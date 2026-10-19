Monday Updates - Epstein and Early Voting

To start, Kait Justice is in the hospital right now with pancreatitis and a whole lot of pain. If you can, please support her through her Kofi account, which she can use toward her medical bills as well.

Please Support Kait Justice in the Hospital

For voting resources, you can sign up to vote and also check your registration here:

For information about early voting in your state:

Julie Roginsky and Zev Shalev are making the connections between Epstein, Trump, Putin, and Elon Musk in a very, very big way. Here are their latest pieces:

And please keep Marilyn Thompson on your radar with her work on Jane Doe 4 out of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. You can read her latest article for free at the Guardian

As always, please continue to support independent journalism as we fight for democracy and transparency, especially as it relates to the Epstein Files. Thank you for your support, and happy Monday!

Thank you Cat: Poli-Psych, LeftieProf, sandy bassett, Gretchen Theodorakis, Pamela Austin, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.