Michael Wolff and Jeffrey Epstein met sometime in the early 2000s, when Wolff attended a TED conference, traveling to the West Coast on Epstein’s private plane. In 2003, Wolff made a failed attempt to facilitate the sale of New York Magazine to Epstein, Harvey Weinstein, and Donny Deutsch, who were ultimately outbid. But the friendship continued until 2019, including a decade of email correspondence in the DOJ files found in 1,830 documents. These are their letters, with all original typos included.

2015

1/2/2015

MW: I’m going to try to have this piece about you done by Fed 1. So would be great if we can do a long sit down middle of the month. Also what are chances you can set up something with Gates this month in NYC? m

1/3/2015

Wolff begins campaign to protect Epstein from survivor accusations

Ian Osborne: Jeffrey, Happy New Year. Rather unfortunately, your ongoing case has made the front page of every British newspaper today (see attached). I hope that all ok. Best wishes, Ian

JE: [forwards email to Michael Wolff] whoops

MW: Can you give me time middle of the month and schedule Gates? Obviously, no time like now to deal with this. And this will be a game-changing rebuttal.

JE: kathy ruemmler former white house counsel and good buddy , is suggesting she responds on my behalf to the press inquiries. ? thoughts?

MW: I think that is a reasonably good approach. I might make the central point that court documents are a back door way to make protected libelous allegations. Plaintiffs in pursuit of settlements can wildly and improbably allege anything they want—the media then can repeat this without any obligation to verify. I would add this is particular true on the British tabloid press, and in particular, the Daily Mail and its campaign against Prince Andrew. Then issue the emphatic denial.

JE: if she is the spokesperson it will ratchet up the attention thoughts/?

MW: Probably. Issues is how much this is spreading to US, or if it is still remains mostly British tabloid story?

MW: A statement from you or your reps does open in up in the U.S. Is the Times or WSJ calling you for comment?

JE: not yet. but they will,

MW: I would not act till then. And I would hit very hard on media’s willingness to hide behind court documents and repeat all manner of preposterous allegations. In that regard, I think you should prepare a detailed list of the most preposterous aspects of all this—this will give the NYT and WSJ some pause.

1/4/2015

Wolff discusses the “gullible press” in terms of Epstein’s sexual assault allegations

JE: Thoughts?

MW: My gut is to let it ride for a few more days. It seems so transparently tabloid that I find it hard to believe it will have legs. On the other hand, given Cosby example, who knows. Again, if a response is needed, I’d go with stressing that these are unidentified complainants and a dubious lawyer making these allegations, against not only you, but any bold-face name they could plausibly associate with you. I.e. extortion aided by a gullible press. On my part, this press wave is an opportunity for me to deal with the whole business in a larger context, casting you as a victim of media, zeitgeist, and ambulance-chasing lawyers. I actually think this current stuff is an opportunity to cast doubt on the conviction. If I can finish this in Feb, should be out by mid-to-late March.

JE: this is a case of the girls suing the govt. . saying their rights were violated. im not a party, at all. its nuts, howver dershowitz uncontrollable is going on today show and good morning america tomrow

MW: Almost all the twitter traffic on this is out of the UK.

1/5/2015

JE: can you speak?

MW: Yes [REDACTED]

1/6/2015

JE: time?

MW: now works...917-825-9659

MW: Or what works for you...tomorrow also fine

1/7/2015

MW: Does Saturday work for you? What time is good? Also, I have an idea that you might want to think about in terms of a response.

JE: Phone anytime staying in v island

MW: When back? Need some face time, though we can try on phone.

JE: wed week. [REDACTED] now?

1/9/2015

JE: [REDACTED] [REDACTED]. the story teller , crafted much of it out of the whole cloth. . part of her story , is that she was at multiple orgies with clinton and speciifically, the minute details of a dinner had on the island with him, he sat on my left. came by black. heli. flown by ghislaine. clinton was NEVER EVER there, never. it punches a hole in the dershowitz , andrew allegation. making it all apparent that it was fantasy. and delusional. thoughts. who should break the story.

MW: Is Clinton willing to say he was not there? Btw, I’ve just filed a column for USA Today for Monday explaining how Dershowitz and Andrew allegations were picked up from unverified civil court docs, transferred to UK tabs, which go wild because of no libel rules on U.S. court papers, and then translated back here as “reported fact.” Problem with [REDACTED] story is that tabs are too invested in present story line, and unlikely that the Times or WSJ will want to touch it—tho, depending on who is willing to on record, they might. There is another politico reporter I know who might do it, again, if the on-the-record sources are public people. Or, I will use it for New York Magazine, but that won’t be until Feb. Can you still talk tomorrow? When works? Woody and Soon-Yi coming for dinner tonight. m

[Wolff: Prince Andrew, Dershowitz and the new news age]

JE: anytime tomorw ok

1/10/2015

MW: Can you talk at noon? Probably need about 30 minutes. What is best number?

JE: now good?

MW: Need 15

JE: free now

1/16/2015

JE: Out of respect and love for my former girlfriend I have tried to keep her out of my mess. she was never questioned , or subpoenaed. her name never surfaced.. I thought it right as a friend to protect her name. however during the entire [REDACTED] time she was my serious girlfriend. She traveled with me almost everywhere. each house, she is on the plane many many times. she knew and remembers [REDACTED]. She never saw anything that Virginia claims. She can confirm 1. I was never alone at the house. staff, friends etc. , no girl ever complained , not once. 2. jane doe 1 and 2 , were local strippers, that would call all the time asking if they could do massages. . . they left message after message. 3. We had a serious love relationship , I had promised her not to involve her in my story as it was so sordid. . she was 22 - 24 at the time. . 4 she has photos after photos showing we were together. . 5 she knows clinton was never on the island. 6 she knows no sex with steven hawking, she knows no sex with ehud as he was also never on the island. 6 she is 38 years old now and presentable. . 7 she woudl acknowledge that these girls asked to bring their friends . many of their best friends sat in the kitchen while they gave massages outside on the terrace. ( no sex _). . they certainly looked over age. nevr heard anyone say otherwise. , Jeffrey never asked for underage, that is crazy, .. 8 . [REDACTED] answered the phones. served coffee. . there were many massage people , men women, aged up to 60.

MW: I don’t think I would put her out there. It probably seems too self-serving. But let’s discuss. I have an idea about how to best use. Do you have time to continue our conversation post-3:00 today or tomorrow?

JE: today ok.

Ghislaine Maxwell: [to Epstein] This is from you and Shelley? My job was to manage construction of the houses and manage households. What photos does she have? Do not attachk jane doe’s makes you look bad. This puts shelly from and center fo the storm...can she be subpoenad or questioned..is this as she remembers it..has to be much more careful.. But this would help me a lot.

JE: idea in formation

Ghislaine Maxwell: In principle I like it. Should focus though on what is factually incorrect in vr story.. She travelled with you and not me would take huge heat off me. If she can disprove anything for a fact then it might help ie she can say euhud and clinton were never at island. She was with you and vr and never say anything etc

Getty Images

JE: Don’t know in formation

JE: [to Michael Wolff] time?

MW: now works...917-825-9659

MW: Or what works for you...tomorrow also fine

1/27/2015

MW: [att: Epstein_legal.rtf] Do you have time to chat about this today? It’s based on our discussion the other day of the legal history. I need to fill in some of the gaps and get necessary back-up. To give you some sense of proportion, this is about 1200 words and the final piece will run at about 7000-8000 words. NYC appears to be closed so I am around most of the day.

JE: tomrow ?

ME: Tomorrow can work. Time? Phone?

1/28/2015

MW: [subject: “What time works for a call?”]

JE: 330?

MW: Great. What number?

1/29/2015

Robert Trivers: someone called a couple of days ago from Reuters doing a long piece on you so he said we talked for some time, me emphasizing variables not commonly seen in the press, such as your integrity but i have long experience with the press and trust not a single one of them; they will listen sympathetically, giving off positive noises where appropriate and then go ahead and write whatever hatchet-job they have had in mind in the first place !! hope you are fine

1/30/2015

MW: Can you go over UN week schedule with me today? And then can we do a read-through tomorrow or Sunday?

JE: [Plenty Of Innuendo, But No Hard Evidence Of New Clinton Sex Scandal]

MW: Speak tomorrow?

1/31/2015

JE: now?

MW: Yes call you in 3 min

MW: Just called. Call me: [REDACTED]

JE: [forwards Robert Trivers email to Michael Wolff]

MW: I like Trivers.

JE: Please call ....she has people trying to contact her on facebook, stopping by her house, calling her....she doesn’t know what to do and she wants it to stop. she has a 6 month old baby...please give her a call.

MW: See if you can give me one with a direct offer of money.

JE: i m trying to find it , i know i have it

MW: I think I’m inclined to send this whole thing to you. What’s your feeling?

Share

JE: do you need. want quotes mort , gates etc?

MW: At this point, I don’t really think so. Just need to mention them in context with you, at the house, etc. Having them actually wish you, is a stronger statement than a prepared quote (which always sound forced and milk toast).

MW: pitch is of course that their association with you is going to come out anyway, so best it be done in a favorable context--and, once done here, it will then necessarily be a smaller headline everywhere else.

JE: I’ll try, but it must be their decision in the end. . i will get the money emails when the girls wake up.

MW: [subject: “here it is”] [attaches a copy of the New York Magazine article about Epstein that was never published]

JE: time to speak?

MW: Calling now... [REDACTED]

JE: ok

2/1/2015

JE: [forwards email from Robert Trivers] [Exclusive: Some charities to refuse money from U.S. financier accused in sex case]

MW: Can you speak at about 2:00?

MW: [subject: “Lana Belhalevic”] Do you have anything I can quote from here—was there an official finding?

MW: [subject: “take a look at this graph...”]Here’s what I have on this point now re Gates Foundation. Add whatever you can to it, and I’ll try again. It’s an important enough point, on reconsideration, that it doesn’t have to be that simple. “It is Bill Gates who at the end of the summer began prodding Epstein to begin a process of public rehabilitation. Epstein has been advising Gates on a new way to increase the clout of the Gates Foundation by adding a constallation of other chartiable funds that would be bundled with the Gates operation.”

JE: by adding a donor advised fund. where the foundations expertise could be used by others that would like to partner with gates. science funding for . 1 decoding biological signals. 2. synthetic general intelligence 3. music as a means to reverse engineer the brain, 4 mysteries of sleep. 66th st studio 54 days, i already lived in the penthouse. luxury was not recent can you send me the latest draft

MW: A donor advised fund is too technical, unless you can unwrap that. Is my description off or in the vicinity?

JE: will do

JE: a fund that allows people to donate the money to the gates foundation and share its expertise.and direct where their money goes

2/2/2015

MW: If I set this up as follows, what would be the correct math: “And then there is too, that he is right. Since I began working on this piece in September, Epstein predictions about the price of oil, yen, ruble, and euro have all born out. (If I had invested $100,000 the way Epstein said I should in early September, by the end of January I would have made $2.3 million. Alas, I did not.)”

JE: yws

MW: I think this is only missing the UN Week stuff and a needs a bit more on charitable. Speak tomorrow.

JE: please resend in word or other format

MW: this should be in same Word rtf format that I sent last one...but trying again. lemme know.

JE: lots of edits typos etc. will send tomorw along with un week

MW: Great. Forgive typos. Trying to hurry. Professionals will handle that. Speak tomorrow.

MW: [subject: “Can you talk at 3:00?”]

JE: flying late tonite?

MW: Not sure I can do it late tonight. Are you back tomorrow? Would love to get that section with names in order ASAP.

JE: understood

2/3/2015

MW: I can do 11:30 or 5:00. Either work for you?

JE: ill try for 5

MW: [subject: “Now?”]

JE: 615?

MW: Yes, for a bit.

2/4/2015

MW: [subject: “When is good?”]

MW: “(if I had invested $100,000 the way Epstein said I should in early September, by the end of January I would have made $2.3 million. Alas, I did not.)” Any chance there a calculation here that could work...would be fun...

JE: yes. its easy

MW: great. what’s the number?

2/5/2015

JE: can you send updated version.. need it in order to get approvals.

MW: We are in Paris from 7th to 11th if you have any times...

JE: Some edits

2/6/2015

Jody Quon (NY Magazine): Dear Michael, I hope this message finds you well. Know that we have been trying to reach Jeffrey via email but he is not responding. Can you kindly advise his cell phone or other contact person for him and we can try that as well. And of course, if you think it would help if you called him to urge to respond, that would be marvelous. Let us know. Many thanks for your help. We are excited about your piece.

MW: I have pinged him. Let me know what you hear.

MW: [to Epstein] Much urgency at the magazine about your photo. If you could tell them when you’re back, would be obliged. Also, they have seen the piece and love it--they wonder only if we ought to cut back on the sex/scandal stuff and not let it overwhelm the larger story. This may be good idea and I will give it some thought. Off to Paris now. Speak soon. m

2/7/2015

JE: rumeller thinks it should hve more of jeffrey is a good friend , personal positve traits , she thinkgs it reads as if Michael wolfe the guy with younr girlfriend , is part of a group of mysoginst men that belives that Jeffreys wealth and advice overrules the indecency of mens behavior.. . thoughs

2/8/2015

MW: I’m not sure there’s a market yet for Jeffrey as sweet guy. I think it’s explanation and context time. We have to be able to see you as something more than sex offender—you need purpose and meaning. I think that it’s okay that you seem like a man thing. That may not win you point with women, but it also means you’re not an outcast. At this point, I think you have to be brought back into the world; you have to seem interesting and worthwhile beyond the tabloid story. We have to give the other narrative. It might actually be a woman’s voice that should say you are in fact a nice guy. We can use Kathy in the piece to do that. Will she sit on the phone with me this week for a few minutes? But that being said, I think that i can work in some more personal details. Anyway, a Paris morning breaks. m

Kathy Ruemmler - AP

2/9/2015

Marvin Orellana (NY Magazine): Hi Michael, it was just to say no word from Jeffrey. Have you heard anything from him? Let us know. I feel like he probably thinks we’re crazy emailing but any news you have let us know! Best, MO

2/10/2015

MW: I’ve spoken to him and he says he will arrange. Obviously can’t do more than that. But will try again.

MW: [forwarding email thread to Epstein] Let me know what you want to do about this. Cold in Paris. m

JE: will know my schedule tomorow

2/12/2015

MW: What did you decide about NYM picture? And can I set up a call with Kathy Ruemmler? m

2/13/2015

JE: [Jeffrey Epstein And His Apologists Still Have A Lot To Answer For]

MW: Roger Stone! Oy. And speaking of conspiracists!

MW: [subject: “Now?”]

JE: 615?

MW: Yes, for a bit.

2/15/2015

JE: You back!

MW: Not till 22nd . You?

2/16/2015

JE: where are we>? how important is the photo? im not yet in new york maybe paris on thurs. . ? ruemmler does not want her name in it. she will speak to you whenever you want. .

2/17/2015

MW: I’d say photo is fairly important. Makes the piece more difficult without it. Certainly lessens the negotiating position with regard to what’s in it. From PR view, I think it makes you look more upfront and uncowed--especially if it’s you straightfaced sitting at the head of the table. I think that can be a powerful statement. Let’s talk about Ruemmler. I’m back on Sunday and assume I will spend the next week trying to close the piece. m

JE: ok

Christopher Anderson for New York Magazine

2/20/2015

JE: summary of legal advice xThe article does not really need to address the case, its themes, its facts, its inflation of reality since the window into your fascinating life will drive the narrative even without the focus on the “facts” of what you did/didn’t do/were accused of/etc. too much risk in Dreyfus like comments .

MW: Agree

JE: fun i have been asked if I could somehow structure a few lessons for world leaders on the real markets and how they work. IT seems that there is a consensus that though they need to know , they have no one to ask privately.

MW: That is fun. What form?

JE: Phone later

MW: Great. I’m good btw 5-6 London time.

MW: Free for next hour or so: [REDACTED]

JE: 30 minutes?

MW: Yes.

2/23/2015

MW: Are you in NYC?

Lesley Groff: Did you want to set up a photo shoot for NY Magazine (Michael Wolff) for this Fri or Sat if possible?

JE: no time available . ask if a picture that we have on file will suffice? Michael woudl greatly prefer a picture in the dining room.

MW: It won’t. Very much not. Can you do it on Saturday morning in NYC? I will come with them. Can be done in 30 minutes.

JE: okokok don’t yell? )))::

MW: Ha! 10:00 Saturday morning?

JE: i wont be there. i come in fri afternoon and leave super early 5am sat.

MW: Friday at 6:00PM?

2/24/2015

MW: I think photo may be make/break on this. I’m okay if you’re ambivalent about piece and want to let it go. But if you think it’s an opportunity (I do), you should try to arrange photo. I can chat after noon... m

JE: number?

MW: [REDACTED] Need 30 min.

JE: wrong number?

MW: 9178259659. Sorry.

Christopher Anderson for New York Magazine

2/25/2015

JE: latest?

MW: I’m going back and forth with them on changes. Will send as soon as there’s a stable draft.

2/26/2015

JE: latest?

MW: I’m expecting draft back this afternoon. Meanwhile, magazine called me about your photo concerns—and trying to buy photos etc. I don’t think they’re going to do that. So options are: 1) You make the shoot dependent on photo approval and with understanding that material from the shoot can only be used in the context of this article. They probably won’t accept this and not having a new photo may kill the piece--on the other hand, they might want the photo badly enough to do that. And, after all, movie stars getting approval. (One other way to do this is not ask for approval, but to ask for right to veto the ones you don’t want.) 2) Hire your own stylist. This person would make sure you were in appropriate pose and limit the possibilities for anything unscripted. 3) Just sit at the head of your dining room table, look steadily into the camera, don’t smile too much, and make them go after 15 minutes.

JE: Can you speak?

MW: I’m at a dinner. You?

2/27/2015

JE: Early tomorw , the lawyers want to guarantee that I am not seem to be making admissions. I appreciate your guidance

MW: Yes. Understand. We’ll make it work or we won’t do it.

2/28/2015

JE: going to paris. . I assume you will not agree to release anyting before my lawyers ok

MW: Let me know when I can call you. And what’s your number?

JE: now?

MW: 30 min?

JE: ok

3/4/2015

JE: Ive receive two calls re article. careful.

MW: From whom? Important to know.

JE: lady in charge of photo called her friend etc etc

MW: Can you give me more details? I should get to the bottom of this.

JE: ok

MW: You know anything more?

JE: I have a call in

MW: Ok

3/7/2015

JE: News ??? I bought the photos that were taken of me for 15K , as I did not trust him . They are mine , mag should need approval and you should see them firstb, he cashed the check

MW: They move slowly. They’re waiting for Adam Moss, the editor, to weigh in. Also, I spoke to photo editor and that has been handled (she apparently thought she was being helpful by trying to put me together with your former gf--now everybody impressed that former gf would go back to discuss it with you). What are you’re movements? I’m in LA next week, back the 16th.

3/9/2015

JE: Speak

MW: 2:00: Number?

JE: [REDACTED]

3/18/2015

MW: [subject: “Can you speak this morning?”] I’m good until noon.

JE: yes number?

MW: [REDACTED]

3/19/2015

JE: ive supported female econmist of the year for 10 years, any interst.

MW: well...not really inspiring me, but maybe. Most important: Gates.

3/27/2015

MW: [subject: “Speak?”] Can you talk about 3:00?

JE: yes and i prefer you use this informal photo if you are going ahead, i paid the photographer 20k for his already

MW: [subject: “now? [REDACTED]”]

Christopher Anderson for New York Magazine

3/28/2015

MW: It will probably have to be cut some and there will be other queries and I continue to smooth and tinker, but this is getting close. How ‘bout we speak tomorrow, late morning? And don’t forget Gates comment extolling your talent, virtue, and contributions to the future of the foundation! m

3/29/2015

JE: any issues?

MW: Yes Assuming this is the article that you had me read several weeks ago Better if you were not quoted and if it didn’t appear that you were the story’s catalyst.

MW: Have you read? When’s good to talk?

JE: be back on land around 4

MW: In NYC or otherwise? Why don’t we plan on talking then at about 5:00.

JE: number?

MW: need Gates comment, if possible. m

JE: ok, i need to run by lawyers, your sentene appears to read i nevefr met clinton or gore?? harsh about women, thought we modified that.

MW: ok. Talk at 5:00.

3/30/2015

MW: I’m looking for a little humor...would this work for you? “There an expression that if you’re sleeping with someone you work with they can come in late. It’s not my expression, it’s Jimmy Goldsmith’s.” At the same time, he recalls another of the British financier’s sayings, “A yacht is not a yacht without pretty girls.”

JE: yes

MW: ok, think I’ve addressed those issues and saw the women thing--that was added by the NYM editor (a woman). Have deleted. So...need Gates comment; and NYM fact checker, Alex, will call you after 1:00 today.

MW: And of course don’t indicate your very familiar with contents!

JE: I ve been called many things recently , retarded ws not one of them

MW: Ha!

MW: [subject: “his name is Alex Yablon [REDACTED]”]

MW: [subject: “He needs to leave by 7:00--Can you make that work?”]

JE: unlikely am not onland

MW: When would work?

JE: im borrowing a computer , talk later

MW: [subject: “Alex’s cell is [REDACTED]”]

MW: Can you give this guy a few minutes today? Would be good.

JE: can I have his number

MW: [REDACTED]

MW: I just spoke to the fact checker, and what you can expect him to do is just go through pretty much every detail and assertion of the piece and ask if its true. This is partly because I’ve said I’ve kept no notes or tapes, so you need to be the source. thanks. let’s speak later.

JE: will not be in office till 430, governors meeting

MW: Ok. I’ll tell him to call you at 4:30 then.

JE: still here in gocvt house. tomorw better

MW: There’s a lot to do on this. Can you at least start in an hour or so?

JE: try my best, sitting here in aroom full

3/31/2015

MW: What time can work for you this morning for fact-checking young man? I want to be mindful here of time so I can keep you apprised of changes.

JE: afternoon

MW: Any chance you can try this morning? Schedule is getting super tight now.

JE: are you free for a call?

MW: Yes.call. [REDACTED]

JE: i tried got voice mail again,

JE: sorry, but this will create many more problems than either you are i want to deal with. cannnot . must rethink, will call in 1 hr.

MW: (Forwarding Alex Yablon’s extensive fact-checking questions for an article in New York Magazine)

JE: nfw (no fucking way)

MW: you can either just say, you don’t want to answer in the specific and it raises no red flags; o, you don’t want to answer specifically, but you’ve been talking to me for several months, and you trust my take.

MW: Let’s remember goal here: to have something in print that creates a more nuanced context for you. In order to do that, we have to go through a process. There isn’t going to be a more favorable opportunity than this.

MW: [subject: “I need guidance...”]

JE: understood . i have a call set up at 5p,

JE: the lawers were a definite no, as is, the questions the fact questioner wrote has quesitons that are NOT in the draft you sent. ??? not sure if you sent the right one

MW: Can you call? [REDACTED]

JE: ill be off a conf in 15 minutes or so

MW: Ok

MW: [subject: “up to the minute”]

JE: not sure where you got some of this,? vr is not suing me at all . for example what is TK. . ? djbuti never came to ny . . i thought we would take fuck out? more to come after dinner

MW: Yes. All to be done. Nothing final and some things I wasn’t sure so place holders. Debuti just a detail. One fuck out. Forgot the other , but will come out, just part of the process , juggling 6000 words.

Christopher Anderson for New York Magazine

4/1/2015

MW: The magazine is jumpy so they’re planning to call every name referenced in the piece today. Not an unusual practice, but perhaps it’s worth you sending a heads up to people quoted—particularly Summers—and anybody else that might be surprised. And just to reiterate, we can still bail on the whole project. But I’m fine with whatever you decide. Moderating a panel this morning of television people, but free by 9:30.

JE: then bail, that cannot happen. it will cause more problems, sorry for the trouble.

MW: Deed done. Don’t worry about anything. Let’s talk later.

JE: I have been pristine in not letting people know of my review.

4/7/2015

MW: [subject: “Can you get together tomorrow?”]

JE: yes, is today good , we could go for a walk if weather holds

MW: tomorrow better., if that can work. have a deadline today.

JE: ok

4/8/2015

MW: [subject: “10 min behind”]

MW: [subject: “Are women bad for journalism?”] [Wolff: At Rolling Stone, ‘rape culture’ stopped questions]

4/14/2015

MW: [subject: “Catch up?”] Are you in NYC?

JE: im in carib, can speak this afternoon. . re mind me questions vs answers

MW: The question is just about what you want to do--do something? do nothing?

JE: number?

MW: [REDACTED] Free at 3:15

JE: [forwards email to Kathy Ruemmler]

JE: [to Michael Wolff] sorry, what I meant was the focus on me having all the answers , is less good than me having better questions to ask of people. getting them to think in a different way. . people leavign saying wow that was a good question, . Im not a know it all , but a sharer of experiences and someone who questions the pat answer.

MW: Yes. Good.

MW: I’m available for next 30 minutes. [REDACTED]

4/21/2015

MW: 1) You were going to see if Gates or representative will talk to NYM fact checker and if Gates will provide quote; 2) Decide how you are able to handle the fact-checker---again, I suggest just having a conversation, answering what you want, but in general saying that none of the questions raise any flags with you; 3) Do a final go-through with me on the copy, and perhaps get Kathy R. on the phone.

JE: gates said Melinda is against the idea.. you can reach out to kathy directly

4/27/2015

JE: letss speak today? time/ ? I hear john conoally is trying to write a book

MW: 11:30? 917-825-9659

JE: good

MW: waiting for you call. I’m available for the next 30 min. Then again at about 2:00.

JE: 2

5/13/2015

MW: [subject: “Can you speak today?”]

JE: yes, this afternoon

MW: great. 3:00ish

5/22/2015

JE: [attaches photo]

MW: Historic! A few thoughts: 1) On review, I think we can integrate some JE initiative into the piece, scientific or otherwise. What do you have in mind? 2) I’m resending New York Magazine fact-checking memo if you have a minute today or over the weekend, let’s discuss. 3) What day did you say for Woody/Chomsky/Dalai? (My only hard obligation: my daughter is getting married on June 12!)

MW: [forwards fact-checking memo from Lauren Kern (NY Mag)] NYM fact-checking memo

JE: zero sorry, just read this and

MW: I agree. But let’s talk about where else. I do think we can make this work and that it would be worth it.

5/26/2015

MW: I had a discussion with Caroline Daniel who runs the FT Weekend paper and she would be very interested in running the piece on the front of the weekend section pages. In a way this might be an evening better sort of positioning than New York Magazine—and with less hassle. Piece would have to be somewhat shorter and we could make the changes we discussed. What’s your feeling?

5/27/2015

MW: Do you want to chat about this? Are you around today?

JE: Yes, we can include kathy she thought that this was a better idea. however did not want to bait people by saying how life was so great for jeffrey and his guys

MW: Yes, great. How about 3ish?

JE: [forwards email to Kathy Ruemmler]

Kathy Ruemmler: Works for me.

MW: Great. Who’s got a conference line? Or call me at [REDACTED] m

6/1/2015

MW: I had breakfast this morning with the FT and they’re very eager, so recasting the piece as discussed. What would be your feeling about using Woody—Chomsky-Dalia Lama get together? I understand sensitivities, but would like to try it and see how it comes out. If it works, I think it might be such a mind blower that it would over shadow all other issues and, as we say, turn the narrative on its ear. m

6/3/2015

MW: Here’s a fast cut through this—have taken out a lot—which incorporates some of the things we’ve discussed. See what you think and let’s discuss asap. And what’s your feeling about using Wood-Chomsky-Dalia? Are you here?

6/4/2015

MW: [subject: “speak this afternoon?”]

6/5/2015

MW: [subject: “call me whenever’s convenient: [REDACTED]”]

6/9/2015

MW: [subject: “Did you look at that redraft?”] thoughts?

JE: asked for attny review, much better thanks

6/20/2015

MW: [subject: “Talk this afternoon?”]

JE: great

MW: call me whenever’s convenient: [REDACTED]

6/21/2015

JE: are you in town tomorrow

JE: awake?

MW: Yeah, but churning a deadline until about 11:00. Then? Or after that? Had a great dinner with Woody and Soon Yi last night.

JE: number?

MW: [REDACTED]

7/27/2015

JE: how is it?

MW: Well, there’s a reason people keep doing this.

JE: nice

8/9/2015

JE: one month old?

MW: Indeed. And already my old life forgotten. Where are you? NYC this week? Chat?

JE: new Mexico. what is the best , and les than perfect part of your new life?

MW: Right from the start you feel you have a new friend and ally who will never turn on you (of course, I know this is not true—but willing suspension of disbelief). No sex.

JE: great , —at least the no sex part=)

8/13/2015

John Connolly (author): Mr. Titone, Thanks for taking the time to speak with me this afternoon. I am a writer for Vanity Fair magazine and I am writing a book on Jeffrey Epstein. Please keep me posted on the status of your case against Mr. Epstein for your client MR. Jean Luc Brunel. All the best, John Connolly

Jack Goldberger (attorney): [forwards email to Epstein]

JE: [forwards email to Michael Wolff] ??

MW: Connolly has a history of not delivering or of delivering unreliable stuff that can’t be used. A letter to a lawyer saying keep me posted, sounds more lazy than aggressive. Having said that, it’s easier to get away with unverified crap in a book than it is in a big magazine. Also, as I think I mentioned to you, I heard something about Connolly doing the research for a book that will be authored by someone else. I heard James Patterson, which would mean the book would have massive sales. (Patterson is a new type of publishing—he’s a bestselling crime brand, with a variety of crime books sold under his name; up till now, , it’s been mostly fiction, but I heard they’re trying to expand to “real life” crime.). Anyway, you should get a handle on this. It would be good to have someone call Connolly—perhaps this lawyer?—and get the basic background: whose the publisher, what’s the prospective pub date, etc. At broken record risk, you can certainly count on Connolly or somebody coming back to bite you, and ought to be planning for it, defensively or otherwise.

Investigative journalist, John Connolly

8/22/2015

JE: how is it?

MW: An interesting point about the biology of having a child is that very quickly you find yourself unable to imagine the life before the child. Given that context, completely wonderful. Hours of free entertainment. And you? I’m away from 1st till 16th. Are you here all next week?

JE: maybe, accordoing to the strength of hurricane danny when it visits the caribean

MW: lemme know

9/17/2015

JE: [forward email with photo] monumental

MW: Cool

9/18/2015

JE: oct 4 chomsky?

9/19/2015

MW: I’m in LA that day.

JE: when do you go and when do you come back?

MW: Super complicated book tour schedule, including in October two trips to Brazil, two to Mexico, three to Florida, one to LA, one Boston, one to Montreal. Leaving Tuesday, back Thursday, leaving Wed (30th) back 8th, etc.

JE: can you send me a copy

MW: Of course!

10/13/2015

MW: I am in non-stop travel on speaking tour (have just done LA, Brazil, Miami, Boston, and heading to Mexico City now), but eager to catch up. Where are you in November? m

JE: same as always how is it going?

MW: Speaking circuit mostly boring. But money disproportional. Have just sat down to lecture CBS board on the future of television, which is interesting because they were so clueless, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a bunch as dense as they come. Otherwise, everything copacetic--including renewed fatherhood. You?

JE: fun fun fun

Wolff’s 2015 book

11/2/2015

JE: news?

MW: Just travel. But back on wed for 10 days. You in NYC by any chance?

JE: Yes today

MW: Im on tarmac about to take off. Where are you end of this week or next?

11/12/2015

JE: how goes it? Im in paris . hope to see you when i return, hows baby

11/13/2015

MW: All good

11/14/2015

JE: [forwards 8/13 John Connolly email to Michael Wolff] can you ask Graydon ,

MW: Is the question whet here he’s writing it for VF? The answer would be no. Might they publish an excerpt from such a book were it to be written? Possibly. I would get someone to ask Connolly who the publisher and about the anticipated pub date.

JE: should i call him?

MW: Connolly? Definitely not. But you should have one of the people he’s calling for info ask him, if you can.

12/2/2015

MW: I’m finished with book tour. Let me know when your here and have some time. would love to catch up.

JE: friday?

MW: sure

12/11/2015

Sabrina Callahan [publisher]: Hi Michael, Nicole forwarded me your inquiry re: James Patterson. There’s no book on Epstein at this point. Connolly has been working on an investigation for several years, and since he and Jim are both from Palm Beach they have met. Eventually theymight see if there will be enough for a book, but it is too early to tell at this point. That said, if something does materialize, I’ll be sure to let you know. Let me know if you need anything else. My best, Sabrina

MW: [forwards email to Epstein]

MW: Does the Post just make this stuff up? Sheesh! Anyway, I would certainly be interested inf the Patterson franchise expands into nonfiction. Thanks again. Michael

JE: connaly a real con

12/15/2015

MW: [subject: “Heads up”] I hear CNN planning to ask Trump tonight about his relationship with you—either on air or in scrum afterwards.

2015 Republican presidential debate

JE: if we were able to craft an answer for him, what do you think it should be?

MW: I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency. You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt. Of course, it is possible that, when asked, he’ll say Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal and is a victim of political correctness, which is to be outlawed in a Trump regime.

12/22/2015

MW: We’re having dinner with Wood and Soon Yi tonight. Do you think I should bring up this biography? I don’t want it to seem like I’m after something here.

JE: Not right time

MW: Ok. Appreciate.

2016

1/13/2016

MW: [subject: “Are you in NYC?”] Get together?

JE: yes, what is your schedule i just arrived

MW: I’m around, except for lunch tomorrow and [REDACTED] on Friday afternoon. You name it.

2/19/2016

MW: NYT called me about you and Trump. Also, Hillary campaign digging deeply. Again, you should consider preempting

JE: Im here today, ehud barak at 1 , would you like to join at 2?

MW: Have to go to a funeral of an old relative in NJ. Won’t be back into city until 3:30 or 4:00. Or what’s your weekend look like?

JE: paris be back the 5th for a few days we can do it then

MW: ok

2/24/2016

JE: Lots of reporters

MW: Yeah, you’re the Trump bullet.

2/25/2016

JE: march 2nd?

MW: sure

3/7/2016

Richard Johnson (NY Post): [to Alan Dershowitz] Just to be clear, the story I intend to publish tomorrow will state that Jeffrey Epstein is not letting his conviction for soliciting a teenage girl interfere with his debauchery. The billionaire money manager — and registered sex offender — is importing his playmates from Russia, sources say. A recent visitor tells me Epstein has a houseful of young women in his East 71st Street mansion. “Half of them are from the former Soviet Union and the other half are a mix of Americans and Europeans,” said my source. While all the women appeared to be at least 17, the age of consent in New York State, they were all several decades younger than 63-year-old Epstein, the visitor said. Epstein apparently has contacts in Moscow who find the young women for both Epstein’s “orgy island” in the Caribbean and his Manhattan townhouse. One procurer, Peter Listerman -- who introduced [REDACTED] to Mel Gibson and [REDACTED] to Cristiano Ronoldo -- says on a YouTube video: “I’m not a pimp, just a matchmaker.” Listerman, or a dead ringer in an Astrakhan fur hat, was photographed entering Epstein’s mansion in January. Richard Johnson, Columnist, New York Post.

Alan Dershowitz: [forwards to Epstein] Just forwarding. I refused to talk to Johnson.

JE: [forwards to Michael Wolff]

MW: It’s same old stuff. You’ve become an evergreen story. In fact, nobody believes he does any work anymore--he just recycles gossip chestnuts. And nobody takes him seriously, so unlikely that this will get further pick-up. But certainly don’t respond. And fuck him.

JE: [forwards to Ehud Barak] guess who is in the fur hat?

Ehud Barak

3/10/2016

MW: Did you get a chance to speak to Woody? They are coming for dinner next week. Are you here?

JE: Yes I tried he said las has spent time with him but I gave him the pitch . He is focused on tv showv

MW: Ok. Thanks much. m

3/13/2016

Wolff tries to intercept James Patterson and John Connolly’s book on Epstein, eventually signing an NDA to get an early copy of the manuscript from publishers

JE: [James Patterson’s Book on Palm Beach Perv Jeffrey Epstein Due Out in Fall]

MW: I don’t think it’s true. But if you want, I can check again.

JE: Can’t hurt

MW: Done. I will let you know what I hear. m

MW: [to publisher] Sabrina, the following crossed my desk this morning and [REDACTED] just wondering if there is any change in the status of a book by James Patterson about Epstein. Would appreciate any update you might have. This story sites a fall pub date. Thanks again. Michael Wolff

Sabrina Callahan: Hi, Michael, Erinn, [REDACTED] here, can give you the latest on this. Thanks, Sabrina

MW: Erinn, thanks, would appreciate that. Michael Wolff

3/16/2016

JE: did you get an aswer

MW: Not yet

Erinn McGrath: Hi Michael, so sorry for the delay - I was out of the office until this morning. We’ll be publishing the book in August. Would love to set up an interview with you and Jim sometime before then - and [REDACTED] happy to share an early copy once we have those available.

MW: When do you think you’ll have copies?

Erinn McGrath: In the next month or so I hope!

MW: Keep me posted. Would appreciate it.

Erinn McGrath: Will do!

MW: Just checking one mor thing...this will be nonfiction or fiction? And if it’s nonfiction, is this Patterson’s first nonfiction?

MW: [forwards thread to Epstein]

JE: Well that’s a different and not good story

MW: Quite bad.

JE: You should meet him . Let d talk strategy

MW: Yes. At your convenience. Worrisome.

3/17/2016

JE: not nice of your friend to lull us into not doing anything for months. I think now, artilcles a book a documentary should be undertaken as it will no longer be posible to remain quiet.. woody agrees.

MW: I agree too. Let’s talk later.

MW: [to Erinn McGrath] So...fiction or non? Very curious--and helpful with regards to something [REDACTED] working on. Thanks.

Erinn McGrath: It’s nonfiction -- not his first, but probably his biggest foray into the genre

MW: Great. And clarify for me, Connolly is saying he’s written the book under Patterson’s imprimatur, which seems to be a new sort of brand extension. This is don in fiction, of course, but any other examples like this that you know of in nonfiction?

Erinn McGrath: The book is being published by Little, Brown and Company (all of his adult titles are). Thanks!

MW: Yes, of course. I didn’t mean as a publishing imprimatur, but as a branding device—as Patterson has done with various of his fiction titles, using outside authors writing under his name. I just not aware of an instance in which this approach has been used in nonfiction. Any other examples that you can think of?

MW: [forwards publishing email thread to Epstein] Scan down several emails. The last has yet to get a response. But it is nonfiction and they seem trying to avoid my question about precise authorship.

MW: Let me know when you’d like to speak.

JE: Now?

MW: [REDACTED]

3/18/2016

MW: [subject: “Patterson”] A few things to think about: If the Patterson book is being published in August, that presents some time frame issues. You would not be able to do a competing book or documentary before then. That is not to say that they shouldn’t be pursued. In a sense, better that they know what Patterson’s position is and, a year from now say, be able to counter it. I have some thoughts on book and doc to share at your convenience.

James Patterson - Stephani Diani

That being said, you do need an immediate counter narrative to the book. I believe Trump offers an ideal opportunity. It’s a chance to make the story about something other than you, while, at the same time, letting you frame your own story. Also, becoming an anti-Trump voice gives you a certain political cover which you decidedly don’t have now. Still, this necessary involves you going public. And so the most basic decision is about your willingness to do that. My view is that in a couple of weeks you could master message and technical proficiency. I know a bunch of people who could be very helpful here. This would involve something along the lines of you writing an op-ed, doing a high profile television interview (Charlie Rose, I’d say), and perhaps some social media efforts.

Speaking of which, again, I think a strategic plan, involving your public identity, philanthropic activities and interests, and the development of media allies, ought finally to be put in place. A big, comprehensive, expensive effort.

The alternative is to continue to keep head down and hope Patterson book is just more he-said she-said and Connolly getting lost in the reeds (which, as an inveterate conspiracist, he always does). My worry is that Patterson can be counted on to produce a bestseller, and while he isn’t regarded as a serious writer, he’ll surely be unloading a lot of tabloid copy. Because this will be tied to the election, the Trump-Clinton angle will amp up the attention 10-fold, in fact, possibly, a hundred fold. Possibly more than anything you’ve encountered before.

Meanwhile—In a lawyer’s letter, I’d suggest including the following points--not necessarily legal, but a warning about how a press campaign might unfold (publishers are more worried about being caught in negative media controversy than they are of legal threats):

1) Little, Brown has made on the record representations to at least one well-known journalist that it is not publishing a book by James Patterson about Jeffrey Epstein--possibly an effort to avoid inquiries about the questionable nature of the book;

2) The actual author of the book, John Connolly, is something other than the stated author, James Patterson. Connolly is known to have developed an obsession with Epstein, such that, his longtime employer, Vanity Fair, has refused to allow him to write about Epstein for the magazine;

3) Sources have confirmed for us that Patterson has had little more than a minimal consulting role in the book, and that Connolly has functioned in every material way as the book’s researcher and writer. We believe Patterson’s “authorship” of the book will not stand up to scrutiny. And, indeed, that the entire notion of an extension of the Patterson franchise into nonfiction, as it has been used in fiction and children’s book--effectively other authors writing under the Patterson name--presents a host of journalism ethical issues.

JE: [forwards to attorney Martin Weinberg]

Martin Weinberg: [to Epstein] I like points 2,3 below but worry that too early a warning will simply result in their papering Patterson’s participation thus blunting any concern for how they exploit Patterson’s name. The points, however, feel strong and I would want to know more about timing from an insider. I do not think it in your legal interest to go on TV i.e. go strongly public for a variety of reasons and I do not understand how taking an anti-Trump position would help your legal or media life.

JE: I think thats in his interest not mine.

4/3/2016

JE: do you think we are closer to being able to get an advance copy of the book?

MW: On the usual cycle they would not have books until June. But I will query again. I would not wait for books to put a response in place. Your maximum point of influence is probably now, in the editing stage, when they are trying to minimize risks of litigation or adverse press. Of course, you can’t respond point by point, because you won’t have seen it. Hence, you’re negotiating blindly. But once the book is edited and vetted the house will have a vested interest in defending its decisions.

4/5/2016

Wolff asks Epstein for insight into the Panama Papers leak

MW: [subject: “in town this week?”]

JE: Tonite

MW: for how long?

MW: In addition to all else, need any insights into this Panama Papers leak

JE: I’m your man

MW: When can you chat?

4/8/2016

MW: Do you know Isaac Perlmutter, who sold Marvel to Disney and lives in Palm Beach?

JE: No

MW: Alas

4/14/2016

MW: [to Erinn McGrath] Hi...do you have copies yet on the Patterson book? Thanks, Michael

Erinn McGrath: Hi Michael, I’m sorry for the delay! Nothing in just yet, and the on-sale date has been moved to late August. I will keep you posted!

MW: When’s your best guess for copies?

Erinn McGrath: We’re late on this one...hopefully May?

MW: [forwards email thread from McGrath to Epstein] see below...

Martin Weinberg: [to Epstein--attachment missing] As just received

JE: ask him to submit qwuestions in writing as a prelude

Martin Weinberg: So i am certain, this thought is superseded by decision for reid to author second letter?

JE: [forwards thread to Michael Wolff]

MW: My view: 1) Nothing to be gained by talking to him--especially considering that the book, if it is to come out in August, is already written; 2) He’s only trying to talk to you to lend credibility to what he already has; 3) I’ll be the delay, as indicated by the publisher, involves legal vetting and Little, Brown lawyers asking him to reach out to you for comment; 4) The face that the lawyers might be nervous offers you an opportunity to indicate that they might expect an aggressive response from you to the book, meaning they will be more conservative in what they let him say; 5) I would have your attorneys write the letter I suggest you write; again, book publishers are not journalistic organizations and od not have the resources to independently vet facts so they always runs scared.

4/20/2016

MW: Catch up?

JE: not until Monday, happy passover

MW: I’m in Mexico City early next week giving a speech, back Wed. If you’re around at the end of the week let’s catch up. And a happy Pesak to you too!

4/28/2016

David Ingram (Reuters): [to Martin Weinberg] Hi Marty, The attached lawsuit was filed this week in federal court in California alleging that Jeffrey Epstein and another man, Donald Trump, raped her in 1994. We’re planning to publish a story on the suit this afternoon, and we want to make sure it is fair. Is Mr. Epstein available to speak? Or do you want to offer a comment on this behalf? My number is [REDACTED] and I’m available any time. I also just tried your cell phone. Thank you in advance. David Ingram

Martin Weinberg: [forwards email to Epstein] Reporter said 1994 claim fed ct California Will go to press in several hours

JE: [forwards email thread to Michael Wolff]

MW: Well, I guess if there’s anybody who can wave thus away, it’s Donald. Let me know if there’s anything I can do.

JE: no , obviously somoene who is deranged, but lets see, it will be released by reuters this afternoon supposedly

5/11/2016

MW: [subject: “Are you around?”]

JE: paris [REDACTED]

MW: Any news?

JE: none.. trump lawsuit thrown quickly out. .

MW: all bizarre.

5/25/2016

MW: I’m interviewing him this afternoon. Anything you think I should ask?

Epstein often posts “Trump brain dumps”

JE: do you want to be provocative . ? trump shuttle. hawaiin tropic contests. . mortgage on mara lago. . ? revenue of golf courses as income.??! . total debt of all cos . ? people don’t want to contribute money as he said he is worth over 10b , why should they? , calif already coming up short. . father bought chips in the casino to stave off bankruptcy, chips because it was better than a first lien. under the gambling rules. matt his bag man? his loan from his brother in law (JUdges husband) how much did his father leave.. his brother robert etc. otherwise you can just throw easys

MW: Job is to get through the hard ones in without being ejected from the room. What’s the one question that pierces through?

JE: maybe you could ask why bernie nussbaum got vince fosters letter quickly, that is a Hillary problem. he would smile then you can ask his relationshipwith the electricians union and maralago . and out you go.

MW: What’s the thumb nail on Nussbaum/foster

JE: Nussbaum white house counsel. . Hillary doing naughties with vince

MW: What was the letter?

5/26/2016

JE: how did it go?

MW: These campaign things are intense, disorganized, frustrating. But interesting. I ended up with him as he ate pints of ice cream in his creepy Beverly Hills house. He’s quite a strange monster. Desperate desire to be liked for such a combative guy. Any chance you’re around next week?

6/1/2016

MW: [The Donald Trump Conversation: Politics’ “Dark Heart” Is Having the Best Time Anyone’s Ever Had]

6/9/2016

MW: [subject: Are you in Paris, by any chance?]

JE: nope , i assume you are? hows the weather?

MW: Today, spectacular.

6/22/2016

MW: [subject: “Your view of Brexit?”] Got a few minutes to chat?

JE: [REDACTED]

MW: Will try you at about 11:00

JE: ok

MW: [to Erinn McGrath] Just wondering what the current status is of this. Again, would love to get a copy. Should be available by now, no?

Erinn McGrath: Thanks for following up on this — we expect manuscript this week :)

MW: [forwards email thread between himself and Erinn McGrath to Epstein]

MW: [subject: “My Viacom column from this morning”] [Michael Wolff on How a Cornered Philippe Dauman Could Save His Viacom Job]

7/2/2016

JE: could you requiest the manuscript this week, id appreciate it

MW: Yup. On it. But if they said they are just getting manuscript now, that means they won’t have galleys for minimum if four months and up to eight months. Continues to sound odd, if not fishy, to me.

7/4/2016

JE: [Filthy Rich: A Powerful Billionaire, the Sex Scandal that Undid Him, and All the Justice that Money Can Buy - The Shocking True Story of Jeffrey Epstein]

MW: Still not too late to jump down their throats with lawyers. They are vulnerable because Patterson didn’t write the book he’s claiming to write. It’s not edited or lawyers yet so you could still have big impact. And I won’t add that if you don’t tell the story someone else always will.

JE: [forwards to Kathy Ruemmler]

Kathy Ruemmler: I don’t see how you do it in your own voice and not get sued by VR’s lawyers.

7/7/2016

JE: Manuscript ?

MW: Not in house yet and will be minimum of 8 weeks after it comes in before being edited and legaled and ready for any form of pre-pub distribution. So they say.

8/1/2016

MW: [after long thread asking publisher when James Patterson’s book Filthy Rich will be published] Any chance you have galleys yet or [a manuscript] you’re showing? Best, Michael.

8/2/2016

Erinn McGrath: Yes! We can pass along a copy so long as you’re able to sign a NDA

MW: That’s no problem. Do you want to send me the NDA? And when is official pub date now?

Erinn McGrath: Gabby, cc’ed can get you the NDA! The new pub date is 10/10

MW: Great. Thanks. m

8/3/2016

Michael Wolff signs and NDA with James Patterson’s publisher, for an advanced copy of the manuscript “Filthy Rich”

Erinn McGrath: Thanks for signing this NDA, Michael -- we will let you know once we’re able to send you a copy of the manuscript.

MW: [forwards email thread to Jeffrey Epstein]

MW: [Michael Wolff on Hillary’s “Self-Delusion,” Trump’s “S— Show” and the Media’s Final, Frantic 100 Days]

MW: [forwards Forbes 2016 list of World’s Highest-Paid Authors - James Patterson is on top, Wolff is not included] FYI

JE: ugh

8/4/2016

JE: woudl roger like dinner with you me and woody?

MW: I will ask

8/5/2016

MW: hey...do you know when I might get this? Today by any chance? Just have a block of time this weekend when I thought I could go through it. Best, Michael

JE: news

MW: None. Pinged them earlier, no response.

8/11/2016

MW: Got a status on this? Thanks. m

JE: Ping

MW: Have pinged them.

8/15/2016

The publisher gets cold feet…

Erinn McGrath: Hi Michael, unfortunately I am not able to share anything at this time, though I will let you know as soon as I am able to. Thanks for your patience!

8/18/2016

MW: [to Epstein] Weird.

9/12/2016

JE: thoughts?

MW: I really have no idea. I’ve pinged them again. I assume there will be one of two responses to the book: 1) It get’s some traction as a tabloid story, but mostly regarded as more of the same, tho if it has new allegations it will get more tabloid attention; 2) It blows out into a major best-seller, which means it will cross-over from tabloid into mainstream, with significant cable news coverage, a revisit by the New York Times, etc. You should be getting ready to respond. If it falters you won’t have to respond. But if it break big, you’ll need some sort of plan, to say the least. I will not say I told you so.

9/18/2016

JE: do you think i should have a book signing party, ? it could change the narrative

MW: Yes, or at least something like that. By the way, I’m having lunch with Ailes tomorrow. If you’re still interested, I’ll suggest a get-together. Would be interesting.

JE: any idea of time tomrow?

MW: Time tomorrow?

JE: ailes

9/19/2016

Roger Ailes, former CEO of Fox News - The NY Times

MW: With Ailes? Oh no. I didn’t mean tomorrow. I’m going to his house upstate for lunch tomorrow. Thought I’d propose it to him. At the moment he’s still in hiding.

9/22/2016

MW: I was talking to an editor at New York Magazine who has worked closely with Connolly in the past who says that Connolly was famous for stories that could not be verified and so hence had to be closely legaled and invariably paired back. Hence, most of Connolly’s work ended up being merely other published sources repeated and his own reporting eliminated in the final work.

JE: nothing from hacette?

MW: I have a feeling Connolly may know that I know you and they may have gotten spooked.

9/23/2016

JE: [Filthy Rich: A Powerful Billionaire, the Sex Scandal that Undid Him, and All the Justice that Money Can Buy - The Shocking True Story of Jeffrey Epstein]

MW: Quick zip through this looks like super pulpy dramatic recreations, so more of same and not any new investigation.

JE: but the book must be available somewhere?

MW: Depends how tightly it’s embargoed. But it’s for sale the week after next--the 10th. I will try calling them again. Or try to get someone else to do it.

JE: thx , it is trash , they didn’t even get my eye color right. though it is on every docujment

MW: My immediate sense is that it is so bullshitty that it explains itself.

9/24/2016

JE: this bad book now gives us a reason. a review, with some of the basics . he even gets my eye color wrong. . though he said he wanted to interview me, he only asked AFTER the book was written not along the way. the girls police report transcripts were not under oath , and were taken as they were being threatened with a crime. the one young girl said she told everyone she was over 18. . it says each girl knew what to expect when they were brought to the house by their friends. it has a descipriotn of the garbage man, asked to go through my garbage. almost a chapter devoted to his life. i think if you can put this as the lead to your article, it now makes sense to come out thoughts?

MW: At this point, I think it’s worth waiting to see how the book does.

JE: you can also add , fresh political juice by stating that Clinton was never on the island. I never met Al gore. no diiners on the island with either , no matter how much detail has been in the press. in fact boies Gores attny, knows that byt continues to represent the fabricator. the girl who claimed prince Andrew had sex with her also accused Stephen hawking and marvin minsky, . ? ehud barak on a gulfstream with five security guards looking the other way. ? all ludcrous.

10/1/2016

JE: time to talk today, ? now that the book is a dud, no trump, clinton etc. I woudl like to move forward.

MW: I can chat now. [REDACTED] Or if not, when works?

10/2/2016

JE: can we do the 15th or 16th instead of the 10th?

MW: yes, either/or.

10/3/2016

JE: i did not like the woody tv show ATALL

MW: Yeah, he really phoned that one in.

10/13/2016

JE: You back?

MW: Yes. When would you like to get together?

10/14/2016

Simon van Zulen-Wood: [to Michael Wolff] Dear Michael, I hope you’re well. I’m writing a feature on Alan Dershowitz that delves in part into his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. I gather you are or were friendly with Epstein. I’m curious if you ever spent time with the two of them or if you’ve got insight into their friendship. If so, [REDACTED] like to talk by phone in the coming days. Many thanks, Simon

MW: [forwards email to Epstein]

MW: [subject: “Get together?”]

JE: Sun 11v?

MW: Ok.

10/16/2016

MW: [subject: “See you at 11”]

10/21/2016

JE: did trump also ignore ailes? wild

MW: Ailes said he gave up trying to give advice, that Trump was the boy in pre-school who you just knew was going to throw a truck at another kid’s head.

10/26/2016

Wolff continues to push for a documentary of Epstein’s life

MW: The more I think about it, the more I like this documentary idea. You’d have to orchestrate the people willing to be involved, but if you created enough large events, people don’t have to take such individual responsibility for being there. And events like this with a wide variety of people give a quality of excitement and urgency to what you do and who you are, relegating the charges to significantly smaller places in your life.

10/29/2016

MW: [subject: “Now could be the time”]There’s an opportunity to come forward this week and talk about Trump in such a way that could garner you great sympathy and help finish him. Interested?

11/4/2016

JE: megan kelly is going to keep your boy roger in the news for a long time.

MW: I’ll say.

11/9/2016

MW: [subject: “What happens now?”]

MW: and are you around?

JE: Number

MW: [REDACTED]

11/10/2016

JE: [Troubled woman with a history of drug use who claimed that she was assaulted by Donald Trump at a Jeffrey Epstein sex party at age 13 MADE IT ALL UP]

MW: What was behind this, do you know? Or just nutters?

JE: al taylor , pr former jerry springer. producer

MW: crazy

11/13/2016

JE: ehud barak coming at 430 . you are wlcome as always

MW: See you then

11/14/2016

MW: [subject: “What’s your schedule like this morning?”]

JE: free at 12 or 10:30 -11

MW: 12:00 is good.

JE: sorry 1 ? lesl says i have an out of office meeting at 1130

MW: let’s do 10:30 then.

JE: ok

11/28/2016

MW: Thought you might be interested in this--it’s suddenly made me the only liberal-media guy with access to Trump circle [Steve Bannon Trump Tower Interview] and...I have a bit of an idea for you re media and Saudi friends.

First indications of Wolff meeting with Saudi leadership

JE: im in palm beach is roger here?

MW: I think so.

JE: I’m here today flying to nw york tomow. if he is up to it iId love to sit with him , house or on plane if we wants a ride

MW: I will ask. How long in New York? Get together?

JE: wed and fri and yes, Ive set you up to see the right hand of the Dep Cr Prince

MW: cool. great.

JE: im happy to go to him. if he is shy

MW: He is not so much shy, as paranoid. I have to contact him through his wife on a burner phone, which they don’t reliably check. But have queried.

11/29/2016

MW: They came back to New York yesterday. He would like to meet you, tho wary of being seen, etc. I will work it out.

JE: would you like to ask him to dinner tomorrow night you me and woody my house

MW: My guess is that he will be too paranoid. He believes NYP photographers are following him. But will ask.

JE: if dick cavett comes will that influence rogers decision

MW: Have left words on the burner phone. (When I go to his house in Garrison, he sends the driver but I always have to be waiting at a different location—spy tradecraft!)

11/30/2016

MW: [subject: “This from RA“] Thanks for the kind invitation. It is very appealing But can’t make it right now... will call you tomorrow.”

JE: if dick cavett comes will that influence rogers decision

MW: Maybe. He’s...mulling. And probably Googling. But he seems very interested.

12/8/2016

MW: [subject: “Are you around?”

JE: Next week all week

MW: Great. Let me know when you have a minute.

12/13/2016

JE: Michael can you do today at 12 instead of tomorrow

MW: I can’t. With the Trump people today.

JE: no problem, im happy for you

12/25/2016

JE: new york or florida?

MW: New York. You?

JE: palm beach

12/27/2016

MW: What’s the take on that Saudi piece today in the Times? Whose agenda is driving?

JE: no one at thewheel

The New York Times

MW: I have been thinking about this Saudi thing. It is really the ultimate change-the-narrative gift. It instantly redefines you—in kind of a mind-boggling way. When its underway take me with you on one trip and I’ll do the story. Good for the Saudis, because the story gets out in a sympathetic fashion, and for you because it turns you into the Jew with the Middle East in the palm of his hand. m

To be continued…

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.