The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Sue W.'s avatar
Sue W.
3d

I read the entire post. These people are not well.

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Pam Humphrey's avatar
Pam Humphrey
3d

I’m feeling nauseous after reading through this one. What a bunch of self-absorbed, privileged assholes. Playing with other people’s lives like they don’t matter. Disgusting.

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