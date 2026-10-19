The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Monday Updates - Epstein and Early Voting

A recording from Ellie Leonard's live video
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Ellie Leonard

To start, Kait Justice is in the hospital right now with pancreatitis and a whole lot of pain. If you can, please support her through her Kofi account, which she can use toward her medical bills as well.

Please Support Kait Justice in the Hospital

For voting resources, you can sign up to vote and also check your registration here:

For information about early voting in your state:

Julie Roginsky and Zev Shalev are making the connections between Epstein, Trump, Putin, and Elon Musk in a very, very big way. Here are their latest pieces:

Salty Politics with Julie Roginsky
Trump and Musk Appear to Coordinate a New Assault on Ukraine and Europe with Putin
Russia is trying to disconnect Ukraine from Starlink in two ways. On the ground, Russian intelligence is targeting Starlink infrastructure with arson and sabotage. At the same time, Elon Musk has repeatedly used — or allowed others to use — control over the satellite network as leverage against Ukraine and the European governments paying its bills…
Read more
7 days ago · 67 likes · 11 comments · Julie Roginsky
Narativ with Zev Shalev
THE GREATEST HEIST | BOOK 2 | CHAPTER 10 | THE TRIGGER
If you're new to The Greatest Heist, you can find all 23 chapters on our new site, thegreatestheist.com. Start there…
Read more
15 days ago · 194 likes · 16 comments · Zev Shalev

And please keep Marilyn Thompson on your radar with her work on Jane Doe 4 out of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. You can read her latest article for free at the Guardian

As always, please continue to support independent journalism as we fight for democracy and transparency, especially as it relates to the Epstein Files. Thank you for your support, and happy Monday!

Thank you Cat: Poli-Psych, LeftieProf, sandy bassett, Gretchen Theodorakis, Pamela Austin, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Ellie Leonard in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Red Pencil Transcripts LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture