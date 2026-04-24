The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Teri's avatar
Teri
3d

Thank you, Ellie. Reading these confirms my thought that Wolff was much more involved than he wants to admit and was looking out for himself and what he could gain. I'd love to see his reaction if/when he finds out that all of this is available to the public! And where did it get him? it's clear that Epstein was very shrewd.

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Joanna K 🐾's avatar
Joanna K 🐾
3d

You are the %^*+!$ QUEEN 👸🏻👑

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