When I married my husband in 2007, the one thing I wanted from my mom was a copy of her handmade cookbook, which included recipes from my aunties, grandparents, great-grandparents, friends, and neighbors. Almost 20 years later, it’s falling apart, so it felt like a good time to make a backup copy. Hope you enjoy.
Please note: All rights reserved. All photographs in this article may not be reproduced, distributed, published, or reused in any form, including deepfakes and digital or manual art, or by any means without the prior written permission of the copyright holder, me, Eleanor (Ellie) Leonard. Thank you.
Breads
Breakfast
Ellie is an author, editor, and independent journalist focusing on survivor justice. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.
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Ellie, how wonderful of you to share these recipes & the photos! These are going into my recipe folder in my email right now! You are the Best!
Thank you!
Love these, and the pictures too! I have my grandma‘s 1948 Household Searchlight Cookbook, my homemade pastry recipe for pies is in there… When I make pies, I feel like my ancestor women are in the kitchen with me..
Things sure were different then! It tells me how to skin a squirrel, and make lard 😂