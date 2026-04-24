The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Cathi Connelly's avatar
Cathi Connelly
3dEdited

Ellie, god bless you. They sound like 7th graders. If the stake’s weren’t so high I would be laughing at their exchanges

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Linda Donahue's avatar
Linda Donahue
3d

Aside from all that, these guys are boring. You have great patience and I commend you.

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