michael. Hope you are having a marvelous time in Paris! Jeffrey has a gift for you....the sneakers you admired when you last saw him...We have them here and would like to messenger them to you...did you have an office we should send to? or a doorman at your apartment? Just let me know address and when is a good time to send thanks, Lesley

MW: My office... 770 Broadway, 7th Floor, Is Jeffrey around next week?

5/31/2011

Lesley Groff: Hello Michael. Hope you are well and enjoyed the long weekend. Jeffrey wants you to know we have not heard back from Ian....he also wonders if you have tried on your sneakers! ;) I know Jeffrey would like to speak with you as well...today maybe? Are you back in NY? Let me know! thanks, Lesley

MW: Just trying on the sneakers this minute—perfect fit. And nice cushion. Very much appreciate and look forward to my run tomorrow. I have been pushing Ian who has been in transit almost constantly since we spoke. I am available to chat with or see Jeffrey this week. Best, Michael.

6/13/2011

JE: wed thurs?

MW: Ian has promised me he will have outline of a plan to you today. He’ll be in NYC tomorrow morning and we can meet together. Or I can meet on Wed morning--I’m leave for St. Petersberg on Wed at 6pm. m

6/21/2011

Wolff begins to work with several public relations companies to help clear Epstein’s name

MW: Jeffrey—Ian will be in town tomorrow and if you have availability it might be a good time to see him. I’ve been giving a lot of thought to the situation and to the process. I’m convinced that a disciplined approach can have a meaningful impact both short and long term. The short term strikes me as largely a procedural issue: deal with the British tabloids and the web profile. Ian’s network around the Mail and the Murdoch papers is strong and that, together with you not offering the tabloids any opportunities for coverage, ought to make them a non-issue. The web clean-up involves a search engine strategy (a rejiggering of search results through SEO and strategic content creation and replacement) and site design--you ought to have a sophisticated site representing you. This is probably a 3-4 month process.

The medium term (months 3-9) is about identifying a set of business journalists with whom you can build a friendly relationship. I actually think this is a set of people who you will enjoy and who will enjoy you. At the same time, you should be putting in place the other story. In real ways that story already exists--your support of scientific research and your international activity--it just needs a clearer structure and set of goals to hang it on. During this period, it would be good for you to become a source, both off the record and, when appropriate, on the record, for business stories for which you can offer your unique point of view.

Towards the end of the year, we can look toward one or two pieces of media that forthrightly introduce a new story line--and perhaps confront or contextualize the old story. I think Ian can put this plan together and execute with great finesse. I’ll be back in New York on July 5. Best, Michael.

Ian Osborne - The Financial Times

6/28/2011

Conchita Sarnoff: [to NY developer David Mitchell] Hi David, As you might know I’m working on a Newsweek story about Epstein. Given your relationship with him I would like to speak with you. I’m on deadline please can you call me [REDACTED] thank you. Whatever you tell me if you prefer can stay Off The Record. Best, Conchita

David Mitchell: [forwards email to Epstein] I am going to email back that I have no interest in speaking to her Unless you tell me otherwise

JE: [forwards email to Michael Wolff] here we go again suggestions??

MW: Yes, don’t cooperate in any way. Who is this person? Is she the Daily Beast writer who has been following you? Do you have history with Tina? I’m in Italy, back next tuesday.

JE: yes

MW: What is her name?

JE: [REDACTED]

6/30/2011

MW: Jeffrey—Ian will be in NYC on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week, as will I. Would you like to get together with us? Best, m

JE: defintely

7/1/2011

JE: [Strauss-Kahn Prosecution Said to Be Near Collapse] maybe you should do the story that the same thing happened to Andrew with The [REDACTED]. she made it up. she fled the country after getting an arrest warrant,, she accused ten people of having sex. she accused boys her own age, the d.a. in writing said she had no credibility,, she has a long arrest record.. her story was never , I mean never investigated, not once..

Prince Andrew, Virginia (Roberts) Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell - Photo Credit: Jeffrey Epstein

7/10/2011

JE: [to Ian Osborne] I will be in ny for the weekend

7/19/2011

MW: Jeffrey—Had a long discussion with Ian yesterday about how to go forward and reviewed his proposal. If you can afford it, I’m confident it will be worth it. On the scale of one to ten, with ten being present state of antipathy to you, I think it can be reduced to 3-4 in 18 months. I’m completely signed on to being part of this effort and would hope to essentially co-manage the process with Ian—I would arrange with Ian on this. I’d personally have a sense of satisfaction in both helping you out and, in addition, figuring out the process here and striking a blow for reason and sense. It’s a kind of journalistic effort in reverse. Also, I think we’d enjoy working together. Delighted to discuss further. I’ll be in London next week if you are anywhere close—back in NYC on the 29th. Best, m

7/20/2011

Wolff offers to “neutralize” other journalists who are writing stories about Epstein

JE: are you around this weekend,, tina has asked Wayne Barrett to do an investigative piece. ? how do i appease her. this is crazy

MW: Good news is that nobody takes Wayne Barrett seriously. I would certainly suggest not cooperating with him in any way. Worst that will happen is that he rehashes old stuff—exactly why we have to start building a counter narrative. Then, even if only begrudgingly, any story would have to include what you are doing now. Let me think about Tina, she seems to have it in for you and there are lots of ways to neutralize her. I’m leaving for London on Friday night. Can you talk tomorrow?

Wayne Barrett - New York Daily News

7/22/2011

JE: I am only available on the phone after 6 tonight. im in ny all weekend

MW: Ian was going to try to see you tomorrow. Why don’t you and I speak tonight after six. I’ve made a few inquiries about Tina and Wayne Barrett.

7/23/2011

JE: in ny met with ian,, when can i call

MW: For the next hour or until late afternoon (London) time tomorrow. 917-825-9659

7/31/2011

MW: Jeffrey: Just wanted to follow-up on our discussion yesterday. The book I have in mind will focus on, although not be limited to, your view of the global finance structure and your personal and business story. This will involve a regular schedule of interviews over the next year. I’m excited about the project . I look forward to seeing you in Paris at the end of the month. Best, Michael

JE: thnks

8/10/2011

JE: should i ignore wayne barrett.. or try to minimize the damage? , ian ill be in paris starting tomorw

MW: Definitely ignore. All stories become larger and seem more authoritative when the subject comments. Even an off-the-record contribution makes the publication treat the story more seriously. I can’t see anything that you might say now making anyone question whatever story they have. Also, when you do speak it should be fresh and it should be on your terms. so...ignore. m

8/17/2011

8/19/2011

JE: [forwards to Wolff]

MW: It would appear that this is mostly focused on VI. I would suggest a response come through the Governor’s press office. It should be kept as brief and as general as possible. I will call you later.

8/29/2011

MW: Jeffrey: Let me know if dinner still works for you this week. I will be in Paris with my friend, Victoria Floethe, on Thursday and Friday. Best, mw

JE: tentatively thurs night if i do not have to return to ny in the morning. really look forward to meeting her,— and you

Share

MW: wonderful. you’ll tell me when and where...

JE: 22 foch apt 2 dd

MW: fab

Victoria (Floethe) and Michael Wolff - Floethe’s Substack

9/1/2011

JE: 22 ave foch,, door code 4079, apt 2 dd. phone 133144170210 see you at 8 -8:30? any food restriction?,, Ian you are welcome , ofcourse

MW: None. Looking forward

9/2/2011

MW: Well that was great fun. I loved that guy. And Victoria loved you. Soon. m

JE: [broken link: http://djiboutiplan.com/abdourahman-boreh-3

MW: i am thrilled that you looked so happy.

9/7/2011

JE: [The Last Women Standing on Wall Street]

9/8/2011

MW: I’m back in NYC—let me know when you are and if you’d like to get together. Best, mw

JE: great,, how was the trip?

MW: Trip was great. I’d like to live in London. And Rupert Murdoch has made me almost a household name among the Brits.

9/23/2011

MW: Are you around this weekend? Coffee?

9/24/2011

JE: I am off to paris,, can speak from there.. Ill be back in two weeks what s new

MW: Just checking in. Give me a call from Paris.

10/4/2011

JE: I am aware that it might be time to start redoing the pages. are there concrete things that you suggest . I have been doing as little publicity as possible

MW: Should begin with strategy, goals, and story and then move into design and structure. It’s a good process that makes you think through both identity and message. Let’s discuss steps.

10/5/2011

Ian Osborne: Michael is right. Should Michael and I circulate an outline and then have a call later this week to discuss? In the interests of time we should aim to do sooner rather than later. As part of redoing the pages, we also need to focus on Google.

MW: Times story today (As Amanda Knox Heads Home, the Debate Is Just Getting Started) on Amanda Knox is another good example of the importance and effectiveness of overall web strategy.

JE: I am open to a real plan. amanda knox , only had a murder charge, luckily she didn’t kill a seal

10/7/2011

Ian Osborne: Great Shall me meet tomorrow? I am meeting Michael later today to finalize our plan for you.

JE: Yes let’s meet Tomorpw

10/19/2011

MW: [subject: “Alive”] So...done. Breathing again. Jimmy Finkelstein scared by press. I’ve got my agreement—and freedom. Are you in town? Lots of time to get to work on Jeffrey Epstein project. Shall we begin? Have you been in touch with Ian? Ian—I will call you later.

JE: i will be back tomororw thru sun,, the lawyers coming in on sat, congragulations,, lts scheulde time fri or sun

MW: great

11/2/2011

MW: I’m in Paris from Friday (4th) through Wed. Any chance you’re there too?

JE: Yes

MW: Great...if you’re free, just say when.

11/7/2011

JE: schedule tomorow?

MW: I’m a free man. I have no schedule, except steam and swim.

JE: why don’t you send ,me a financial proposal.

11/8/2011

Epstein discusses becoming Wolff’s paying client

MW: The question is how much you want to do. In my estimation, the full plan, rolled out over 18-24 months, has a transformative effect and would allow you to be as public as you want to be, and I believe, enable you to be who you want to be without any meaningful blowback. This allows us to not only take advantage of opportunities as the arise, but allows us to create opportunities through controlling your own story—putting you in a position to be as aggressive, creative, controversial, or authoritative with your public identity as you might want. You would be immunized from opprobrium and so would the people who associate themselves with you. Obviously, we could take a lesser, piecemeal course too. We could begin by just developing a new web presence—both a news site and a clean-up of the existing search results. A good part of this could be done without substantial time from you--at least in the initial backend phase. Then, too, if you’re still unsure about what you want to do, I have no problem continuing to chat with you about it on a casual basis. mw

JE: understood, what do you envision as the time and money , in the various categories. or are you suggesting a full time job, or ghost writer, or.....

MW: fulltime job, perish the thought. I thought Ian had sent you an outline of various possibilities—since I am allergic to all money discussions. Let me chat with him today.

MW: Ian’s approach is fairly simple, it’s his fees (I’ll work out my arrangement with him) and then we’ll separately get bids on the outside costs—primarily technology costs associated with the web build out and search engine cleanup. Again, this first stage, build out and clean up, is going to have to be done for anything to proceed, so I think it’s a logical thing to go forward with and doesn’t over commit you. This will involve 3-4 months during which time we can continue to chat about how ambitious you’d like to be—and, in any event, you’ll have improved the search profile and given yourself a web presence that takes control of your own story. What’s the best way to put budget details for this in front of you? Do you want it to go to you directly or through your lawyer? m

11/14/2011

MW: [subject: “Are you in NYC?”] If so...a chat?

JE: not yet still in europe

MW: I’m back...until Nov 27th. Then to London and Venice.

11/25/2011

MW: I’m in London next week. You? Eager to intersect.

12/18/2011

MW: Ian and I chatted yesterday—so would love to get together with you at your convenience and begin to discuss plans. I’m here until the weekend, then leaving for a few days in England and then a few days in Paris over the New Year, back on the 4th. Are you in Paris, by any chance?

JE: everyone , including me returns to ny around the 4th , see you then,, happy holidays,

MW: great...

2012

1/3/2012

Ian Osborne: [subject: “Updated plan”] Jeffrey, Good to speak earlier. Please find attached the updated plan with timeline, which I’ve discussed extensively with Michael. We believe this to be fast but achievable. Just to reiterate, by doing this you are not obliged to put the finished site up. Of course, our instinct is that you should (and the sooner, the better) but it depends on your exact circumstances and plans at the time, and we recognize that these things are subject to change.

1/5/2012

MW: I’m back and can get together at your convenience. Best, mw

JE: are you going to davos? DLD, Ted?

MW: I’m going to DLD.

JE: Im surprised they didn;’t invite me,

MW: Would you go if they did?

2/1/2012

MW: [”Are you in NYC?”] Get together?

JE: 16th?

MW: Sure.

2/16/2012

MW: [subject: “Brooklyn”] That was fun

3/6/2012

MW: [subject: “Paris”] I’ll be there at the end of the month—28th to 1st. So if you’re there...a swim?

JE: paris it is

3/7/2012

MW: can’t wait

3/16/2012

JE: leaving for paris sat night ,,you are of course welcome to hop on plane

MW: Kind and tempting offer. But have to be in NYC this week, then will go to London on Friday to give a speech, then to Paris on Wd 28th and will hope to see you in the pool. Saw Ed Epstein the other day who was praising your insight and perspicacity. m

Edward Jay Epstein - IMDB

3/26/2012

JE: are you in paris yet?

MW: Wednesday

3/29/2012

MW: [subject: “Heading down to the pool now...”]

JE: im back in ny

MW: I’m back on Saturday.

4/29/2012

JE: ill be back week of 6th , breakfast.?

MW: Yup. You name it.

5/7/2012

MW: get together this week?

5/9/2012

MW: I’m dying to hear your report from France. Meanwhile, you might find this amusing: [Juicegate and my Twitter redemption]

The Guardian

7/13/2012

MW: Would love to catch up. Btw, this column was derived from our last chat: [Mitt Romney’s Bain capitalism pays dividends to Obama]

7/24/2012

MW: Are you in NYC?

JE: tomororw ?

MW: Sure. When Works?

8/10/2012

Epstein invites Wolff to visit Little Saint James, otherwise known as “Epstein’s Island”

MW: [subject: “Paris”] I think we’ll be there from Aug 27th to Sept 2nd...you?

JE: ny 20-22 then caribean where you must come in the fall

MW: would love to caribean...if you have any time 20-22, I’m available

JE: definetly [REDACTED]

MW: Got it! Will organize

9/23/2012

MW: If there are any activities or meetings you might be able or comfortable to include me in, I’d be obliged. best, m

JE: President of the Maldives. ? tonight. 7 ? .

MW: I can’t tonight, having dinner with Rohan Silva, Cameron’s policy guy.

JE: want to come at 7 meet and then leave?

MW: Yes. Great. Your house?

JE: yes

MW: perfect. see you then.

9/24/2012

MW: That was totally fascinating. What a view. Thanks. And I might like to follow up with him. m

JE: [REDACTED]

9/30/2012

JE: This past week included, Julie taymor, woody allen, elon musk , frank gehri, bottstein, hillis, bill gates, under sec general u.n., i need pr help

MW: you do. you really do. and one of my favorite subjects. mornings and lunch are tough this week, but any day later in the afternoon I can get together, if you’d like. m

10/2/2012

MW: I’m in Paris late next week—11-14th, then London until 21st. How ‘bout you?

JE: come see me in paris.

MW: great.

10/10/2012

MW: We arrive on Thursday. Are you available? if so, when might work? and where are you swimming? m

JE: come for dinner

MW: Great. Which night works?

JE: Thurs?

MW: Great.

10/11/2012

MW: [subject: “Paris”] We have arrived. Hotel Meurice. What time do you want us?

JE: 830 ? my cell [REDACTED]

MW: Great. Address again?

MW: Sorry just got this. Yes, planning on it. What is your address again?

JE: always a treat, Im open to ideas ,

JE: 22 foch 2512 door cod apt 2dd

10/12/2012

JE: I enjoyed your questions re sex with women in saudi to the two gay boyfriends

MW: Ahhhhh. They should wear signs.

11/30/2012

MW: [subject: “Are you in NYC?”]

JE: Norway

MW: sounds cold. next week?

JE: 9th?

MW: Great.

12/12/2012

MW: ...And if you do happen to hear anything out of DOJ re FCPA or RICO, I’d love to know. m

JE: i will know over the weekend, reserach lady Rothschild lynn forester, foremerly lynn stein, andrew stein

MW: on the job

Lynn Forester de Rothschild and Bill Clinton, 1999 - Paul J. Richard/AFP

To be continued…

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.