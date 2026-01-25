The Panicked Writer

Minneapolis and how to keep moving forward

A recording from Ellie Leonard's live video
Ellie Leonard
Jan 25, 2026

Today was heavy. Today was hard. I spent it with my kids looking for the things that make us happy and remind us why everything we are doing is so important.

If you are able, I’d really love it if you can support my fundraiser, which will be sending help to the Minneapolis Sexual Violence Center.

If you would like to donate money directly to the center, you can do that too.

Donate to the Center

I mentioned I’ll be attending Defiance.org’s “State of the Swamp on February 24th! If you want to come too, you can get tickets here:

Thank you Pamela, Laura A. Drury, Bre Phillips, Bob B., john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION), and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

The Panicked Writer is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

