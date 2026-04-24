The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
3d

Thank you, Ellie my only concern is, then AG Sessions is the attorney for the people then he was fired by Trump. Trump during his campaign as it was reported the background to Russian politics in Trump Towers. Why did AG speak and answer in untrue terms. Vice President Harris who was Senator then asked very pertinent questions! Mike Wolff , well you might giggle about the whole situation, My question to you and your colleagues, how much money were you paid if any perhaps 🤔? It’s too bad this body of the Senate did not ask or get warrants for bank accounts?

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Sandra Przybylski's avatar
Sandra Przybylski
3d

This thread was very interesting, Ellie. I so admire & appreciate your fortitude & amazing analysis of all these emails!! I was on a humongous thread on Twitter that just went on & on for 8 years. It was all OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) resistors who would search public documents & report on all events occurring during Trump's first term. I bookmarked many facts & remembered a lot w/o bookmarking. Tom Barrack popped up a lot. He bought Neverland from Jackson ( his firm Colony Capital got the title & it was later rebranded as Sycamore alley Ranch.) The property was sold in 2020 to Ron Burkle for $22M. Barrack saved the Jackson property from foreclosure. Barrack was arrested & tried for being a foreign agent(UAE), but was acquitted. Barrack was also involved in the Flynn led 'Marshall Plan' to transfer nuclear technology to the Saudis.

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