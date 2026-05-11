The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Idiot Proof's avatar
Idiot Proof
11h

Suicide watch!!! Yet he has access to a pen. Which can be used as an instrument of harm? C’mon…

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Dawn Cali's avatar
Dawn Cali
11hEdited

Ellie, You have to wonder why so many others are not questioning?

And the timing of "this note" release is interesting, isn't it?

Appreciate your investigation.

Americans deserve better.

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