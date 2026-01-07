The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

NARATIV NIGHTLY: Trump Eyes Greenland with OLGA LAUTMAN and Back To Epstein with ELLIE LEONARD and KAIT JUSTICE

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Zev Shalev's live video
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Zev Shalev's avatar
Kait Justice's avatar
Ellie Leonard, Zev Shalev, and Kait Justice
Jan 07, 2026

Kait Justice, Zev Shalev, and I finally get to put our heads together and get very, very nerdy about the Epstein files. If you like what I’m doing, please make sure to subscribe to their Substacks too!

The Panicked Writer is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Thank you Cat, Caro Henry, Debbie Hupp, Robin Payes, Pamela, and many others for tuning into my live video with Zev Shalev and Kait Justice! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Ellie Leonard in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ellie Leonard · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture