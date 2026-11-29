When I married my husband in 2007, the one thing I wanted from my mom was a copy of her handmade cookbook, which included recipes from my aunties, grandparents, great-grandparents, friends, and neighbors. Almost 20 years later, it’s falling apart, so it felt like a good time to make a backup copy. Hope you enjoy.
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Salads
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Ellie is an author, editor, and independent journalist focusing on survivor justice. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.
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Thanks for sharing this, Ellie. I wish I had had a normal upbringing, but I had to learn from a cookbook when I was 10, since my father's girlfriend should still have been at school herself and her cooking skills were non-existent. We used to joke that she could burn water! My father died when I was 12, and she ran away. I never saw her again, but I always hoped that the rest of her life was happier. I ended up with guardians, and did very little cooking until I left home at 17, but learning to cook at such a young age has stood me in good stead over the past 60+ years.
I love this!