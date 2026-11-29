When I married my husband in 2007, the one thing I wanted from my mom was a copy of her handmade cookbook, which included recipes from my aunties, grandparents, great-grandparents, friends, and neighbors. Almost 20 years later, it’s falling apart, so it felt like a good time to make a backup copy. Hope you enjoy.

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Breads

Helping mom punch down the dough

Baking pie crusts with Grandma

Breakfast

Mom and Grandma, 1970s

Ellie is an author, editor, and independent journalist focusing on survivor justice. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.