Michael Wolff and Jeffrey Epstein met sometime in the early 2000s, when Wolff attended a TED conference, traveling to the West Coast on Epstein’s private plane. In 2003, Wolff made a failed attempt to facilitate the sale of New York Magazine to Epstein, Harvey Weinstein, and Donny Deutsch, who were ultimately outbid. But the friendship continued until 2019, including a decade of email correspondence in the DOJ files found in 1,830 documents. These are their letters, with all original typos included.

2018

1/2/2018

JE: [subject: “Book Launch”] is it out?

MW: Jan 9

1/3/2018

JE: holy shit

MW: Yes, yikes.

JE: donalds statement is even goofier than usual. you could have pushed him over the edge.

DONALD TRUMP’S STATEMENT ABOUT STEVE BANNON

“Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.”

JE: is it out?

MW: Jan 9

JE: when do i get my copy “:)

MW: No copies released until the 9th. I don’t even have any. They don’t want DT to start shouting until books are in the stores!

JE: fun. whos next in the sex suit. some law firms are really under the microscope. . some very wild stories

1/4/2018

MW: [subject: “Good god”]

JE: Any surprise s

MW: Just the storm level so far

JE: My insiders said the bald spot drove him mad ! And he was concerned that the next shoe would be his lack of real money . Revenue of golf courses listed as income , and total direct and entity debt undisclosed. Bald and poor Oy

MW: Ha! Wish I had said that. Anyway,#1 book in the country and no one has even read it yet.

JE: hes blaming everyone in the WH. livid. wild.

MW: I wish he would tweet something already.

Kathy Ruemmler: [to Epstein] Now being reported that Trump’s lawyers sent a letter to MW’s publisher demanding they not publish the book.

JE: [forwards to Wolff] ?

MW: Yes

JE: am i mentioned in the book? .

MW: Just passing reference that you, Tom Barrack, and Trump were once friends. One mention. No inference.

1/5/2018

JE: ok, barrack keeps texting me. good luck this morning. the next question is who will do YOUR biography now that you are world famous :)/ have fun today

MW: [“Steve Can Be Kind of Delusional:” Did Steve Bannon Talk Himself Out of His Own Movement?] Might be useful for me if in your chat with SB you suggest that I might have tapes of our discussion. I do—pretty near 100% of our discussions. So he should not deny.

JE: great. thanks.

JE: just saw your nbc , good work

MW: I wish I were handsomer—like you. Steve Bannon, who we will probably never hear from again, was obsessed with how handsome you are.

JE: thx, but i thought you looked and sounded great. ! i would suggest a little less defensive re your credibility . and more steady eye contact with host. . no hes ok he texted me right back today. 10 seconds

MW: Really? What did he say?

1/6/2018

JE: Im told bannon just sat with the wash post

MW: That could complicate things for the Jews

JE: Yes

JE: I think it ok , just now another received s text from m him confirming his trip to New York Monday I’m on cell if you want to war game

MW: I’m in quiet car

JE: I’m off the air in one hour , on line again at 6 am returning late tonight

MW: Ok

JE: If I get a read on post I will send early early

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/bannon-apologizes-but-trumps-fury-persists/2018/01/07/e12942f4-f3c2-11e7-a9e3-ab18ce41436a_story.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com

JE: how does it feel to have the president of the united states. at camp david. focus on you.. ! .

MW: I feel he truly must be off his rocker. Could there be a strategy here?

Another info-dump about Donald Trump

JE: It looks to me as you might have driven him over the edge. DJT: ‘I do things proper !!/ “ im really, like . smart. !! sounds like elizas father- donald dolittle. . . or dopey donald or demented donald. as I told you his statement from camp david was laced with “he has made billions and billions of dollars. he is reportedly petrified that his bluff will be called. . His 100 million dollar plane he said be bought from paul allen , is really a 1991 boeing 757 previously used by a Mexican airline. repainted . His- ladder capital finance llc, - ladder capital 1 finance llc , deutsche bank trust co americas . chicago unit acquisition .( it says “springing loan” over 50m -I never even heard of the term . as part of june 17 disclosure form he owes each more than 50 m apiece. but of course, not disclosed just -how much more. . declared the revenue of his real estate as INCOME without deducting expenses or taxes. all a sham

1/7/2018

JE: ruemmler suggests you focus on th three things you want to get across . . try to be measured. and little sarcasm. hyperbole etc as it wil be dissected internationally. . they will bring up your statement “ i said what i had to say to get the story “ . . . you want the public to have the opportunity to have a seat on the bench in the west wing as people they read about passby, stop , chat , vent . disclose. thier excitement. or frustration.. their views and their fears. . just so happens that most of it was frustration and fear. . “)/ he ran on the platform of telling it like it is. pakistan. freeing the mitlary for isis. and regulations. but seems frenzied if people tell the brutal truth about him. . :) have fun

MW: Good advice

JE: exciting . i would also stay away from questions re movie rights. seems to sensationalistic. / if you suggest you have been asked to do an expose of his true wealth. . tax returns release was a red herring. doesnt show anything at all. only how much taxbale income. the real question is how much money he owes and to whom . HAVE FUN

JE: how was the feedback?

MW: Quite good. NBC seems to think I have the knack. Bannon thing working in my favor.

MW: 855,000 now sold

JE: Wow I

MW: No, incorrect, that is just Amazon!

JE: I didn’t offer him a time yet . As I need my marching orders;)

Wolff mentions his taped interviews, using them for leverage

MW: Just his plan. Trump is going to go down—why doesn’t use this opportunity to strike out on his own? Also, gently imply I have tapes. I wonder, btw, if he isn’t interested in talking to you about in fact bringing down Trump. Can’t wait to hear?

JE: 212 772 9416

1/8/2018

MW: Up?

JE: Yes On conference finish in 10 min

JE: The rich and powerful ALWAYS send lawyers letters . A book about any one of them takes more time to publish as I must be -and I am , meticulous about documentation and back up

JE: he in keeping with past tradtion said he would confirm a time around 11 . no word since. . the example you might use, was when john mccain was grilling comey, and made some really weird statements everone looked at each other , with a “ what is going on: “ look. it turned out to be a brain tumor. . eveyone looks now with the same , WTF , look, at trump but has no idea what the future holds.

MW: Perfect. You should ping SB. He has some weird ADD thing. You remind him tho and he sometimes clicks back into plan.

1/9/2018

JE: Suggest that the stable genius release his transcripts so the world can see

Fire and Fury pub date

1/10/2018

JE: he continues to reach out ?! . im careful

MW: I can’t see the downside.

JE: SB “no worry, still strong”

JE: how you doin? im surprised a bit , re the tone of your detractors. . I think DT , is so flustered his meeting yesterday was typical of someone who knows he has mental problem. . “let them decide” , (its too complex ). the guy in the street will understand the college transcript. bull .

1/11/2018

Epstein cryptically mentions the “Melania story” without explanation

JE: holding up? . his shithole countries comment. his i will sign whatever is put in front of me, clearly shows cracks in his mental state. . transcripts. could drive him over the edge if the Melania story doesnt come out

1/12/2018

MW: All good. It’s apparently the bestselling book in the world right now. Have sold a million dollars in translation rights advances in the past 48 hours. Also, Ari Emanuel was hustling me to be the movie/tv agent on the book, but then he decided just to buy the rights himself for a million bucks and do a series.

JE: Great!! I’m in palm with some of the retinue

MW: can’t wait to hear

JE: And sb reached out , my view -he will have to make some calculus before senate hearing

MW: You mean a calculus as to his position vis a vis DT?

JE: And base

MW: yes, very interesting.

1/15/2018

JE: sb said he is coming to new york later this week

MW: I don’t suppose he’d like to come to the book party.

JE: would be funny . - or I could have a birthday party on sat for myself. and have the theatre version of fire and fury. woody barrack. bannon. ruemmler. :)

MW: Let’s do it!

1/18/2018

By 2018, Epstein knows he’s under surveillance

JE: how was it.? why dont you stop by today so we can script tomorrow. - assuming no change. . prefer no details on email

MW: All good. I am everybody’s darling. Have to keep reminding people that I am actually quite unpopular. Apparently thing of the past--for now (excepting among a small circle of journalists). Ira Rosen, a 60 Minutes producer and a friend of Bannon’s, came with a message from SB: “You own [sic] me a few million.” Rosen also says he believes SB now weighing the strategy of making a formal and public break with Trump. I can’t get together today because I have to leave for DC at 11AM to speak to 800 book buyers (not to mention pre-signing 800 books). Then tomorrow AM to LA to do Bill Maher show. Making money is hard work.

JE: Great. I m thrilled for you . At the moment he’s coming tomorrow night

MW: Bannon’s “nationalist-populist” platform is coherent, rational, and, apparently appealing to a great many people. I can’t see why at this point he would want to use his world-stage stature to make an argument for it and to claim leadership of it. What does he have to lose? What else is there, except to suck up to Trump, and get the chance to be manhandled by him again?

JE: im off sat to europe mid east etc. return around the 30

MW: don’t forget I want to go with you to the mid east sometime....

JE: why don’t we also ask harvey weinstein to join to make sure we dont get any press :)

MW: Ha! On another note, this Woody thing is going south very quickly. Planning to speak to them this morning.

JE: yes, he is having what he refers to as his” brain trust”this weekend. but it appears the group needs a name change. They are all old thinkers. no social media strategy. no links to Connecticut report. . the jackals now lying in wait for the next movie release. which I believe cannot happen at all now. but they tell him what he wants to hear. wonder wheel grossed 7m at the box office. the new movie is young ditz, prostitutes. . drunken journalism student chasing an older guy. . The Connecticut ( hired by the state ) report front page. — WE interviewed dylan Nine times . two professionals AT THE TIME. we conclude that the story is fantasy. . NOTHING ELSE is relevant. mia. ronan. motives, policeman views. etc.

MW: HE has to turn this into a love story with Soon-Yi. She’s the only one who can save him.

JE: not intellectually capable. . and frankly -untiling. my shrink says .........

MW: Yes, yes, that’s their continuing resistance speaking. But that doesn’t change the fact that it is their ONLY option. AND it’s a slam-dunk one. She would turn it around. If Dylan is coming out to speak publicly, Soon-Yi also has to. If Dylan is allowed to be the center of this story, Woody is cooked. If Soon-Yi claims it--and she is actually the center of the story—everything shifts and they can make it their own.

JE: you and i as usual agree. - tell you more face to face. I am going to ask SB to sign your book

1/19/2018

JE: 2 hours of fun with SB

MW: Tell me tell me

JE: [REDACTED]

1/20/2018

JE: which coast

MW: Just back in NYC

1/21/2018

JE: achlles heal , Melania, transcript. Melania also focused on dates of porn star, before birth of baron or after. they also now have two army people escorting her to kids school :)

1/24/2018

JE: the emir, the crown prince. the sultan . the sheik. the prime minister, from different countries have asked for a signed copy :)

ME: You bet

JE: wed night , dinner with president of UN if you like , just us

MW: 31st?

JE: yes

MW: cool

1/28/2018

MW: [subject: “What are we to make of Simpson?”]

JE: do you have any specific questions re simpson

MW: I will. I’ve just read through it once. But immediately wondering about it’s impact—and who picks up the ball.

1/30/2018

JE: the lawyers think you should reach out to Simpson through fusion, but be aware that you make you a fusion/Simpson target if inquiry. . he cant help investigating the questioners. , and he is good and determined.

MW: ok. let’s discuss tomorrow. what time?

JE: 7

MW: Great

2/4/2018

JE: Did they buy your soon yi idea

MW: Sorry, next Saturday! I Cant get anything straight these days. When back?

JE: 12th

2/9/2018

Wolff discusses the $13 million “windfall” he’s made on his best-selling book, Fire and Fury

JE: scheduled for Tuesday in new york with your boy

MW: Fascinating. On another note, I need some financial advice. I’m taking a windfall this year—probably more than $10 million—and all I have is a nice lady accountant in a little office on Broadway. Everybody’s yelling at me to leave the state and convert to this or that type entity, blah blah. Who do I call?

JE: 561 655 7626 me

2/11/2018

MW: [subject: “WA and SY”] Good dinner with them. They both seem to understand the importance and power of SY speaking out. And they were both filled with devastating stories about Mia (did you know that when she was with Frank she had an affair with Polanski?). But today Woody seemed to have cold feet and said he didn’t want to take down Mia. So a bit more work to do. But interesting news is that they really do seem to have enough to take her down.

2/12/2018

JE: my idea is to have an independent investigation. funded by an amazon type. run by a female lawyer or former judgeetc. so woody can say after two months , they concluded such and such...

MW: My concern is that this would be seen as just relitigating—a new investigation rehashing the same investigation that have already taken place. What’s more, it is unlikely the Farrow family would participate, so it’s illegitimate from the get-go. If it came out in his favor it would be judged as bias in his favor. On the other hand, this would be no worse than the current situation and might be a little better. But ultimately it doesn’t change the narrative: He ran off with his daughter and therefore he is capable and likely guilty of anything.

JE: agreed, and amazing, told him to DO nothing. so he now has to follow their lead. sad.

2/14/2018

MW: Did it happen?

JE: No , he said he stayed as things had gotten hot

MW: as per always

2/20/2018

MW: [subject: “I’m in Paris. You?”]

2/21/2018

JE: Caribbean

MW: #1 in France, Italy, Spain, Germany, U.K.

JE: Yayy

Juleanna Glover: [to Michael Wolff] For some reason BBC is asking If I would put them in touch w you re Jeffrey. Do you want me to do this?

MW: [forwards to Epstein]

JE: Yes

MW: So you want me to speak to them? Do you know what it is about?

JE: No , get info?

MW: On the job.

JE: Yes!!

2/22/2018

JE: I had an hour on the phone today with sb

MW: Does he want to talk to me? And see attached.

JE: any specific quetsions for SB besides wanting to talk?

MW: Interested in Trumps key points of vulnerability—who does he fear the most—and in Bannon’s personal strategy? Kelly? Jared? Do you want me to further press BBC?

JE: Ok

2/23/2018

JE: 561-655-7626 for downloand , nothing urgent

MW: Ok. In London and off to do an event in front of 1500 people

JE: great , hve fun

Publisher Stephen Rubin toasts Michael Wolff at his Upper West Side Home, Photo Courtesy Haddad Media

2/25/2018

JE: When are you back ? Steve going to uk Hungary Italy

MW: Back on Thursday. London now. Headed to Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne.

JE: Are you talking tonight?

MW: #?

JE: [REDACTED]

3/1/2018

JE: I think hicks will be indicted

MW: Back tonight. Will call tomorrow.

3/4/2018

JE: i thought you might prefer a meeting wtih ehud and I at around 2. instead of breakfast , but your choice

MW: That works. See you at 2.

David Blaine, Tom Barrack, Ehud Barack, and Woody Allen at Epstein’s home

3/5/2018

JE: remind me re hiltzig

MW: ok

JE: [linking in Terje Rød-Larsen] Michael terje, terje Michael

MW: Terje, at your convenience. Wonderful seeing you. m

Terje Rød-Larsen: Dear Michael, Great seeing you yesterday! Would lunch on the 12th or 16th work for you? Best, Terje

3/6/2018

MW: Love those guys. Also...having trouble getting a response from Simpson. Any ideas?

JE: ruemmler

MW: Great. Thanks. m

3/10/2018

JE: im in paris. [REDACTED]. coming tomorw

MW: Just tried you. [REDACTED]

3/11/2018

JE: please note

JE: 7 hiours

3/12/2018

MW: I will call you tomorrow

JE: ok

MW: are you back in nyc or still in Paris? what’s the best number?

3/15/2018

MW: [subject: “chat this afternoon?”] [Steve Bannon Says He Doesn’t Deny Anything That Michael Wolff Wrote About Trump In “Fire And Fury”]

JE: now?

JE: yes good

MW: 2:30 would be better. can that work?

JE: yes

3/16/2018

MW: Are you around this afternoon? 3:00ish? I’m having a 1:30 lunch with Terje at the Pierre. Could come by afterwards.

JE: no heading out at 1230

MW: Have fun

JE: call me 212 772 9416

MW: 20 min

3/19/2018

JE: loved your SNL character

MW: crazy, hey?

JE: Great

3/22/2018

MW: would be interested in anything you hear about Dowd resignation and what is to come.

JE: new york [REDACTED]

3/23/2018

MW: [subject: “SB”] I reached out and I’m seeing him at 6:00 today.

JE: i passed on your newsweek message yesterday. i think he is a bit lost no wins and donald off the rails

MW: I think his FT performance yesterday was quite a hit (btw, he reiterated that my book was all true—helpful!). Curiously, the liberals maybe more fascinated by him than the Trump base is.

3/24/2018

MW: Three hours with SB who believes DJT won’t last to the mid terms. Also saw Brad Karp who is super menchy and offering much help on next book.

4/1/2018

JE: in paris. not sure what woody has decided. russia focus was clever diversion for donald. .

MW: Woody and Soon-Yi coming for dinner this week. Who do you think was pushing him on Russia? Was out in LA this week on F&F series, seems like a go project—goal to get on the air this year.

JE: wow great

4/3/2018

MW: [subject: “When are you back in NYC?”]

JE: next week I think

MW: Between 4-6 today or 4-6 tomorrow...

JE: ny tine or paris time?

MW: that wasn’t meant for you--a delivery of 300 books in foreign languages. But I was in fact going to ask...when’s good for a chat?

JE: now? [REDACTED]

4/5/2018

MW: [subject: “We could go together”] [forwards the Women of the World Summit email from Tina Brown]

4/11/2018

JE: [REDACTED] if you have a moment . re woody

MW: On train in quiet car. Will call at about 11:30

JE: k

4/16/2018

JE: [subject: “Woody’s thoughts on a jeffrey profile”] “A very interesting profile could be done because the story is so colorful. Starting with the school teaching background with a few anecdotes that project a teacher’s salary into billions is amazing to begin with. Then the high profile work with major international figures. The Florida scandal giving your side of it-or-if that’s too touchy then throwing it away as a set back to a career that continued in spite of it to the current life style which is fascinating. The properties and elaborate houses, the major charity work and patron to cutting edge science, the dinners at the New York mansion with you sitting around the dinner table in sweat suit hosting utterly weird combinations for dinner-a scientist, a politician, a representative from a foreign government, a magician,Broadway comics-all mixed together with any number of come and go guests of all types. Then off on a private plane the next day (with ex girl friend as pilot maybe) to advise some newly emerging nation on their economy. All this paints a fabulously interesting picture of an amazing and totally unique life. I can’t imagine any journalist or writer of any sort passing up a chance to chronicle this. If s friendly, on your side about the scandal issue-could be relied on then a fabulous documentary is also there.”

MW: Hey...wait a minute...didn’t I already write exactly this?!

JE: :)

Epstein, Soon-Yi Previn, and Woody Allen - 2013

4/17/2018

MW: I had lunch today with Barry Diller who said that in his recent interview with Maureen Dowd, very prominently played, he voiced his full support for Woody—but the Times dropped that from the published interview. Have relayed this to Woody and Soon-Yi. He further said that Amazon will drop Woody. I didn’t tell them that.

MW: [subject: “speak?”]

4/21/2018

MW: Are you in nyc?

JE: yes free today

MW: 3:00? 3:30?

JE: 330

MW: See you then

JE: im going to flower market on 26 , sholud i meet you closer to you

MW: Sure. Whatever is convenient for you. But I can do anything.

JE: which coffe shop near you. soho? i know zero

MW: Marleton Hotel 8th St btw 5/6th? Very quiet. In the back. What time?

JE: 315

MW: Ok

MW: In bar area...walk toward back

MW: I just bumped into John Connolly.

4/22/2018

MW: Just remembered I have to give a luncheon talk tomorrow. So if, by any chance, you got an opening tomorrow AM that would be terrific.

JE: 18 usc 981

MW: You’re killing me

JE: [att: Trump-Financial-Disclosure-2017]

5/4/2018

JE: Are you with Steve

MW: No. Where are you? Speak later?

JE: Florida yes

5/5/2018

JE: hey, Im in florida flying to harvard for an all day, crypto, ai math quantum computing meetings ending with a dinner at my office with larry summers. you are invited.

MW: When? Today?

JE: sorry - tomrow

JE: nyt says trump talking directly to steve

MW: I can’t get to Boston tomorrow—but thanks for inviting. Where in NYT did you see this--can’t find.

JE: [Trump Talking to Steve Bannon Again Amid Multiple Investigations: Report]

5/9/2018

MW: [subject: “Can you chat?”]

5/19/2018

JE: woody allen. noam chomsky, ehudl barak james watson. ariane Rothschild. [REDACTED]? masha drokova ( women Ruemm;ler _. ? . leon black. tom Pritzker larry summers. joi ito. terje . sultan , thorbjrn . Jagland. gromov, deepak, Jacques lang. martin novak mark tramo,

MW: All v good. More women. An Arab. Bannon. Brad Karp.

JE: bill gates. Nathan mhyvold. ?

MW: Absolutely

JE: ken is totally off the record , of course unless you get his express permission. he is the smartest of the smart

MW: Totally.

MW: Ken would be good for JE doc too.

JE: great he will im sure

JE: you around? Im in paris .

MW: Yup. Best #?

JE: i told him the crypto currency is the deplor rubles

MW: Ha!

JE: One particular report they have singled out dates back to March from the conservative Daily Caller, which described how Stefan Halper, a U.S. professor from Cambridge University who served in three Republican administration and also had ties to the CIA, met with Page and Papadopoulos.

Ken Starr - AP

JE: [to Kenn Starr and Michael Wolff] Ken - Michael , Michael/ Ken

MW: Ken, delighted to meet. Jeffrey has long told me about your friendship and the respect he has for you. If you send me your mailing address, it would be my pleasure to send you my recent book about the Trump White House. I’m now at work on a sequel focusing on the legal case against Trump and Trump’s response to it. Any counsel and background you might provide would aid me enormously and enrich the book. I, of course, would be willing to talk with you on an entirely off-the-record basis or under any arrangement that suits. Thanks in advance and I look forward to the chance to chat. All best, Michael

Ken Starr: Michael: Excellent. With thanks to Jeffrey, I’m delighted to come into your orbit, and look forward to our conversation. My mailing address is: [REDACTED] Warm regards, Ken

5/26/2018

MW: [subject: “Ehud”] I’m at a literary festival in Wales where I’m speaking tomorrow. Ehud speaking too. Can you email him and tell him I’m here and that he might want to come to the VIP dinner tomorrow night, which is more fun than he might think.

JE: [forwards email to Ehud Barak]

Ehud Barak: Hi Jeff, Thx. I’ll try to check with Nili when I’m back in London. Glad to meet tomorrow the new self-made millionaire. His Atlantic or NYT(?) recent interview was translated and drew a lot of attention in IL yesterday. (we’re the only country on earth where DJT is so highly appreciated) See Me tomorrow. Best, EB

Epstein and Wolff make plans for documentary interviews

JE: [to Michael Wolff] chomsky , watson, even zagat, all eighties and above shoudl be spoken to sooner rather than later. same with terje Larson and thorborn Jagland.

MW: I’m back from London on Monday and will start to organize. Where are you next week?

JE: next week in palm

6/5/2018

JE: congragulations

MW: Thanks. Waiting at City Hall...

JE: oy

6/6/2018

MW: Understand Brad is coming to your house at 10 on Friday with KR. Might you have a corner where Brad and I can talk just after? I don’t want to be seen with him (i.e. not go to his office) but want to give him an idea what his article will be about. Also he doesn’t want KR to know anything about this.

JE: whatever you want . before after ok with me. anytime fine

MW: Fantastic. Will arrange. How long do you think meeting with Kathy will last?

JE: i can tell her i have a meeting at 11? if you like. saw your boy today

6/7/2018

MW: Great. 11 would be perfect. Is boy around?

JE: Went to dc

MW: Did you go to that weird place he lives?

JE: No he was in ny

MW: [subject: “Brad“] So...planning to meet him at your house tomorrow, if that still works for you. And thanks. m

JE: Yes

6/8/2018

MW: [subject: “Will be there at 11:05”]

6/9/2018

JE: call my cell when awke i have an idea

MW: what is your cell #?

JE: Afternoon on plane now

MW: going to Florida?

JE: Santa Fe

MW: Best # in Santa Fe?

JE: [REDACTED]

JE: Time?

MW: Any time [REDACTED]

JE: Now, or send me number

MW: Just called. [REDACTED]

6/12/2018

JE: i think you must lead anyone to think you’ve gotten this from white house concern. and quotes from the doc .cannot happen. !

MW: I agree. Right now no quotes from the docs.

JE: i spoke to kathy , lots to discuss , morning good

MW: Yes

JE: did you craft a solution?

MW: Can you talk? #?

JE: 561 655 7626

6/13/2018

MW: [to Ken Starr] Don’t hesitate to say no if it’s at all uncomfortable. “Might such an expansive claim win, yes. Should it win, no. But everyone knows the reality: weak president’s lose cases, strong president’s win them,” said Ken Starr, the former independent prosecutor who might know more about the legal pursuit of the president than anyone else on earth.” And thanks so much for chatting the other day. I look forward, if you are game, to much more. m

Ken Starr: [forwards email to Jeffrey Epstein] Jeffrey: FYI. I gave Michael the all clear. We’re going to continue the chat. The “expansive claim” is the prosecutorial view that various presidential actions, eg firing Comey, may have constituted obstruction of justice. Bad theory. Hugs, Ken

JE: [to Wolff] Can you talk? #

MW: always for you [REDACTED]

6/15/2018

MW: [att: “Indictment_Draft_6-15“] Can you pass this to brad. Hope to speak with him first thing. Thanks

6/18/2018

MW: [subject: “Can you pass this?”] Because of various deadlines this would have to go forward probably tomorrow, latest Wednesday. So what’s need: a) Based on this draft, an assessment if this is just too risky to do; b) or, if it is possible to isolate them, the specific passages which might still be problematic, and then I can turn them around asap. But again, it is easy enough not to do the piece. So if it can’t be easily tweaked, we shouldn’t do it.

MW: You got this, right?

JE: im awake call when free

MW: #?

6/20/2018

MW: We’ve tabled story until B feels docs have reached distribution wide enough to protect us both.

JE: The mooch ? Has lots to say . 2,im sure we did the right thing 3. Chomsky?

MW: Have you spoken to Mooch? Yes, let’s get some dates from Chomsky. Where is he based?

Anthony “Mooch” Scaramucci - AP

JE: Never met before accidentally yesterday. He cslled my name and gave me a 30 min on bannon . His sworn enermy

MW: Ha, yes. I don’t think he is so fond of me either. Where did you encounter him?

JE: Office building elevator

MW: Funny. He’s a weird combination of reasonableness and hyperventilation, and hostility and brown nosing.

JE: Saw eah except the reasonable

6/21/2018

JE: chat?

MW: Yes [REDACTED]

6/22/2018

JE: [How Did Trump and Clinton Pal Jeffrey Epstein Escape #MeToo?]

MW: So...a couple times a year somebody can cull the Internet and write an article about you that recycles every other article. That’s a reason to try to create a new story. But, on the other hand, by not offering new news the old seems just ho-hum.

6/26/2018

JE: chomsky ready when you are? tucscon. . we shoudl do watson. harvard , asap

MW: He’s in Tucson?

JE: yes, watson, in new york. . . sept the un people. July 19 20 . jacques lang in new york

6/27/2018

MW: [subject: “chat?”] had breakfast with SB this morning.

7/5/2018

JE: Will you go to Europe?

MW: Trying to work this out with SB now. He’s squirrelly or disorganized as usual. But I’m on the job.

JE: Usual

MW: Where are you?

JE: Palm 561-655-7626

7/9/2018

JE: Staying or going?

MW: Typical SB. Was with him this morning and he was going to tell me plan by 3. Silence. So now I have to decide whether to jump on a plane. This journalism has a lot of inefficiencies.

MW: This just in: he’s staying tomorrow for SCOTUS pick.

JE: not surprised. kavanaugh

MW: If I’m still here would love to meet Starr.

JE: of course

7/10/2018

JE: Still here?

MW: Yes, but have almost decided to go. But...who knows.

JE: I’m going. A full Bannon schedule tomorrow. Give my best to Mr. Starr. I will catch up with him soon.

MW: Great have fun.

JE: wed 230 ken starr if you like

MW: Thanks. Will let you know later today if I’m still here.

JE: Hopefully you mean geographically

MW: Ha

7/12/2018

MW: 1) I saw SB in London yesterday and he seemed especially paranoid about any reporters seeing me with him. My guess is that he is working hard on his relationship with Trump who he sees as newly ascendent and being seen with me might queer that. 2) He went on Hannity last night and will be on Piers Morgan tomorrow and that seemed with an eye toward an audience of one. 3) He was having a meeting yesterday with the French right wingers, including Le Pen’s husband, about refinancing the National Front Party because apparently a good part of their money comes from Russia. Two thoughts here, these guys seem like idiots, pure Ruritania, and Bannon, surrounded by his own thuggish-looking security people and whacky-bloggers advisors, thrives precisely because the world of populism is so unprofessional (if not farcical). more later...

JE: yes, and Hannity and he seemed jet lagged and sloppy . it had bit of air of desperation. .

7/16/2018

JE: Back?

MW: In DC today. NYC tomorrow.

JE: How was it?

MW: It was pretty crazy. SB certainly believes he’s coordinating a worldwide revolution, at the same time without a lot of evident faith in his revolutionary partners. Including Boris Johnson. I was carrying messages between them. SB annoyed that BJ isn’t stepping up to toppling Teresa May. Fun.

7/17/2018

JE: Chat?

MW: yup. [REDACTED]

7/18/2018

JE: I win - his tucker interview. “in the real estate biz they didn’t pay their rent”.!!

MW: This is all hilarious.

JE: [sends YouTube video]

MW: Haven’t watched this yet. But was with him for a few hours last night and got the full download: he think trump has lost his stuff, and as well, to boot, is an idiot. Putin, tho, he thinks is a genius.

7/25/2018

JE: all good?

MW: Yes. I’m in LA working on F&F TV show. Was with SB on Saturday and Sunday. Do you have a minute to chat? Also, I have my guy putting together a plan for you on filming Chomsky.

7/30/2018

JE: ?

MW: Back in NYC tomorrow. Speak Wed?

7/31/2018

JE: ill be in palm but phone ok

8/1/2018

Wolff contacts a videographer to discuss making Epstein’s documentary

Steven Keane [videographer]: [to Michael Wolff] Hi Michael, We can do a single camera talking head shoot that would meet Netflix broadcast standards for 8k per day minimum based on a spec for local shoots (as far as Boston). I can break that down for you if you like. I can shoot to regular HD standard for less than that but I think we ought to be aiming higher given the archive potential of shooting chaps who are no longer quite in the prime of youth. If we want to go crazy and have a second camera, dollies and the full cinematic experience it would be about 15K. I’m heading to Amsterdam for ten days from Monday 6th so maybe we could think about Boston for the end of the month? Cheers! S

MW: [forwards email to Epstein] This is videographer/documentarian who I’ve worked with extensively. Total pro. Great work. Absolutely trustworthy.

JE: ill ask noam if he is comoing to boston. maybe institute people . larry summers.? james watson woody?

8/7/2018

JE: around?

MW: Yes. [REDACTED]

Emily Smiths (Page Six): I am working on a story about Mr Epstein meeting with Steve Bannon in New York. I am trying to reach out to a spokesperson for Mr. Epstein - can you help or comment?

JE: [forwards to Michael Wolff]

MW: Don’t respond. Steve shouldn’t respond either. It’s not much of a story if nobody confirms.

8/11/2018

Wolff recommends paying off Epstein’s doorman to keep him quiet

JE: [Steve Bannon trying to get on disgraced Jeffrey Epstein’s good side]

MW: Harmless. Do you think Bannon spilled?

JE: doorman

MW: you should pay him off.

8/16/2018

JE: ny times all over me re elon musk, . stewart wants a deep backround interview. thoughts?

MW: What’s in it for you?

JE: landon Thomas. my guy at times is conflicted from any story re me as i have helped his charity in the past. do we want to start to recruit stewart to help you. when the time comes. ?

MW: I like Stewart and he seems to like me. I would help him if no risk to you.

JE: do i invite him over , ?

MW: Yes, if absolutely no mention of you or anything else’s that might ID you.

MW: Tell him you were talking to me and I said what good writer he is. That makes these guys hot. Plus its guest you know everybody, which you do.

8/17/2018

MW: [subject: “Are you in town?”]

JE: till 6

MW: Ok. If you’re back next week—or whenever you’re back—let’s connect. m

JE wed?

MW: perfect

8/20/2018

JE: Sb concerned about heat re me

MW: In a meeting now. Speak later?

JE: Yes

MW: #?

JE: 212-533-3739

8/22/2018

JE: tried to- call

8/23/2018

MW: Are you available?

8/24/2018

JE: State investigation s right on time

MW: So many shoes to drop. Let me know if you have time for a tea this afternoon.

JE: Yes 3?

MW: perfect. see you then.

8/28/2018

MW: [subject: “How was the Mooch?”]

JE: Dumb

8/31/2018

Lorin Stein (The Paris Review): [to Michael Wolff] Dear Michael, The writer Stephen Elliott got in touch yesterday. He was on the Shitty Media Men List and is looking for legal representation. He’s not at all dumb or crazy. His pitch letter is below. I’d be grateful if you had any ideas I could pass along. (He is correct that Donegan has sold a book proposal.) [Stephen Elliott Wikipedia] If you’re moved to ask around, I’d ask that you please leave my name out of it. I hope this finds you very well - Lorin

MW: [forwards to Epstein] Below email is mostly self-explanatory. Just to add that Lorin Stein, a friend of mine, was the well-regarded editor of the Paris Review who also appeared on the “Shitty Men in Media List” and who lost his job as a result. I don’t know Stephen Elliot but I have always thought that the way back from this climate is through specific instances of individuals successfully challenging their persecution. If this story is solid he might be worth supporting. Thoughts?

JE: tough

MW: Give it some further thought, if you would. I think there is an opening here. What you need is an excuse—or opportunity—to make the public argument.

JE: ill help anyway i can. if you like

9/6/2018

JE: gQ man?

MW: Yes, indeed. An evening that featured Michael Wolff, Prince Charles, Sasha Baron Cohen, and Rose McGowan. Just getting back now.

JE: lets have a sasha woody dinner

MW: Sounds great! Let’s.

9/8/2018

JE: Un week 24th - can you find out when sasha in New York

MW: on the case

9/10/2018

JE: monves . hopefully he fights back

MW: I’d say he’s thrown in the towel. I’m due to speak to him later today.

JE: they will hold his severance over his head .

MW: Interesting thing to me is how badly written the Ronan stuff is, like a moot court brief instead of a New Yorker article, just a digest of depositions.

JE: from 1985, ? ! can you believe someone asked a massgage girl to “ touch his penis;? horrors

9/11/2018

JE: soon yi piece out next week - ? not sure best timing? but . recall week of 23 unga it will be fun

MW: Is it the cover, do you know?

JE: dont know , free to speak?

MW: Yup [REDACTED]

9/12/2018

MW: [subject: “Your friend, the man of the year”]

JE: can i call you?

9/19/2018

JE: unga week should be fun any response for sbcohen

MW: Didn’t think he was going to be in NYC.

JE: john connaly starting again . cant help himslef

MW: What’s he got up his sleeve?

JE: why do people still talk to me ? he had dersh on the phone . and like usual dersh couldnt stay quiet

MW: What’s the issue

JE: how did i get so rich . ? years ago peple would have shunned me. . no one is willing to say i made them money, . all silly but .. he is calling around

MW: Who is he calling? And who does he say he is doing this for? It is not as though he has a lot of outlets for his work.

9/21/2018

JE: tuesday president WEF . are you around?

MW: yes

10/4/2018

JE: are we having fun yet?

MW: 4 hours of SB Monday night

JE: ha

Rosa Flores (CNN): Hi! Please allow me to introduce myself. My name is Rosa Fores and I’m a Correspondent at CNN. I learned about the settlement Mr. Epstein reached with Mr. Edwards this morning and wanted to reach out to see if you are issuing a statement. Also, could you email me a copy of the settlement? Thanks, Rosa

Scott Link (Litigation): [forwards to Epstein] What are your thoughts on scripted statement to each of the reporters? “Mr. Epstein is pleased that he and Mr. Edwards were able to talk and to negotiate a reasonable settlement”

JE: [forwards to Kathy Ruemmler and Michael Wolff] definitely not pleased . but i am open to a statement.

Kathy Ruemmler: After many years of distracting litigation with Mr. Edwards, Mr. Epstein believes that a negotiated resolution was an appropriate outcome to this matter.

MW: After many years of distracting litigation between Mr. Epstein and Mr. Edwards, Mr. Epstein believes that a negotiated settlement with Mr. Edwards was an appropriate outcome to this matter.

JE: language?

MW: After many years of a distracting dispute between Mr. Epstein and Mr. Edwards, Mr. Epstein believes that a negotiated settlement with Mr. Edwards and payment to him was an appropriate resolution of this matter.

10/13/2018

MW: [subject: “Chat?”]

10/21/2018

MW: [subject: “Are you in NYC?”]

JE: pb

MW: chat? #?

J: [REDACTED]

J: ?

10/24/2018

JE: [tweet]

MW: Seeing him at noon.

JE: [REDACTED] as i said something odd, he appears on a shooting star track

10/25/2018

JE: did steve recognize the vulnerabilities?

MW: No. The opposite.

10/26/2018

JE: i want to make sure that kathy is not easily recognizable in any book. . bad for everyone.

MW: No worries.

MW: By the way, I really like the coat she was wearing, which, I understood you had something to do with.

11/2/2018

MW: [subject: “Are you in NYC?”]

JE: Paris on cell

11/5/2018

JE: if the republicans pull this off , steve would deserve most of the credit. . he was way out in front on this way out. . . execution not to his liking but..... on another note , what were you thinking about me in the book, with what moniker

MW: I was thinking of opening with you and Bannon talking about Trump. Would let you sound smart and offer what I think would be crowd-pleasing perspective, and make you seem like a credible player—former friend of Trump, advisor to World leaders, sought after person, etc—without having to too much rehash old stuff. Doesn’t seem like they can win...but who knows. I’m meeting Bannon had 3 tomorrow and will stay with him until the end.

JE: take photos

JE: thnks for letting me sound smart :)

MW: I haven’t done that party yet...

11/6/2018

MW: [sends image]

11/7/2018

JE: how was it?

11/8/2018

MW: He was in good form. Thinks Trump is fucked. But likely that the Dems will screw it up too.

11/9/2018

JE: a whole lot of pain headed donalds way. house counsel. impeachment counsel. cummings counsel. . our friend need to get to high ground, pittsburg seen to be his doing. not good at all.

Scene of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting - NY Times

MW: When are you guys in nyc?

JE: either sun or mon

MW: Great. Slot me in. Much to discuss.

11/10/2018

JE: sasha baron cohem ? is he in new york

MW: Not to my knowledge. I think London.

11/12/2018

MW: [subject: “time to catch up in NYC?”]

JE: Now? I leave at 430

MW: [REDACTED]

11/26/2018

JE: you around thurs fri? have we heard from sasha cohen? lots to discuss

MW: I am around. They are in London.

JE: woudl be fun to have him and you with woody. . whats new?

MW: I will work on it. Trying to push through to first draft by next week.

11/28/2018

MW: Miamiherald story is really going around. Are you getting a lot of incoming? Let me know if there’s anything I can do.

JE: no , what do you think I should say if anytning

MW: I didn’t read it closely. But how about...This is a rehash of a rehash, the details supplied by lawyers and litigants to credulous reports for whom decades old claims seem new, all In an effort to support cases that have been unsuccessful litigated before ...something like that...but probably shouldn’t come directly from you.

The Miami Herald

11/29/2018

JE: lets talk when you get up. have you spoken to brad recently?

MW: Call me 917-825-9659

MW: MH has been fed a story by lawyers trying to Influence a court case. These lawyers have curated, molded, and made up facts for the MH story. The MH has been used. This is not investigative journalism it is take-dictation journalism.

Ken Starr: [to Epstein] Belated report: My firm’s pr guy has talked extensively with the reporter who ran today’s story. She has my statement, but wants to follow up with an interview. Happy to do whatever might be helpful. Hugs, Ken

11/30/2018

JE: [forwards Starr’s email to Michael Wolff]

MW: Might not be bad if Ken gave an interview. But I think you shouldn’t do this piecemeal. Needs to be an overall strategy.

JE: saw charlie rose at haircutters/ shell shocked

MW: At least he can still get a haircut appointment.

JE: hair dye appt

NBC

12/1/2018

KR: [to Epstein] He’s right. Needs an overall strategy designed around the question of what you want to accomplish. We have to answer the question first.

JE: does . sex for money. prostitution. state crimes. . in new york 2005.

JE: [to Michael Wolff] kathy thought the piece is being lauded as great investigative journalism so does your suggested pr group have the better contacts to place a story. on why it is not. . however to you point. to what end?

MW: This thing as model journalism is one more element that could give it legs—so another danger. I don’t think it’s a question now of directly debunking this. That’s going against virtue itself. What I’d like to do is game out everything, creating a structure for thinking this through. Definitely not a piecemeal response. Figure out where we want to be and where we can reasonably get and work backwards. Maybe we do agree to a big interview with you—Landon Thomas or something like that. But this has to be war gamed out. Obviously I can contribute, Kathy can, would be great to get SB input, but this needs a structure, that’s why I think Hiltzig or somebody assembling a plan would be helpful. Even if in the end you decide to do nothing, at least you’ve come up with a structured way to think about it.

JE: [EMPTY]

MW: don’t tweet this

JE: ok

JE: thanks for your help/ steve thought we need an experienced crisis team. i know none that are real.

Wolff advises Epstein on how to respond to sexual accusations

MW: I agree with SB. And I wouldn’t worry so much about the person, the goal is the process. You need someone to coordinate the decision matrix. It’s a running analysis--a war room. And you need people who interact with media on a transactional level. Hiltzig would be fine for this. He’s no genius, but he’s strategic and he’s thorough. You want to take the view of the people who you trust and then plug them into a coordinated plan. I can get names of some other people.

JE: understtod

JE: do you think we highlight , that at the end of the day it was prostitution . sex for money. . a state crime. with state laws.

MW: At this point I don’t think you can go legalistic. They’ve won the high ground—young, vulnerable, poor girls.

JE: im aware. im thinking what would trump do

MW: He never tries to explain. He denies, blames media, denigrates someone else.

JE: Claims are ludicrous and self-serving, media is working with the other side’s lawyers, this is all about Donald Trump.

MW: ...all about Donald Trump, the real villain.

JE: all girls got paid. most worked at strip clubs,. re the miami heral.dd. the girl interviewed was according to the govt, not a real victim as she brought and got paid for bringing her friends. Epstein engaged in sex for money . ie prostitution. he plead guilty to prsotituion the state grandjury forund prostituion , the federal govt required a plea to prostituion in the state as it is not a federal crime.

MW: You don’t have to convince me. But they’ve waved that away: you may have plead to the prostitution charge, but these aren’t (really) prostitutes. Reality has been rewritten.

JE: ok i m reaching but having fun doing it

12/4/2018

JE: do you think the press would react to the fact that all the settlement money is going to the attorney and none of the girls.? react to the fact that the case was settled but the lawyers want to trumpet their success.

MW: I think it’s a useful point, potentially a powerful one. But I don’t think anything is going to get attention now. I would look for some reporter to do a more nuanced post-mortem on the case—with Trump’s overtones, legal joustings, #metoo-isms, and profit-motives. WSJ is probably right place.

Epstein survivors - AP

JE: should i , or you reach out to matt. or sean . or ?

MW: I think you should reach out to Matt. Moonves’ guy, who I had lunch with yesterday, says he would probably use Hiltzig.

12/5/2018

JE: What do you think about me asking an independent group. Judge fbi etc to do an investigation so as to separate truth from fiction?

MW: I’d prefer to have an overview of all options and strategies. But, yes, something like that could work. Maybe better a big law firm, since they’ve become sexual matters arbiters. But again, total strategy. Everybody in these situations makes mistakes--and makes things worse--when they just throw stuff against the wall. You need something that you can execute against on an ongoing basis.

12/6/2018

JE: now on moring joe

MW: Oy. Can you chat at about 10?

JE: yes, as sb said no way to turn this cycle. around mid and long game sstragey , happy to hire hiltzif for your six months. . really wild. dems thinik i have the silver bullet. rep also so some would prefer to make me not credilble. Im a demoractic deplorable of the repunlican elite. ? wow

MW: See NYT story today about Harvey efforts

12/7/2018

JE: interesting data point for you. free to speak?

MW: Yup [REDACTED]

12/15/2018

JE (12/13/2018 email forwarded to MW): thoughts

Ken Starr: Here goes: “Sweetheart deal! “ So goes the critique of the resolution of a long-ago case involving our former client -- and now-friend -- Jeffrey Epstein. The critique is profoundly misplaced, supported neither by the law or the facts, nor by the structure of our constitutional republic. To the contrary, Jeffrey, Jeffrey was subjected to an unprecedented federal intrusion into a quintessentially local criminal matter in south Florida. His offense to the social order -- involving sex for hire -- was entirely a matter entrusted to laws of the several States, not the federal government. His conduct -- a classic state offense --was being treated exactly that way by able, honest prosecutors in Palm Beach County, but the overweening federal government intruded where it did not belong. And now, over ten years after the fact, the current assault on federal decision-makers at the time, including now-Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta (then the United States Attorney in south Florida), condemns the federal authorities for not going far enough.

The critics are entirely wrong. Neither the facts nor the law support the misguided criticisms being leveled by journalists and politicians at federal offices from over a decade ago -- including the highest levels of the Justice Department in Washington, D.C. .

Here are the key facts: Jeffrey Epstein, a successful self-made businessman with no prior criminal history whatever, engaged in illegal conduct that amounts to solicitation of prostitution. That was wrong, and it was reasonably viewed as a violation of Florida state law. Although no coercion, violence, alcohol, drugs and the like were involved, the unsavory facts were carefully assessed by experienced state prosecutors who aggressively enforce state criminal laws. No one turned a blind eye to potential offenses in the public order. To the contrary, the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office conducted an extensive 15-month investigation, led by the chief of the Sex Crimes Division. Mr. Epstein was then indicted by a state grand jury on a single felony count of solicitation of prostitution.

During that intense investigation, the state prosecutors extensively gathered and analyzed the evidence, met face-to-face with many of the asserted victims, considered their credibility -- or lack thereof -- and considered the extent of exculpatory evidence. Then, after months of elaborate negotiations, the state prosecutors believed they had reached a reasoned resolution of the matter that vindicated the public interest -- a resolution entirely consistent with that of cases involving other similarly-situated defendants,

Then, in came the feds. The United States Attorney’s Office tried, to no avail, to fit Mr. Epstein’s situation into its vision of what it viewed as a commercial trafficking ring targeting minors. This was anything but. At long last, the federal authorities acknowledged that stark reality and grudgingly agreed to defer prosecution to the state. But there was a huge catch. In the face of our arguments sharply condemning their overreach, the federal prosecutors insisted on many unorthodox requirements that tugged at fundamental values of due process. For example, the agreement required Mr. Epstein to pay an undisclosed list of asserted victims $150,000 each. Even more, the feds insisted that Jeffrey pay for an attorney to represent such unidentified victims if any chose to filed civil litigation against him. When asked what possible legal authority supported this extravagant exercise of national power, the feds lamely cited a wildly inapposite case from Alaska involving cocaine and forced on-the-street prostitution. Apples and oranges.

Under the federally-forced deal, Jefrey was sentenced to jail. That would not have been the case under the agreed-upon state disposition of this non-violent, consensual commercial arrangement. Jeffrey complied, served that sentence, and in the process was treated exactly the same as other state-incarcerated individuals. His conduct was exemplary, and so characterized by the state custodial authorities. He continued to work, including his many philanthropic efforts.

Our friend Jeffrey Epstein has paid his debt to society. He has also paid out millions of dollars to the asserted victims and their highly-creative lawyers. For over ten years, he has lived an exemplary life, including carrying on his wide-ranging philanthropies. Those of us who represented him in the Florida proceedings -- for customary professional fees -- now count him as a trusted friend.

Our nation faces vitally important challenges, many involving the treatment of women and basic human dignity. Voices are rightly being raised speaking truth to power, especially about women in the workplace. But Jeffrey, an exemplary employer, has long been called to account by the criminal justice system for his misdeeds of yesteryear. In the spirit of the bedrock American belief in second chances, that unhappy chapter in Jeffrey’s otherwise-magnificent life should be allowed to close once and for all.

MW: Seems very good. Is there reason or opportunity here to evoke JE’s Clinton connection? He had been publicly connected to the former President and became a proxy for the considerable anger at high levels of the Federal government that still surrounded Clinton. Likewise now, one reason to revive the story is that it is a way to tar a Trump administration official, who, in the normal course of his duties, happened to deal with the case.

MW: [subject: “Chat?”]

12/17/2018

JE: [forwards Starr’s letter again to Michael Wolff, subject: “draft op ed”]

MW: Where do you think this will be placed?

JE: wash post

MW: Strong

No op-ed was ever published

12/20/2018

JE: Can you speak?

MW: Can’t until 4:00. Does that work?

JE: yes

MW: at your convenience [REDACTED]

2019

1/2/2019

JE: free to speak?

MW: Yup. [REDACTED]

1/14/2019

MW: [subject: “Can you chat?”]

JE: [sends deed to Maison de L’Amitie]

MW: [subject: “Madeleine Westerhout”] She was originally the elevator girl at Trump Tower.

1/15/2019

Another Epstein brain-dump of Trump information

JE: [to Kathy Ruemmler] it would go something like this. ............ 1. Donald doesn’t really own very much, he rents out his name. he puts it on buildings pojects etc. for a royalty or piece of the upside. he then claims the asset is “ his” . its very much like hyatt hotels. Hyatt receives 3 percent per year of revenue and a piece of the profits sometimes if the hotel is sold at a profit. . money launderers. need a name to purchase trophy properties. why? there is little suspicion if a famous wealthy person buys a property that is likely to show in the press. , it cant be jojo my driver. up front , so they approach wealthy people and tell them for 2 -5 million dollars for doing nothing at all. - just lend us your name . - and the person gets the positive press. so and so bought the most expensive painting. sold the most expensive painting, house., diamond. etc. -ex the GANZ art collection was bought and sold by Joe Lewis. . all the publicity was the ganz family estate. selling etc. hypothetically, . someone approached trump and said can you buy the palm beach house. in your name. ( it was trump properties llc ) , not sure who actually owns the llc. ? Donald can get a loan from a bank , but it is guaranteed by , an entity controlled by R R has a bvi co. xitrans. that is owned by a family trust. ( cyprus ). R wife settles in oct after trump announces candidacy . the llc agreement or the loan agreement allows Donald to get a few million for his name. . R in essence is the “ owner. “. he was part of the panama papers release. he also sold the da vinci to mbs. . ? if you are a gangster , where and how you can invest your money. answer not through the front door. Donald’s financial disclosures are the same , he represents his “ income “ as the GROSS receipts of his clubs. “ , means nothing at all ZERO. no income as we no it. he lists his “ assets” ,and their VALUE - but not the corresponding loans. against it. so no net number , hence meaningless

JE: [forwards same email to Wolff]

1/18/2019

JE: awfully quiet. report out soon

MW: Call? [REDACTED]

1/21/2019

JE: did you get any better sense from steve of the future?

MW: Call me if you’re free.

MW: [REDACTED]

1/24/2019

Hakimah Shah: [to Michael Wolff] Hello Mr. Wolff, My name is Kahimah Shah. I’m a producer with Radical Media. We are developing a series about wealth and justice in America - part of which focuses on Mr. Jeffrey Epstein. It is our understanding that your relationship with Mr. Epstein dates back to the 90’s. We are looking to paint a complete portrait of Mr. Epstein and hope that you can shed light on him as a businessman, philanthropist, and beyond. We believe that your input is integral to our story...We hope that you will consider participating. I look forward to hearing from you soon. Sincerely, Hakimah Shah 212-462-1667

MW: [forwards to Epstein]

JE: [forwards to Steve Bannon]

1/31/2019

JE: Im here today. in ny. as i said 4 weeks ago. steve seems to be becoming more and more irrelevant . somthing not right.

MW: I’m seeing him this evening. Do you have any time today?

JE: yes / what s good for your ?

MW: 5ish? But could make anything work.

JE: thats perfect.

MW: Ok, see you then.

JE: [REDACTED] worked at mar a lago. . she was the one that accused pince Andrew. . trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. . of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop

JE: [DON LOOK NOW Teen ‘who had sex with Prince Andrew’ was snared by perv Jeffrey Epstein at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort where she worked]

The Scottish Sun

2/1/2019

Wolff sends a draft of his next book, Siege, to Epstein for edits

MW: [Forwards early draft of Siege, published June, 2019]

JE: first edit

2/2/2019

MW: [subject: “SB tomorrow”] He wants me to join you guys for breakfast tomorrow. Are you okay with that?

JE: better. we can double team him and get him to watch out for him self

MW: 7:30? Yes?

2/3/2019

JE: surprised , he didn’t seem involved in the “ national emergency decsion” as he took your view ?

MW: As I read it, he’s just waiting for the end. My impression is that this is true of everybody.

2/18/2019

MW: [subject: “Chat?”]

2/23/2019

JE: I’d really appreciate your input on how I respond ,or , if I respond ,to this new wave of putrid press. My concern is that the crazy ruling provides fuel to the haters. and in this environment it has become dangerous. Its diffucult to portray the alllegations as tabloid as it is now come from a federal judge. ! . The idea that I trafficked in young girls and gave them to others is soo nuts , but now ,part of the story. Do you think instead of the position that , this will blow over. it is time to try to balance , counter . or mediate the story. ( too late ) 1 Letter to Sasse. 2 op ed to miami herald. . 3 one of the lawyers out in front.( which one ) making the tv morning rounds explaining the case and resolution.? . (much more complicated since the Judge said he believed there was fed jurisdiction ). What steps do you suggest .? Im stymied.

Politico

JE: [to Larry Summers] I thought appropriate that I provide some citations for what appears to you may be mere bias. [broken link: www.quora.com “Is it considered a loss of face to apologize in the Chinese culture?”

Larry Summers: It is hard to give good advice since I don’t know facts. I will call. I’d be very surprised if your writing anything or appearing is good. A lawyer maybe but not sure of the argument that would be made.

Matthew Hiltzik: Where can I call u later... I wrote out an answer, but it may send a little harsh in describing the current realit and I would prefer to explain it on phone than in an email

JE: 561 655 7626

JE: [to Wolff] no worry about harsh, It amazes me that I rarely go out of my house . -virtually no interactions with the public . no public co face or presence , but...

MW: Can you speak at about 11:00?

JE: yes [REDACTED] I understand staying low very low. , . so far doesnt seem to work :)

2/24/2019

JE: 9 am ? see you then Ive invited ehud barak t join at 930

MW: So not 8:30? 9:00?

JE: yes

MW: See you then

2/26/2019

JE: free to speak for a minute?

MW: [REDACTED]

2/27/2019

Discussing Woody Allen’s thoughts on the documentary

MW: This is done very quickly. Don’t have the facts here. Trying to get a tone and strategy that you can start to discuss. What did Woody say?

JE: woody thought it should be in an interview format with you as the interviewer , his views

MW: I’d disagree. If you have an interviewer you have to submit to a tough interview, otherwise it really looks canned. But, more importantly, I think Woody doesn’t understand the social media thing. It isn’t a substitute television. It’s power is really from one person looking into the camera and talking, computer to computer (or phone to phone), directly to another person. You don’t want to disintermediate. It has to look like you are really there, all in, and exposed.

JE: i agree with you , his take was to tell everyone how iv e been mistreated. if that gives you the idea of his strategy :)

MW: he is totally out of touch

MJ: Yeah, that needle’s gonna require some finer thread

JE: thought donald is with kim we is focused on cohens letters regarding his transcrpts// told you so

NY Times

2/28/2019

MW: [subject: “YouTube”] I showed SB some of that draft script. He had interesting and helpful thoughts.

3/1/2019

MW: [subject: “Chat?”]

JE: 30 min

MW: Great

3/2/2019

JE: [subject: “Sent by a friend”]

MW: My interest is new book. Would you be willing? And thanks.

JE: This was my friend that sent it that he is referring to . Ill ask

MW: Thanks

JE: we can do it when i return to new york :) . not sure when yet. . still searching for a pr coordinator. etc.

JE: [EMPTY]

MW: This is good. Who is signing it?

3/3/2019

MW: [subject: “Crisis management”] I just spoke to my friend Oliver Lloyd who runs the London based PR group, Brown, Lloyd, James. I believe I had you speak to him once before when Maxwell things seemed to be coming to trial. They are, to my mind, superior crisis management people. The drawback is that, while they have a New York office, most of their resources are concentrated in London. On the other hand, that might be an advantage too: they aren’t scared off like many US firms will be. Anyway, he believes they could staff up and handle an assignment that might be largely based in New York. I’m set to speak further to him and one of his partners this afternoon just to supply more background, if that’s okay with you. And, if that seems promising, would propose that you, with or without me, have a call tomorrow and judge whether you’d like him to come to New York to meet. m

JE: ok, didn’t they have some trouble. ? Im interviewing bill gates commmin director . tues all day

MW: No, not them. That’s another Brit firm with Middle East clients—Bell, Pottinger, you’re probably thinking of. Brown, Lloyd has gotten some blowback. I think they represented Gaddafi back when. But in a way that’s the good part: they don’t get spooked and have experiencing manning eye-of-the-storm situations. From a technical management and strategic point I think they are one of the best.

3/7/2019

JE: doesnt stop. . ~! thoughts. my instincts are too much incoming to deal with. stay low low low ? small response from lawyers. .

MW: Talk at 11?

JE: ok

MW: [REDACTED]

The Washington Post

3/8/2019

Epstein and Wolff appear to discuss the results of the Mueller Report, prior to its release

MW: [subject: “Mueller”] Do you have any update about timing?

JE: Im in New York Saturday

MW: great. I’m available. m

JE: its finished

MW: Ball park me

JE: its barrs decision, its ready to send . i have no further info. but only a guess within two weeks. not sure a leak re not asking for it. would be helpful

Robert Mueller - PBS

3/9/2019

JE: chat when awake?

MW: yup [REDACTED] your convenience

3/10/2019

A weird reference to Jussie Smolett

JE: she is jane doe 1 in the cvra case. she sued with the help of the govt and said that her lawyer was paid for by me , so the govt ( marie ) got her a new lawyer , brad Edwards... . as we are now in the land of the jussie smolette . what do you think , it could be used to push back the me too movement. !!! there is nothing like it . it’s not jusssie two nigerians , it is a sworn statement made by an adult . under oath to the FBI and the ass us atny . that they chose to ignore. in order to prosecute the rich guy.

MW: I feel I’ve entered in mid-convo. Who’s is this Jane Doe? And what is cvra?

JE: this is the girls that sued saying their victim rights were ignored. this is her testimony BEFORE meeting plaintiffs attnys supplied by govt. . NUTS!!! , it is not been published. anywhere . she is the major plaintiff having recievd over a million dollars as the govt demanded.

MW: do you have the testimony?

JE: [empty email - probable missing attachment]

MW: So she recents or changes her story?

JE: yes, after the government decide to convince her she is a vicimt and organizies for her to get her plaintiff attny?

MW: Do you have her new testimony?

JE: she is the one that says her rights were violated by the govt . abused. changes her age. her friends age. her whole story and gets money for doing it

3/11/2019

Wolff reads a passage from his upcoming book, Siege

MW: [subject: “FYI”] This is what I’m now going with—what do you think? “In the White House, the President, to general surprise, announced that he would not accompany his family to Mar-a-Lago over the holidays—a confounding, even alarming, turn for anyone who knew how much he valued a gold-and-warm-weather opportunity over any presidential business. Melania certainly had no intention of staying behind. Among other issues, friends suggested that she was still furious about his fireside Christmas Eve chat with a seven-year-old boy, during which Trump asked the boy if he still believed in Santa. ‘Melania didn’t think that was funny’ said one aide. Trump was ‘clearly a guy who had never dealt with a seven-year-old.

“In an empty White House, Trump’s personal security, 28-year-old Madeleine Westerhout, brought his papers and call sheets from the West Wing up to the residence, finding him, she told her friends, in his underwear. And herein, suddenly, was another subplot.

Madeleine Westerhout - NBC

“Westerhout had been the elevator girl in Trump Tower during the transition. The comely young woman ferrying dignitaries and job-seekers up to the President-elect soon became something of a meme herself. Bannon recalled noting that Trump took a particular interest in her. A leering Trump kept repeating, ‘She’s got a way about her,’ his signature, and creepy, stamp of approval for young women.

“Now the president was telling friends that he wasn’t staying at the White House because of the shutdown—he was staying because he was “banging” Madeleine.

“Shutdown bravado? Locker room talk? Or all part of a new alternative reality that only he seemed to be living in?”

3/18/2019

Martin Weinberg: Zach, how about emailing the details regarding Mr Epstein that you want me to review, thanks, Marty Weinberg

Zach Helfand (New Yorker): Thanks, Marty. Our policy is to conduct fact-checking over the phone, whenever possible. Would you be available for a phone call?

JE: [forwards thread to Michael Wolff]

MW: Insist on email. You’re totally willing to fact check, but you need specificity. The policy of our firm is to take all queries in writing. This involves complicated legal issues. Also...would be good now to have a full packet to send.

MW: Also complete bullshit. They will fact check as it is possible to fact check.

3/23/2019

MW: [subject: “Chat?”]

3/25/2019

MW: [subject: “can you chat?”]

4/4/2019

JE: call today? with oliver?

MW: I’m pushing. Will let you know.

MW: He can do tomorrow anytime from 12-4 GMT. How about 8 or 9AM ET?

JE: either ok thx

MW: 8AM ET tomorrow. Details to come.

MW: [subject: “8AM Friday conference call with Oliver Lloyd”]

4/5/2019

MW: You’re lined up and have details for 8:00 call? All good?

JE: are you going to be on the call?

MW: Yes, if you want me to be. Was planning on it.

JE: yes please

JE: im on line

MW: me too

4/6/2019

JE: I agree that any push back seems to leads to trouble- so- what about some act of contrition ( brad ) . with an apology alongside clearly setting the facts straight.! No pedohile no traffficking . And then cvra girls drop their case . I.e. I establish a mental health center for sex workers . Courtney wilde center ?

MW: Broken record here: Contrition has to be coordinated with all other aspects of the response. And this sounds like an apology that’s not an apology which would like make matters worse. The problem is that people don’t want you to apologize for frequenting prostitutes, they want you to apologize for being a pedophile and for sex trafficking—and they don’t want you to apologize for that, they want you to be crucified for that. A simple apology doesn’t change the other side’s narrative; I actually think it propels it. A proper apology is not an apology, it’s a ritual act of public mortification and confession. You have to be naked and through yourself on the mercy of the media. To say the very least, the stage has to be set for this.

JE: Allowing julie brown to interview me?

MW: In our hypothetical documentary we interview her.

4/8/2019

JE: i hear ny times sniffing around . do i reach out to james stewart , ?

MW: Again, need a structured approach.

MW: Have just left SB. We both feel that this DOC idea is a certain game changer. Instead of narrowing the JE story down to a few issues that now define you, it has the ability to enlarge to story at an exponential scale. It shouldn’t pull any punches, it should just lay our your story with all its details and, even, contradictions. No one will think of you the same way again, which is the point. I’ll be in Paris from April 18-25. Would be great to get SB to come over and firm there. Also to get Ollie Lloyd to come over and get you set up.

JE: [forwards thread to Sean Bannon]

JE: [sends unknown attachment to Michael Wolff]

Wolff writes a thorough response to Julie K. Brown’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein at the Miami Herald

MW: [sent to Epstein, Bannon CC’d] I think the tone should be shifted from umbrage to just the facts. Don’t get into a debate. If the Herald’s assertion is wrong deny in absolute but not hostile terms; if other facts contradict the assertions, just state them. Try to be succinct rather than expansive. For instance, on the issue of being a government informant, rather than quoting from another journalist, merely state, in categorical terms, that you have never knowing aided U.S. law enforcement or other agencies in any official or unofficial way. Again, don’t attack the Herald or its reporting, let the strength of your denials and the list of inaccuracies do that. Instead of, “This is a basic error which even the most superficial research would have revealed...” say “HIs business and activities as a financial advisor neither resemble nor intersect with the functions of a hedge fund manager. A hedge fund manager is not an accurate catch-all for financial professionals and significantly misrepresents Epstein’s career.”

In the bullet “The MH’s sensationalized portrayal...” better to be expressed... “The Herald’s portrait careful selects and cherry picks details to create a picture at dramatic odds with the greater circumstance, and their financial interest in the legal cases against Mr. Epstein. All extenuating or exculpatory evidence was ignored in the Herald’s report.” I might say: “The Herald paints a portrait of coercion, threats, and exploitation. But significant aspects of the sworn evidence presents a vastly different and more complicated picture, once again wholly ignored by the Herald.” Then go into a point-by-point list showing both the agency and complicity of the girls.

Also: “The central factor in the Herald’s portrait of the case is the age of the women who Epstein paid for massages and, sometimes, sex. Here the Herald has succeeded in giving the impression that under-age girls were the focus of Epstein’s interest and activities. And yet significant evidence, nowhere referenced in the Herald account, strongly suggests otherwise...” Then point by point. I would group unreliable and conflicted sources under one header. In general, this is all strong stuff, but the tone takes away from the strength of the individual points, and the overall argument is scattershot rather than tightly organized.

Steve Bannon: Agree 100%

4/9/2019

JE: [quoting email received] “I am a former government minister and MP here in Britain. I am presently writing a book about the British royal family and as part of that will be covering the activities of Prince Andrew. I believe Jeffrey Epstein is or has been your client. I wonder if it might be possible to speak to Mr Epstein about connected matters, either on or off the record. Would it be possible for you to forward this request? Many thanks for any help you are abl to give. Yours sincerely, Re Hon Norman Baker

MW: Safe to ignore. Strictly a gadfly.

5/2/2019

MW: [subject: “SB tomorrow”] He wants me to join you guys for breakfast tomorrow. Are you okay with that?

JE: always

JE: better. we can double team him and get him to watch out for him self

MW: 7:30? Yes?

JE: Ok

5/22/2019

JE: Why had no one interviewed some of trump classmates at Wharton ? Deutsh bank papers very bery bad

MW: Where are you tomorrow?

JE: Home

JE: Free afternoon

5/23/2019

MW: Lunch tomorrow? Or after? I have 4:00 appt. anytime before works.

JE: Great.

There are inevitably more emails between Michael Wolff and Jeffrey Epstein, spanning much earlier than 2009, right up until his arrest in July, 2019, and potentially after. I will continue to search for more communication between the two men.

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Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.