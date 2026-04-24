Michael Wolff and Jeffrey Epstein met sometime in the early 2000s, when Wolff attended a TED conference, traveling to the West Coast on Epstein’s private plane. In 2003, Wolff made a failed attempt to facilitate the sale of New York Magazine to Epstein, Harvey Weinstein, and Donny Deutsch, who were ultimately outbid. But the friendship continued until 2019, including a decade of email correspondence in the DOJ files found in 1,830 documents. These are their letters, with all original typos included.

2017

1/5/2017

JE: Im in palm beach, you? ailes?

MW: I’m in NYC. Ailes is in PB and I will try to set something up. How long are you there?

JE: mon

1/10/2017

MW: [subject: “Ailes”] Sorry, I was supposed to tell you that Ailes would like to organize something with you for the next time you’re down, he was in bad shape over his leg problems this weekend. But look forward to telling you about the six-hour dinner I had with Ailes and Bannon last week at my house. Are you...where?

JE: ny just landed 430pm

MW: If you’ve got time this week, let me know. m

JE: today 430?

MW: great. see you then

1/11/2017

JE: did you like my buddy deepak

MW: Very much. Can you give me his email? We’re going to hang out. Eager to hear about Saudi trip when you return. m

Deepak Chopra - USA Today

JE: i sent him your email address

MW: Thanks

1/12/2017

MW: [subject: “Tomorrow?”]

1/23/2017

JE: im in palm , if roger is here?

MW: Let me try to set it up. How long will you be there? Did you do the Saudi trip?

JE: They came to see me.and go to inauguration events instead just landed here in pb stay until thurs .

MW: I did three day inaugural slog. Somewhat interesting.

1/26/2017

MW: So Roger mentioned to his lawyer, Mark Mukasey, that he is getting an introduction to you and Mukasey (who I just got off the phone with) flipped out: “Ain’t gonna happen in this universe.” I am anticipating that Roger will shortly call you and want to do it anyway. But then he will call Mukasey to torture him and Mukasey will double flip out and get Rudy involved. This is generally how everything happens with Roger now, mostly, I think, a key indication that he has nothing to do except fan the flames of the much reduced around him. m

JE: Thx

2/15/2017

Wolff asks to be introduced to Tom Barrack, in order to get “an off-the-record perspective on White House procedures”

MW: [subject: “A few favors...”] So...I’m doing this Trump book for a pile of money and with so far quite a bit of cooperation from them (DT) called me the other day and spent 45 minutes on the phone ranting and raving about the media—alarming). I wonder if you could introduce me to Tom Barrack—just to say I’m a journalist who you know and trust, and that I’ll follow up with a description of the project that I’m doing. Also, I’d love a reintroduction to Kathy Ruemmler. I need some off-the-record perspective on White House procedures. Are you in NYC soon?

JE: of course ok to both. . .

JE: can you send me an email to forward to tom. hes in the middle o some of the mess at the moment. everyone lawyering up in the wash. .

MW: When in NYC?

JE: kathy agreed

MW: Thanks. Any time to get together today?

JE: 12?

MW: Dear Jeffrey, You mentioned you were friends with Tom Barrack and I wondered if you might introduce me to him. As discussed, I’m doing a book on the first 100 days of the Trump White House—POTUS and key staff know all about it and are cooperating—and would love to chat with Tom on or off the record. Thanks in advance and looking forward to seeing you soon. All best, Michael

JE: [Kathy Ruemmler enters the chat] Kathy - Michael Michael-Kathy

MW: Jeffrey, thanks. Kathy, would love to chat at your convenience, entirely on background of course. Thanks, m

2/22/2017

MW: [subject: “Tom Barrack”] Do you think getting together with him will happen this week?

2/24/2017

JE: Home

MW: Just coming back from DC. Do you have any time over the weekend?

JE: Dick cavett lunch?

MW: Sure.

MW: Saturday or Sunday?

JE: sat

MW: Great

2/25/2017

MW: [subject: “What time is lunch?”]

JE: 1230

MW: see you then

3/2/2017

JE: will you see tom tomorw

MW: he put it off till next week.

3/4/2017

JE: Im in palm beach, you? . if you get a chance see if you can gleam the name of the next us ambassador to INDIA

MW: NYC. Was at WH all week. What are some of the names being discussed and I will fish this week?

3/9/2017

MW: I’m in the WH all day today What names for the ambassador to India are you hearing so I can have some casual references?

JE: tellis was trying but too weak, in the face of pak and afgan,

MW: Ok, seeing Bannon today, so I will float. Also, there’s a Washington PR type named Juleanna Glover with whom you might want to chat. Elon Musk basically owns her now and I’m not sure she can take on other clients, but she will have a valuable perspective on how you get to where you want to be.

PR consultant and Washington lobbyist, Juleanna Glover - freopp.org

JE: ok, try to get some feedback on india. you can also bounce off bannon brock pierce who you met at my house. brock says they are close. have no idea.

MW: thanks. interesting.

JE: Indians prefer petrauus

JE: news?

MW: I mentioned Tillis to Bannon and got a not-too-enthusiastic “maybe.” On the dreary train back to NYC now. You?

JE: Be in sun

3/14/2017

JE: [REDACTED] TOM

MW: is that cell?

JE: Yes

3/15/2017

Wolff plans to discuss all he knows about White House operation “100% off the record” with the Saudis

MW: [subject: “saudis”] Do you think there’s any chance I can see them in NYC? Heading back tonight. Tom and I are fixed up by the way—thanks on that. m

JE: The std gun shy

MW: Understand. If it would help, 100% off the record, and I will share with them all I know about WH operation.

JE: Under close watch , very close. New York better

MW: Yes. Ok. I’m free tomorrow and Friday in NYC if it can work. I’ll offer value to them—can give a close in view.

JE: Ok.

3/19/2017

MW: [subject: “Are you in NYC?”]

JE: Palm [REDACTED]

MW: Will call this afternoon

3/28/2017

JE: Barrack

MW: In DC supposed to see him.

JE: Great.

MW: Just did two hours with Bannon on who’s trying to kill whom. Tough place.

JE: Thorbjørn Jagland with me for two weeks starting April 6. GOID one for you

3/29/2017

JE: new york?

MW: Back on Fri.

3/31/2017

JE: free for achat?

MW: On the Acella in quiet car. Could move if urgent, or will be home at 4:00.

JE: 430 ok

MW: Great

MW: Whenever works for you. [REDACTED]

4/2/2017

JE: did you get the ffeeling that barrack has been sidelined”? cant tell if investigation or internal has sent him underground

MW: He was very responsive until last weekend, then silence. I heard that he’s been accused of being a leaker about WH battles. In conversation I had with him he strongly implied that personnel changes were coming, so could be the case. I don’t think he’s a Bannon or Preibus fan.

4/5/2017

JE: [Bannon Taken Off Trump National Security Council in Shake-Up]

MW: War between the Jews and the non-Jews. Jews presently winning.

JE: Yup , tillerdon unhsppy with Jared in Iraq . Pence given health bill . Kelly conway in trouble . All fun barrack gone dark

MW: I got a message from Barrack—he’s in LA.

JE: soo many people in wash lawyering up. wild

MW: Tell me. What do you know? Are the lawyering up about Putingate? Or more?

JE: rice. Flynn manafort , staff. . aides. Im home in new york sat

MW: Great. Let’s catch up then.

4/8/2017

JE: I will be in soho with boris. what s your schedule?

MW: I’m around all day. You name it.

JE: 930 my house or 11 in soho

MW: 11 in Soho

JE: 11 at la duree again ?

MW: Great

4/9/2017

JE: you might suggest to ban non that he meet with terje Larson . Terje has negotiated with Assad and has the best understanding of the region.

JE: [To Charm Trump, Paul Manafort Sold Himself as an Affordable Outsider]

MW: How come everything you tell me is in the newspaper days later? Are you two-timing me with other reporters?

JE: never

4/10/2017

JE: focus on gary cohn, puppet master

4/20/2017

JE: around today/?

MW: In DC now (WH until 3AM). But should be back by early afternoon.

JE: count me in

MW: Coffee later this afternoon? 4ish?

JE: yes great

JE: 430 better

MW: Ok

4/21/2017

MW: [subject: FYI] “Perkins Coie represented John Kerry’s presidential campaign and the Presidential campaign of Barack Obama, and continues to represent President Obama. The firm also represents the Democratic Leadership Council, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.”

4/23/2017

Epstein consults with Wolff about hiring a PR person to cover Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial in New York

JE: I want to hire a pr person to cover the ghislaine trial innew york may 15 for 5 weeks. suggestions they can shape the story

MW: Matthew Hiltzig or Judy Smith, off the top of my head. If I can help with inquires, let me know. I might also hire someone in London, where a lot of the coverage is going to come from. Oliver Lloyd in London.

JE: i want a person to sit in the courtroom

MW: Why? I mean, if that’s advantageous, they’ll have someone to do that--or maybe do that themselves. But not sure that’s the most direct root to shaping a story. But I don’t know. And you should just talk to them. There are two guys, I know, who have done a lot of trial stuff, Richard Schwartz and key Frydman--they were once partners and both were Mort Z‘s PR guys. And again, London piece is important.

JE: ill speak to anyone you suggest. . have you heard anything about guiliani?

MW: do you want me to set up some calls? What aspect of Guiliani?

JE: hes been said to be in cross hairs

MW: For Turkey thing?

JE: Yes

JE: yes, calls this week would be helpful, do you think it i s a good idea?

MW: Yes. Necessary.

MW: HE seems still pretty popular in the WH. My impression is that he may actually get his diplomatic plea bargaining to work for his client.

MW: [subject: “PR”] Just had a chat with Hiltzig. You should definitely speak to him. How would you like me to set it up?

JE: Tomorw

MW: Why don’t I put you or [REDACTED] directly with n touch with him?

4/26/2017

MW: You should speak to Oliver Lloyd in London, very good at running interference with the tabloids and shaping their coverage. And they will feed on this trial. I will set up details with Lesley. About to begin another long night in the WH...

4/27/2017

MW: [subject: “crown prince”] Was with Bannon last night who was saying how much Trump liked deputy crown prince: “Real guy’s guy, he loved him. Thinks they can do stuff together.”

JE: yes great

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bi Salman (MBS) - AP

5/1/2017

MW: OK to reach out to Ollie Lloyd?

JE: yes

MW: [subject: “Juleanna Glover”] She can do lunch on Thursday. Possible?

JE: great are you joining?

MW: Yes. 12:30?

JE: perfect

5/3/2017

JE: can we do 12 instead of 1?

MW: Can we call it 12:30?

JE: yes

MW: 12:30 with Juleanna Glover... Also Ollie Lloyd told me you chatted. If you want to discuss, don’t hesitate. m

JE: [forwards email between Oliver Lloyd to Lesley Groff to Michael Wolff]

MW: You will like him. These are all smart people.

5/4/2017

JE: thanks alot

MW: My pleasure

5/5/2017

JE: I liked [REDACTED] idea. abramovitz? . could i use the fact that for ex I have bought the entire theatre tonight so that the diplomats would be invited free. to good effect , its been very quiet for year. peace not democracty however as its main thrust

MW: Not quite sure. I think if the idea appealed to you, then you should ask [REDACTED] to make the reach out and go from there. We need some more information to cook this.

JE: should we invite [REDACTED] to tonights performance. . 1

MW: I know she’s hosting event in DC tonight. But why not invite her anyway. [REDACTED]

JE: hope you guys had fun

MW: That was a treat (and I usually hate the theater). And really liked Tom Pritzker. Are you leaving or staying for a bit?

5/9/2017

MW: How’s your schedule?

JE: 8 am?

MW: Sure

5/10/2017

MW: Curious what you’re hearing. I was with Priebus a half hour before it broke and had strong impression he didn’t know it was happening. Many in WW openly deriding Clinton pretext.

JE: just landed in new york. number?

MW: [REDACTED]

5/17/2017

MW: [subject: “Can yo chat today?”]

JE: number?

MW: [REDACTED]

5/18/2017

JE: Ailes

MW: [Michael Wolff on Roger Ailes’ Final Days and a Complicated Murdoch Relationship]

MW: Death is a drag.

JE: Worse even than a sexual harassment charge.

5/19/2017

MW: [subject: “Today?”] How’s your schedule?

JE: 8 am?

MW: Sure

5/20/2017

JE: Call my cell

MW: What’s your cell #?

5/30/2017

MW: I’ve been cancelled on for today. Appears everybody gone to ground. Seems Priebus decision expected.

JE: New York tonight.

MW: Breakfast?

JE: Colonoscopy

MW: Who’s your colonoscopy man?

JE: Krumholtz

MW: His son was in my son’s class at Collegiate.

JE: [Close friend of Trump investigated over alleged €170m tax evasion]

MW: Do you think this means anything more than that it is Italy?

JE: call

6/3/2017

JE: [attachment: DKT_402_Govt_St_of_Undisputed_Facts_re_SJ_Motion.pdf] before plaintiffs lawyers made up stories

MW: This case of yours is inexplicable.

6/8/2017

JE: [forwards Matthew Hiltzik email about PR questions] Thoughts

MW: A bit tone deaf, but a reasonable basis for creating a brief. If there’s any issues you’d like me to clarify with him or explore, lemme know. It’s just a friendly lunch, with the prospect of some Trump info.

MW: Having lunch with him tomorrow. Can I be of any help there? m

JE: Christie back in

MW: As...?

6/12/2017

JE: now where?

MW: NYC going to DC tomorrow (I think). You?

JE: number to call?

MW: [REDACTED]

6/13/2017

MW: [subject: “Are you in DC?”]

JE: no meeeting in new york today

MW: By the way, just watched Session’s testimony with Bannon and Kushner

JE: what was the takaway

MW: Bannon in charge, happy, hunkered down, Jared quiescent. Both believing it’s all about the great left-wing media conspiracy, though Bannon also blaming “geniuses around here” for not understand it’s a “death match.”

6/17/2017

JE: any insight into the wh views on qatar

MW: Have heard Bannon say derogatory things about Qatarians including that we are going to move the base. But this said in a spouting off, fuck them, fashion, more than as policy, but then again who knows what’s policy with these guys

6/20/2017

MW: [subject: “Whereabouts?”]

6/29/2017

JE: are you in new york?

MW: In Majorca until the 4th. Giving a speech.

7/6/2017

MW: [subject: “in New York, by any chance?”]

JE: where today?

MW: I’m in NYC

JE: Paris Call my cell

7/7/2017

MW: [subject: “just tried you...”]

7/11/2017

MW: [subject: “Thursday?”]

JE: Call me if free

MW: Just called [REDACTED]

7/12/2017

MW: [subject: “Tomorrow?”]

JE: yes

MW: Just say when

7/19/2017

MW: [subject: “Are you around tomorrow or Friday?”]

JE: Tomorw late

MW: I’m having dinner at WH tomorrow now, so not back till fri.

JE: can do fri at 11 am

7/20/2017

MW: Any thing you’d like me to ask Bannon over dinner tonight?

JE: Qatar? Saudi

MW: ok

JE: Brock pierce the little bitcoin. Guy you met with summers at my house . Supposedly they are close . I’d like to meet Bannon. Talk markets

Brock Pierce

7/21/2017

JE: how did it go? what time do you get back?

MW: Four hours with Bannon. He ripped the sheets off. Yikes. At Penn Station at 2:00

JE: great. are you coming straight to me/?

MW: That’s the plan.

JE: great

MW: Train is running late. Still work for you?

JE: Yes

7/24/2017

JE: scaremmuci wants priebus job. . jared and steve , butting heads. priebus is dangling but has contributed money via committee of 25 m

MW: Yes. Butting heads hardly describes it. DT has “offered” CoS job to Powell, Mulveaney, Urban, and Mooch. So far.

7/28/2017

JE: mooch told everyone he had a billion dollars. hated fincial disclosure or less than 100 / Tillerson ready to jump

MW: I think this Mooch deal is in trouble

7/29/2017

JE: fun?

MW: Omg. Really, I’m finally convinced this can’t last.

JE: chat?

MW: In 45. What #?

JE: 5pm ?

MW: I meant 45 minute from now. But could do 5 also. What works best for you?

JE: Great. Look forward. You’ll call? 9178259659.

7/31/2017

JE: donald now down on Tillerson

MW: ...he’s trying to get Sessions to take Homeland Security. Do you know Sam Waksal?

JE: not well. martha stewarts old buddy

MW: Met him at dinner last night. He had some good Trump stories.

JE: Told you from the begiining donald views the white house like a country club, he replaces the people for the first year. sometimes each week. this is now different

MW: You did. But does he ultimately make it work? Or semi work? Or is just persistent chaos?

JE: wont know until oct

8/3/2017

JE: Grand jury - bad news

MW: Just getting back from WH. Talk is about firing him.

8/4/2017

MW: [subject: “Are you in NYC, by any chance?”]

8/6/2017

JE: chat today?

MW: Late morning?

JE: ok

MW: [REDACTED]

JE: Call me again. Don’t have your #

8/14/2017

JE: are you buying the bannon on his way out story

MW: McMaster and Murdoch met on Friday. Murdoch on the phone all weekend briefing against SB. I’m texting with him now. He’s not letting on that he’s worried. On the other hand, he’s in open revolt against the other side.

JE: you coudlnt have chosen a better place or time

MW: Sheesh

8/15/2017

MW: Woody and soon Yi are coming for dinner on Friday. I’m trying to get Bannon to come. Probably won’t happen because he’s usually socially phobic, but if it does happen, would you be interested in coming?

JE: Yes

MW: Ok. Will let you know asap if it comes together.

8/18/2017

Epstein begins to press Michael Wolff to introduce him to Steve Bannon

JE: I assume no dinner

MW: Just spent two hours on the phone with Bannon. I saw Spicer and Priebus his week. I’d pretty much say that nearly 100% of the non-family senior staff of the first six months now believe that Trump can’t function in this job. I think they all became part of a Republican initiative to take him down. I hear Kelly trying to make Trump understand that Jared and Ivanka have to go.

JE: [REDACTED]

8/21/2017

JE: would you like to invite bannaon to one of the un dinners mogolia. qatar. kuwiat. saudi. etc at my house .

MW: will see him this week and discuss

8/24/2017

JE: im in wed -fri ,

MW: Great. I’m in DC on wed with Kushner. How about Thursday?

JE: [broken Huffington Post link]

8/30/2017

JE: do you come back tonight or tomorw

MW: tonight

JE: early enough to meet ?

MW: I can arrange. 5:00? Can possibly do earlier.

JE: Tonight?

MW: When works?

MW: Ill be back in nyc by 3:30.

JE: 4?

MW: Great. See you then.

9/3/2017

JE: Whit House this week?

MW: Probably won’t know until tomorrow. Waiting on both Jared and Trump. Can you chat? I have something to ask.

JE: sent you his book cover, he has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. on the short list.

9/12/2017

JE: like a divorce from mother nature — she got the house

MW: Jesus

JE: yup

9/18/2017

JE: Tillerson

MW: Chat?

9/21/2017

JE: he is trying to get rid of kelly now. wild

MW: Shit. I really need 60 days of relative stability.

9/30/2017

JE: around tomorrow?

MW: Yes

10/1/2017

JE: 9? 1130?

MW: What’s your afternoon like? I’m jammed on book edits thus morning.

10/6/2017

MW: [subject: “Bannon would like to meet”]

JE: Count me in. Tomorw I have president of UN. If you both would find it interesting

MW: For reasons I will explain, he wants a secret meet. I’m in transit. Let’s speak tomorrow.

JE: ok with me, can he do sat or sun?

MW: I will inquire.

10/7/2017

JE: any update?

MW: No, sorry. HE’s always like this. It’s some weird scheduling pot luck. I’ll query his scheduler who if possible is more disorganized than he is.

JE: thoughts?

MW: Tentatively Sunday at my house.

JE: Ok, Call me when awake

MW: Just tried you. [REDACTED]

JE: [broken link: www.linkedin.com/in/bonnietiar-hung]

MW: Or we can come to you if that’s more convenient.

Steve Bannon: we will meet

MW: Cool [forwards thread to Epstein]

10/8/2017

MW: [subject: “How’s it looking...?] lemme know

Steve Bannon: I’m in CT w/ donors to my revolution now all day...can we meet tomorrow?

MW: Sure. Give me a target window?

Steve Bannon: Did you see prince in nyt and djt tweets on corker???

MW: Yes!

MW: JE leaves for Paris tomorrow at 9:30AM. Could meet before or tonight.

Steve Bannon: Can’t make tomorrow Can we resked for when he returns

MW: [forwards thread to Epstein]

JE: Of course you are both welcome at me .

MW: [subject: “On the job”] But nothing yet to report.

JE: thx. what do you think happens re harvey., i would guess he is going to get sued and sued. especially since his lawyer said he engaged in illegal behavior

NY Times

MW: This is just tip of the iceberg stuff. Beyond the settlements there are scores of “development dals” instead of settlements. Plus there’s tons of freaky stuff. His only saving grace is that unlike Cosby and O’Reilly he’s not really famous. On the other hand he’s an obsession among media people. I keep hearing about other people who are running very scared.

MW: He wants to know if tomorrow is possible?

JE: id aprrecitate if if you would try hard for me today air traffic control issue in paris starting tomorrow evening

MW: Trying. But always a struggle. He’s v spectrumy and can’t move beyond whatever gets his focus. I will keep you posted.

JE: thx

MW: He said he can do it then in NYC

JE: great

JE: ??

MW: Nothing. This is how it always goes. My impression though is that he does very much want to meet. But there’s a randomness to everything. Infuriating.

JE: no worry, i can do tonite if he surfaces

MW: I will make it happen and it’s worth it when it does.

10/9/2017

JE: harveys troubles have just begun now that he is fired civil suit time

10/13/2017

JE: jared within four months .oy , chat?

MW: definitely. 917-825-9659

10/14/2017

JE: jared attny , stuck in jersey on menedez trial

10/16/2017

JE: is your boy around Friday or over the weekend?

MW: I will see. NYC or DC?

JE: nyc

10/17/2017

JE: [Sends screen shot]

MW: Ha! Should I put it in the book?

MW: details to come.

10/19/2017

JE: schedule?

MW: on it

JE: Saturday even better. or Friday night now also open. Im returning from paris

MW: He says 11:00 on Sunday. Can that work?

JE: yes

10/20/2017

JE: ?? any news?

MW: Have pressed. But figure 11AM Sunday at my house, your house, or his hotel. More to come.

JE: Ok

10/21/2017

MW: Meeting will probably be at Brant Park Hotel, but have told him I consider your house “safe.” Also remember he could blow us off at a moment’s notice.

JE: i m aware. hotel not perfect , but im agreeable. . I can send a car for him if that helps

MW: Understood

10/22/2017

Wolff introduces Epstein to Steve Bannon, a friendship that will last until his death

MW: Gramercy Park Hotel. 11:00.

JE: Ok

JE: ill be there at 10 45 lobby

MW: In my experience, he’ll be running late. But see you then.

JE: how long do you expect we will be thre?

MW: An hour? But he’s all over the place. I’ve done 20 minutes. I’ve done 4 hours.

MW: They are running behind. Now suggest 11:15. Shall we meet 11:10 in lobby?

JE: yes

MW: 11:30 “locked.” See you at 11:20.

JE: ok

MW: I’m here.

JE: Where

MW: In Bryant Park Hotel lobby.

MW: You?

MW: 40 W 40

JE: To sent me gramercy

MW: Gramercy? Bryant Park hotel!

MW: Call me [REDACTED]

MW: My fault. Sheesh.

MW: But of course they’re running late

Steve Bannon and Epstein

JE: great fun

MW: I heard enthusiastically from him. Ping me when you’re back and let’s think about W&S, seems precarious and that there needs to be a plan. I fear they are ostriches.

10/23/2017

JE: lets speak; . I agree on w s

MW: Ok. Will call later.

MW: 11:15?

JE: I tried to find the baboon the last 600 Meters. Could not find —/ anytime wed good

MW: I think SYP should perhaps go public about Ronan’s threat. Certainly that would be better than letting him spring it and letting him control the story. This would also be away of getting Woody out of the story. Soon Yi should just make it about her—and make it seem like Ronan’s attack is on her, rather than Woody.

JE: Woody prefers quiet

MW: nice to see a brilliant pr mind at work.

10/24/2017

JE: Any update(

MW: Flake just quit. So now it looks like he’s not coming to NYC.

JE: you might also suggest to SB that my meeting with him is just he and me. better to have total privacy on certain issues.

MW: I have suggested as much.

10/25/2017

JE: soon yi and woody thought good idea to hire harder. . you can follow up. . you can tell SB , I have some ideas for him

MW: will do

10/27/2017

JE: ?

MW: Haven’t heard anything. But Victoria saw Soon Yi yesterday and they seem worried and, it appears, more open to ideas.

11/1/2017

JE: Chat?

MW: 30 min.

11/2/2017

A curious statement about Arthur “Pinch” Sulzberger, former chairman of the New York Times

JE: if bannon outted Charlie and pinch Sulzberger, then what ?

MW: the end of the establishment as we know it

JE: that s the way i see it. . “ pinch “ sulz your silver bullet

11/4/2017

JE: Im back wed -sun. will SB be around?

MW: On it

JE: saudi fun today

11/5/2017

MW: Just spoke to SB, he’s all hepped up on Saudi stuff. He’s going to give me his Signal contacts, so you can be directly in touch. HE may be here during wed-sun period, not sure yet.

JE: asd you know im quite well informed about it. fun. and just the begiing

MW: I told him you were the man. He seemed to know that and to believe they need you to keep from financial meltdown.

JE: and only for your info. !!! IT IS NOT SECURE

MW: It is not secure? Then what is the point? FYI, just had Abbe Lowell on the phone for an hour defending Kushner.

JE: he is still caught in the menemdez trial , . it takes targeting to break . . and not difficult. don’t ask me , you and i never use it with each other. nsa put out the story that wickerman, confide , signal. are all unbreakable. . its like in the movies when they say re the gangster , shame he didn’t stay on the line long enough to track him as all numbers begin with 555

MW: He’s very anti Qatar

MW: Ok, but I’d like to find a way for you to have direct connection to SB. He’s disorganized as it is, and when you add another person in the loop, nothing will ever happen.

JE: signal is fine . i just wanted to tell you to be careful. i always am. I look forward to connecting with him. there are many issues he will find amusing.

JE: the paradise papers show the kremlin funneling money to Kushner by using uri milner. whoops

MW: I know Milner pretty well. Been waiting for him to be attached to Russian social media stuff.

11/8/2017

JE: any word on SB?

MW: Not a peep. I’ll pursue. VA a bit of a problem, I’m sure. He was confident there. You have insight on TW/Att?

JE: justice doesnt like it. anti trust voices loud

11/11/2017

JE: all good?

MW: Yup. Just rushing to close this book, final revision this weekend. Are you here next week?

JE: im here this weekend and maybe mondy. did you add “ volume 1 “

MW: Ha! No. But I suggested it. Publisher felt that would commit them to publish volume 2 (about which they will hedge their bets until they see how the first book does, of course). I am urging Bannon to fight this Moore thing. I think it’s an interesting test to see if the populist core feels radically different about this sex stuff.

JE: good idea,

11/12/2017

JE: chat?

MW: Sure. You’re around? You want to get together. I’m free after 11:30.

JE: 3?

MW: Sure. Yours?

JE: 230 me?

MW: See you then.

11/15/2017

JE: can yo ask SB if he plans to come to florida ?

MW: Will do... [Scoop: Hot book by constant West Wing visitor Michael Wolff]

11/17/2017

JE: Tell your buddy that Ken Starr will be with me and has great insight into special prosecutor

MW: when?

JE: Tuesrhru fri

MW: in NYC?

JE: palm bech

11/21/2017

JE: europe?

MW: Yup.

11/22/2017

JE: imagine if the clinton monica ,cigar insertion story, had come out now

MW: Imagine!

11/26/2017

JE: I spent many days now with Ken Starr, you might want to suggest to SB that it is crazy that no one on his side has spoken to the person who knows more about independent counsel investigations than anyone else by far. boundaries. tactics. procedures.

MW: I’m not sure which side SB is on. And sounds like more of the WH incompetence which is going to take them down. Just arriving in Venice.

11/29/2017

JE: [NBC Fires Matt Lauer, the Face of ‘Today’]

MW: I think Matt will be bigger than Harvey. Matt must have had a knot in his stomach when he had to report about Harvey and Charlie, et al. Andy Lack must have had a knot in his stomach when he fired Matt. It’s extraordinary. And annoying: Matt had just agreed to an exclusive interview with me about the book on publication day.

JE: yup

MW: I think Harvey, Matt, Charlie, Kevin, and Brett should just start a media company together.

JE: name?

MW: ManUp

JE: Sulzberger? sports guys? wall street. ? silicon valley guys said that they are few and far between as on one has any fun or creates jealousies.

MW: Snap Chat rife.

12/3/2017

JE: having fun? now we know the “ opera “ guy,

MW: What do you think? What’s going to happen in the next 5 weeks before my book comes out? And handicap me out 90 days. BTW, in Paris from 8th to 17th, if you are there.

JE: very possible that i will. Tillerson leaves to get replaced by haley, . don jr. may have an issue. invnaka gets an official job that requires her to be in new york

12/7/2017

JE: some journalists working a lead on a Melania boyfriend OY

MW: If so, I’ll be sorry to have missed that! But makes sense. Arriving in Paris tomorrow. You?

JE: sun

MW: We’ll be there all week.

JE: GREAT where ? have you heard from your boy?

MW: An apartment in the 6th. I got a note from him that he was in UK when I was there. Was going to get together with him and Boris Johnson. But they are both equally flakey to tenth power so of course did not happen.

12/10/2017

JE: are you here in paris?

12/11/2017

Wolff and Epstein discuss dodging Me Too

MW: Yes. Are you?

JE: Come visit . 3?today 22 Foch?

MW: 3:30?

JE: [REDACTED]. or give me a number to call.

MW: 9178259659. At lunch until 3:00.

JE: [Glenn Simpson’s Fusion GPS used Jeffrey Epstein in Donald Trump smear campaign]

MW: Looks like I can’t get away. But will be back in NYC on Sunday. Let me know when you’re back too. I have a bad feeling about this new Woody round. It could pull him into the general Harvey pool of the despised and shunned. Clearly what Ronan and company are hoping for. I think Bannon may be right. This is not going to end until Trump goes down.

Mia, Ronan, and Dylan Farrow - Photo DF

JE: Strange time I have two more friends up to bat

MW: And they won’t be the last. My buddy, Lorin Stein, who runs the Paris Review--the Paris Review for god’s sake--just went down. The 80-year-old father of my friend Rachel Horovitz--the playright Israel Horovitz--whacked. Big names on the horizon: Michael Douglas, Larry Gagosian, and still my favorite, Arthur Sulzberger.

JE: you and i are old news? :) .

MW: Cross your fingers.

JE: believe you me, i do

November 2017 Women’s March in Hollywood, led by Tarana Burke - AP

JE: buzz feed, going wild trying to find wrongdoers. who are they . very ugly

MW: It’s a big media sweepstakes. Who can you get?

12/13/2017

JE: you were right about moore

MW: This of course makes the harassment pursuit all the more intense.

JE: Yup

12/15/2017

JE: questions about Jamie Dimon. whoops

MW: Oh man

JE: how did your boy handle the loss?

MW: He doesn’t give an inch.

12/19/2017

JE: NYtimes digging Jamie

MW: Also Leslie Moonves.

12/21/2017

JE: can you ask if SB will be in palm beach at all

MW: Will do

MW: [to Steve Bannon] JE wants to know if perchance you will be in Palm Beach anytime over the holidays

Steve Bannon: Coming in from north africa to palm beach late tonight...thre for 1 day tomorrow then gone

MW: If you have time JE would like to chat. cell [REDACTED]

MW: [to Jeffrey Epstein] He’ll be there for one day tomorrow. how does he contact you? best number?

JE: cell [REDACTED] or [REDACTED] 358 el brillo. it will be fun

Epstein’s Palm Beach house

12/22/2017

JE: have you heard from SB

MW: Not since that mail I copied you on.

12/26/2017

JE: what date for book release? when are you back?

MW: Jan 9. I am back.

JE: sorry, does that mean you are back now?

MW: yes

JE: [REDACTED]

12/31/2017

JE: Fun tonight?

MW: Too cold for fun. What about you?

JE: Palm

To Be Continued…

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.