Michael Wolff and Jeffrey Epstein met sometime in the early 2000s, when Wolff attended a TED conference, traveling to the West Coast on Epstein’s private plane. In 2003, Wolff made a failed attempt to facilitate the sale of New York Magazine to Epstein, Harvey Weinstein, and Donny Deutsch, who were ultimately outbid. But the friendship continued until 2019, including a decade of email correspondence in the DOJ files found in 1,830 documents. These are their letters, with all original typos included.

2013

1/17/2013

MW: [subject: “Are you around?”] If so, I’m at your convenience. m

JE: i leave tonite however ed epstein is coming at 5 , you are of course welcome to join

MW: I have a meeting then. Call me when you’re back. m

2/21/2013

MW: I’m not in fact going to be able to make it this morning, much to my regret—just have too much to do before leaving this afternoon. But that was thrilling yesterday, as interesting a day as I’ve had in a long time. Can’t wait to debrief. I will be back on the 3rd and eager to see you after that at your convenience. Best, m

JE: you will be missed , I suggest you contact david stern to hear about program for people that got screwed in china. he is in london “David Stern“ [REDACTED]

MW: thanks

5/1/2013

MW: [subject: “Are you in NYC?”] If so, would love to catch up at your convenience. m

JE: tomorow walk?

MW: sounds good

5/2/2013

JE: walk in park around 1240. hot dog /lunch?

MW: sounds perfect!

5/3/2013

MW: [subject: “thanks...”] ...for the hot dog. I will be in Paris with Victoria from June 12-17. Best, m

5/22/2013

MW: Just checking on your whereabouts June 12-17. I’ll be Paris...you?

JE: Probably same , great

MW: Fab. Looking forward.

6/10/2013

MW: Shall we try getting together on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday? What might work for you? m

6/12/2013

MW: [subject: “Arrived in Paris”] Tomorrow? Friday? Saturday? Or Sunday?

JE: opera tour at 330?

MW: Sure. Where?

6/13/2013

MW: [subject: “Thanks”] That was really terrific.

7/10/2013

JE: [subject: the evening of jeffrey and graydons first encounter] [Princess Diana’s Black Dress Was The Best ‘Revenge’ After Separation]

MW: Ha! Quite amusing. m

7/26/2013

MW: Would love to see you at your convenience. m

JE: Monday

MW: could do breakfast.

JE: maybe sometime tomorrow??

MW: tomorrow great. you name it.

JE: email me in the morning please

MW: ok

7/28/2013

JE: got swamped, want to come to dinner tomore

MW: Can’t tonight. Free the rest of the week. You?

8/19/2013

MW: An interesting predicament... A) The status-quo is to your liking;

B) By advising Gates, you run the risk of upending the status quo, causing both upset to yourself and to Gates. Any connection of you to Gates generates at a minimum eyebrow raising coverage, aimed at Gates as much as you, or, possibly, a shit storm. The connection might not be made, but also might be made at any time; chances of the connection being made rise proportionately with your continuing involvement with Gates.

C) You can bet on the possibility of not being connected and hedge by putting crisis people in place and having them ready to respond if and when the connection is made--much goes awry in these situations in the gap between exposure and getting competent people to deal with the exposure.

Bill Gates, Jeffrey Epstein, and friends - DOJ Files

D) You can out yourself. You can do it in a way that tries to preserve as much as possible of the status quo—for instance, Gates referencing you in some way and saying something positive about the importance of your contribution; or you giving an interview to a dull financial journalist, with positive comments from Gates, i.e. not hiding anything, but putting it on the record as undramatically as possible. But it is also likely that this will just provide the opening for the shit storm anyway. On the other hand, you can try to define a new normal by redefining yourself—the JE we don’t know—someone different enough from the past press that the story becomes that much more complicated and, hence, that much more difficult to slap a label on.

E) Unless you are luckier than you should plan on being, the status-quo is lost.

F) Is the Gates involvement worth that?

Here is one unique approach which I think I can offer: I believe that i could write a redefined Jeffre Epstein story--personal, find, complex, funny, smart—that would deal with all the issues in a nuanced enough way that might make it anti-climactic for anybody else to try to deal with them. We’d seize the narrative. I’d be pleased to do this not just because I think it would help the situation, but also because I think it would be fun to tell your story. I’d suggest doing this sort of thing in New York Magazine. This approach involves more personal exposure but it seems safer to me than trying to low ball the story—again, that’s just hoping you don’t get noticed.

In addition, I would certainly put people in place now who are ready to deal with any sort of eruption of the story. Then there is long term strategy for after this is out in the open. That has to be thought through. Anyway, in a nutshell. I leave for Berlin on Sunday and then London. I’m back on September 7.

JE: thanks youve given me much to think about

JE: when you are away , why don’t you think of an outline so we can discuss

8/20/2013

MW: my pleasure

8/28/2013

MW: Here’s what I am thinking about... The goal is to shift the story—to reintroduce you. If I write from the point of view of knowing you, than that removes the notion ghat there’s an examination or investigation or, implicitly, something negative involved with you getting press. Quite the opposite, the bias is that there is something positive—and unexpected. So, we get to address and defuse all the issues that might otherwise be the subject of an expose, without making them the point.

The only way someone else could have a pretext to write about you is because of scandal or now Gate’s relationship to you and your relationship to scandal. But if I write about you as a friend, then the justification has to be that there is another dimension to the story. Also, if I do it, other people will tend not to do it, because the story has been claimed, and I’m a prominent enough voice that mostly other writers won’t want to follow me.

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I think the best way to approach it is on three different levels: a) Why Gates would find you so interesting and valuable—obviously talk to Gates about this; b) My friendship with you—how we met; ten years of knowing you; our chats; and the ways in which that shows you to be inherently unique and interesting; c) your troubles—but only as a foreign counterpoint to what makes you unique and interesting and valuable to Gates (otherwise, what makes you unique gets written about as the weird counterpart to the troubles, which become the baseline).

I would still say if you are happy with the way things are, then no attention is the best attention; but if you want to continue with Gates, then you do have to get out in front. For me, it would be easy to do this and enjoyable. And for you this is a particularly advantageous approach--i.e. a well positioned friend with (if I do say so) a particularly deft touch and platform to write about anything he wants to write about.

Thoughts? BTW, I am back in New York on September 7. m

JE: lets meet when you are back. thanks,

MW: Look forward.

9/9/2013

JE: are you back?

MW: I am, and available.

JE: Im in carib talk later?

MW: Great. [REDACTED]

9/10/2013

JE: now?

MW: I’m in a meeting until 11.

JE: will call around 12?

MW: Great

9/24/2013

JE: you didn’t get a chance to share your outline ?

9/22/2013

JE: do you want to come by this morning for breakfast with ehud barak at 1130. or thorborn jagland, head of the nobel peace prize commitee this afternoon ?

MW: Great. Will be there at 11:30. But will have to leave at 1:00.

9/25/2013

MW: Finishing up something to today, but on the job. I thought you looked handsome in the Post.

10/20/2013

MW: We had mentioned the 23rd, but I now have something from 10-2. If 23rd still works, can you do it after 2:30 or 3:00. Or another day? Just leaving Venice now...back late this afternoon.

JE: 24

10/28/2013

MW: I thought you might like this: [The PR plan behind Ronan Farrow’s incredible career]

The Guardian

11/9/2013

Wolff offers to help Epstein find a young new assistant

MW: If you’re still looking for an assistant...girl I know, 24-25ish, graduate student at Columbia, very bright and adventurous, could be what you’re looking for, named [REDACTED]. m

JE: Great , next step ? Skype her

MW: Want me to put her directly in touch?

JE: please

11/11/2013

MW: [subject: “Introduction”] [REDACTED]—I know Victoria mentioned to you that my good friend Jeffrey Epstein is looking for an assistant. So let me introduce the two of you. Jeffrey, [REDACTED]. [REDACTED], Jeffrey. Best, m.

11/16/2013

MW: Victoria and I are there Thursday, Fri, and Saturday...you?

JE: Thurs good

MW: Great. We get in that morning. Will need nap etc. So drinks or dinner? Look forward. m

11/20/2013

MW: What works for you? Anything after 6ish good for us tomorrow. m

JE: need to play by ear. I m having dinner with jack lang tomorrow. would you like to join.? i will need to ask as it is his invite.

11/21/2013

MW: Sure.

JE: dinner won’t work tonight will call you in the morning, where are you staying, what number can i call

MW: 917-825-9659

JE: great

11/22/2013

JE: tried to call

MW: Call again and I will answer

MW: Deux Magots closed. We’ll be at Café Flores.

12/7/2013

JE: i should be back in ny the week of 14th , you?

12/8/2013

MW: I am here.

2014

1/2/2014

MW: [subject: “Are you in NYC”] I’m here until the 19th, then off to London. If possible, let’s try to get together. And happy new year! m

JE: 8 9 th

MW: yes, sounds great. you name it.

1/14/2014

MW: I can make it. I’ll be back from London. m

1/22/2014

MW: I’m able to get back from London by Sunday evening. Is that dinner invite still good? m

JE: Yes

MW: Lovely. Count on it then.

1/27/2014

MW: Super! Really nice evening! Thanks. When are you back?

JE: can you come by today at 4? some important things to discuss

MW: Yes. But would 4:30 work?

JE: yes

MW: I can now do 4:00, if that works better.

JE: yes

MW: see you then

2/8/2014

JE: it has not been widely disseminated , but should put an end to the dylan sympathy

MW: Woody and Soon-Yi came to dinner this week and seemed grateful for the piece I wrote about them. I’ve been reluctant though to do more--that is, not sure they want more. What do you think? Is the document something they want in circulation? I can do a column for Monday morning that incorporates it. And by the way, thanks for introducing us. They both are terrific. The injustice and illogic of all this is infuriating. Are you in Paris?

Dylan Farrow’s op-ed in the NY Times

JE: it could be titled. why Kristof should apologize to woody. He let an admittedly disclosed family friend hijack his column and reputaiton , regurgitating 20 year old allegation that the documents, that were available to him . show were judged false AT THE TIME. experts hired , interviews taken . came to the conclusion for now everyone to read that , dylans statements were fantasy. Kristof did a disservice to those whose victim status is beyond question. deciding instead to give a voice to someone whose allegations when she was 7 years old were at the time not only suspect , but reviewed and found wanting.

MW: You saw this? [The Woody Allen - Dylan Farrow case: media spin for the Farrow family?]

JE: yes but the document makes all the difference

MW: Yes. Agree But do you think I should do another column about it? I don’t want them to think I’m a stalker/opportunist taking part in a feeding frenzy.

JE: dylan s own response that points out that woodys has big houses seems out of focus. I like going after Kristof. instead of dylan. here is the report. they said at the time that she was coached and nothing happened. didn’t he have an obligation to publish it. does he now.

JE: they like you and vic a lot. no issue. document key

2/18/2014

MW: [subject: “Are you back?”]

2/24/2014

MW: [subject: “Get together this week?”

JE: not back until 12th

MW: ok

3/14/2014

MW: Are you around over the weekend or early next week?

JE: today .? i leave tonite

MW: Im having some terrible dental thing this morning, don’t know what shape Ill be in.

4/2/2014

MW: I’m just back from London. Here until LA trip on the 15th You?

MW: 7 8?

JE: 8 is great.

5/31/2014

JE: are you around?

MW: In London. Back tomorrow. Around until 10th—then Paris. You?

JE: ny till tues

MW: Free anytime Monday?

JE: 3

MW: Ok

7/8/2014

MW: I’m back in NYC. You?

JE: sat

MW: good

7/11/2014

MW: tomorrow still good? what works?

JE: 9 am?

MW: Sure.

JE: running late 10?

MW: Ok

7/15/2014

MW: I’d like to help you on your public profile issues, so tell me how you’d like to think about it. My sense is that your unsure about turning this into an extended and time-consuming project, so perhaps we ought to talk a bit more about what’s involved in that. But more immediately, your September meeting seems like an ideal opportunity to test the waters by putting together a top tier group of funders, an activist or two, and some selected journalists, invited on an off-the-record basis. I am at your disposal.

JE: thanks a lot

8/6/2014

MW: New York Magazine would be willing to let me do the kind of piece you and I have been discussing, with it based around your meeting on September 6. I think I can pull this off in a way that would accomplish much of what you’d like--and as well, it would be fun for me. Are you in NYC, or will you be in any time this month? I’m in London from 27 to 4, but otherwise here. m

JE: I’ll be back 18 talk then.

MW: great

8/15/2014

MW: Can you get together next week?

JE: tues or wed

MW: Great. Either works for me. Let me know. m

8/17/2014

JE: do I want bill gates to suggest that the largest charitable fund structure was my brainchild and that as far as he is concerned , he knows of no better financial advisor or am i asking for trouble.

MW: My impulse is that yes that ‘a exactly what you want him to say, but let me think on it and we’ll discuss on Wed.

8/20/2014

JE: can we do 10 instead of 9?

MW: yes

9/2/2014

MW: Just checking that Monday meeting is going forward. I’m in London, back on Thursday. Had a very nice time with Woody and Soon-Yi in Paris. m

New York Daily News

9/4/2014

MW: I’m back, by the way. Are you in NYC?

9/5/2014

JE: gates asked delay until his people approve / but i will see you during the week

MW: Ok.

9/11/2014

MW: [subject: “FYI: My Guardian piece”] [As the newspaper industry shrinks by 8 per cent a year, how is the Guardian coping?]

9/15/2014

JE: gates asked delay until his people approve / but i will see you during the week

MW: Ok.

9/19/2014

JE: this week, thiel, summers bill burns, Gordon brown, Jagland, ( council of europe and nobel chairman ). mongolia pres , hardeep puree ( india), boris ( gates). jabor ( qatar ). sultan ( dubai, ), kosslyn ( harvard), leon black, woody. you are a welcome guest at any.....

MW: Great. Tell me when and where. I look forward. m

9/20/2014

Wolff invited to Epstein’s house to meet industry leaders and Juilliard students

JE: tomorrow terje larsen leon black peter thiel. boris Nikolic. . thorborn Jagland. Jullliard students. starting at 10 am. ?

MW: Great. I have to run downtown for a lunch. But can return right after. Free rest of week.

9/22/2014

JE: are you free at 1030 tonite

MW: I’m an early to be guy, but what do you have?

MW: That is, early to bed

JE: Mongolians, kevind rudd, ( former austrailn prime ). etc etc etc

MW: Where? Your house?

JE: yup 10 30 ? i AM ALSO NORMALLY SLEEPING

MW: Ok. I’ll be there.

9/23/2014

Lisa New: [to Epstein] That was fun- definitely the highlight of a day that was not without other interesting moments. Don’t know which was better-- the wholly unexpected surprise reminder (by a prime minister) of my boyfriend from 1976( who was in high school, who lived with his doting parents), or , getting creamed on my producer’s budget but then offered the opportunity to profess poetry for production funds . There may be someone as good in New York, but i’ll never tell you and you really have a heck of a seminar table there . When do we do Whitman’s “Song of Myself” 1-15 Who else is reading with us? I’m ready .

Larry Summers and Lisa (Elisa) New

A few other follow ups : David and Brigid pointed out that reality tv doesn’t cost anything because it is, as it sounds, very low budget . No writing , no special expertise or knowledge or research , no archival footage , no copyright clearance , no actors , no travel beyond the one location , certainly no clinton or woody allen or justice elena kagan or david brooks or Lena Dunham or even Professor New. That said , I think If were hiring the crew id do it for less — probably 1, 250,000 all in. But I haven’t won 10 Emmys and David has . That has value too. As does Wgbh . But I’ll be more prepared for the next conversation and want to be much more prepared for templeton, so thank you .

I really liked Michael. I would like to send him some stuff , but in googling him I noticed that we have the same birthday! May I have his email? You are in! Yeay! Lets see what this may mean? I’ll improve my numbers and you’ll improve your deep reading ?

JE: [forwards to Michael Wolff] clinton woody kagan , do not add one penny to budget

MW: Fab! And tomorrow?

JE: not sure yet talk in mornig

MW: What time???

JE: thurs 1

9/25/2014

MW: See you at 1:00....

10/10/2014

JE: larry summers thought that a “ the rehabilitation of JEffrey Epstein” , would fare will with gates him, barak, etc....

MW: Good. Are you in town?

JE: only til two, here next week starting tues

MW: Ok. Make me some time! Best, m

JE: definitely

10/17/2014

JE: speak today?

MW: Great. When works? I’m on a deadline until about 11:00 and have 12:30 lunch. m

JE: late today?

MW: Phone? 5:00?

JE: ok

11/19/2014

JE: mort will neeed a pr person. ideas?

MW: Yes, several. Let me put together a few suggestions. But probably Matthew Hiltzig would be best. He handles high profile individuals (for many years was Harvey Weinstein’s guy) and has lots of crisis experience. But I will think further. I saw Mort at a dinner last week. We had a nice conversation but he repeated himself to everybody there.

PR strategist, Matthew Hiltzik - The Observer

11/20/2014

MW: The other logical idea is Ken Frydman who, for many years, worked for Mort as the Communications guy at the Daily News, then went off on his own and has continued to advise Mort on a variety of things--including his Senate balloon a few years ago. They certainly understand each other and, I believe, have a deep well of good will. Also, Ken is very plugged into NYC media, where the most of the attention is going to come from.

Ken Frydman, media relations strategist and 1993 Giuliani campaign Chief of Staff - The Philadelphia Inquirer

12/21/2014

JE: page 6 again, we shoudl get out in front wherare you?

Page 6

MW: I’m in NYC. Are you? This week?

JE: caribean

MW: When back?

JE: not sure. 12 tj jan?

MW: ok

12/31/2014

Josh Gerstein (Politico): [to Alan Dershowitz] Hi Prof. Dershowitz: I’ve been following the Jeffrey Epstein litigation saga on and off for some time. When I checked the federal court docket last night, I came across the attached filing. It makes some serious allegations about you and several other people related to the case. I wanted to make sure you had a copy of the filling and to ask if you have any comments on the allegations raised in it. I’m planning to write a blog entry or story on this and will probably do so fairly soon since the filing is a public record at this point. Anyway, if you want to respond, please let me know as soon as possible. Thanks

Alan Dershowitz: [to Epstein] I spoke to him. He too was shocked. But he’s going to report it.

JE: [to Michael Wolff]again

MW: What means?

JE: filing attached

MW: I read. What are implications? Is this a surprise?

JE: now that they are accusing dershowitz , it might be fun to point out the ludicrous allegations,

MW: Who are these people?

JE: same characters that represented the alleged victims. bad guys

To be continued…

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