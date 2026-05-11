This week the New York Times reported that a possible suicide note had surfaced in the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein. The note, which has never been in the possession of the DOJ, was sealed under lock and key with Epstein’s first roommate at the Manhattan jail, Nicholas Tartaglione, a former NYPD cop who was in for killing four people. The new evidence came as a surprise to the DOJ, who claimed to have everything in their elusive files. It may also have come as a surprise to the jail staff, where psychologists evaluated Epstein and pulled him off suicide watch 32 hours later.

DOJ records

The new evidence comes after a battery of reports by jail staff, detailing (in great variation) what they saw in Epstein’s cell early on the morning of July 23, 2019. Most reported that Epstein was lying down, though Tartaglione claimed Epstein had been sitting up when he discovered the noose around his neck. One guard said Epstein’s eyes were open on the stretcher, but would “hurriedly shut” them if noticed by the staff. Another claimed to be doing chest compressions on Epstein. One report on July 31st says Epstein blamed the whole episode on insomnia and had no issues with his roommate. But another report taken on the morning of the incident says Epstein claimed his “bunkie,” Tartaglione, was extorting money from him and that “if he didn’t pay him he would beat him up.”

DOJ Records

DOJ Records

We have one other note allegedly left by Jeffrey Epstein, found in his cell after he died. It reads similarly and the handwriting appears to be the same. And I have no doubt that Epstein wrote both notes. But the circumstances under which we received them are quite different.

DOJ Records

Epstein didn’t have a roommate at the time of his death. Efrain “Stone” Reyes, in jail on drug-dealing charges, had moved out of Epstein’s cell the day before. He’d been with Epstein in the special housing unit (SHU) in exchange for cooperating against his former colleagues. Epstein had allegedly told Reyes that Tartaglione had tried to kill him, and the two got along, Epstein even putting money on Reyes’ books to help out with commissary. Epstein told Reyes he was a math teacher who’d made “good investments” and they often talked about math and science. But Reyes was transferred on August 9th, and Epstein would be dead a day later. And a search of the cell turned up a note with the familiar words “NO FUN.”

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However, the DOJ would never make that connection, because the first note, alleged by Tartaglione to have been left in a graphic novel in their shared cell, was taken by Tartaglione and given to his lawyers, which he thought, he said later, could be used as evidence to prove his innocence about the morning of July 23rd.

And no one talked about it, apparently for seven years. It stayed sealed with the other evidence in his case, adding nothing to the investigation into Epstein’s death in the jail, nor could it be used to compare to other handwriting samples—something Tartaglione’s team claimed to do all on their own—or in the case against the two jail guards, on trial for falsifying records the night Epstein died.

The alleged suicide note sealed in Tartaglione’s court records

So now we have two notes, showing desperation, or certainly frustration at the living conditions inside the jail. But Epstein was nothing if not dramatic. He was neurotic, self-conscious, lonely, and always in need of affirmation from those around him. He could be cold and aloof when he wanted to, but never for long if someone called his bluff and didn’t answer a text or email. Maybe an hour, maybe a day, but Epstein inevitably sent a response with just “???,” meaning “why haven’t you answered me back?” Even online, he couldn’t handle being alone.

But he was also a coward, and very frail by this point, without all the things that made him feel important or at the center of whatever group he brought over for dinner. Could be films. Math. Global politics. In jail he had none of it. And this time around no one was calling, not like in Palm Beach. No one called, no one visited, at least not in any records that we have. We only know that he interacted with the outside world through his lawyers, and made calls to his long-time girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak.

Epstein’s last phone call to his girlfriend, for which the DOJ claims there is no record, but which clearly took place on a jail phone with a guard’s credentials

Still, Epstein had only two indictments against him. The last time he’d had two, he ended up with a slim sentence, including work release that let him leave his unlocked jail cell 12 hours a day, 6 days a week to work at his “Florida Science Foundation.” Certainly with a high-powered legal team and connection to Steve Bannon and major world leaders he could get at least as good a sentence this time around. But he was an emotional guy, could get angry, a little manic-depressive at times, and often lashed out in writing.

But here’s why I don’t think it was a suicide note. Because if Tartaglione had nothing to do with Epstein’s first “attempt,” then he could have easily made a copy of the note and given one to Epstein’s lawyers, and kept one for himself. But he didn’t. Tartaglione didn’t tell anyone that Epstein left the note, and when the jail staff determined that Epstein was no longer suicidal, and Tartaglione wouldn’t be punished for any role in Epstein’s injuries, he stowed away the information, sealing it in his own case. And when Epstein died nearly three weeks later, he kept mum. Certainly a suicide note from a high-profile case would matter then, but not to Tartaglione.

Epstein’s writing samples are never definitive due to the number of people he was usually with, including assistants, but also guests

Which takes me back to the writing samples his lawyers said they used to compare Epstein’s handwriting to the note. Where did they get these? Were there other writing samples in his cell that we haven’t seen? Did Tartaglione find other documents? We have the note found later, after Epstein’s death, but Tartaglione was long gone by that point. So where did they get more writing? Even now, with 3.5 million files available to the public, writing samples are slim, and could easily belong to any one of a number of assistants at Epstein’s properties. Outside of signatures on financial records and court cases, we have no proof that Epstein wrote anything at all.

So, had this been a simple suicide attempt, and a simple suicide note, it would have been handed over to authorities immediately, Epstein would have been kept on suicide watch, and we might have a whole different ballgame with a live defendant. But he who has nothing to hide, hides nothing, and Tartaglione never told anyone about the note, least of all on the day he left. And as to why, your guess is as good as mine, but I don’t think it’s due to his innocence. Tartaglione was a guy who murdered four men over $250,000. He was a guy who quit the force and learned to harass, and threaten, and kill for money. And Epstein had a lot of it, the frail old financier in the corner of Tartaglione’s cell, who he knew sexually abused kids. It would have been nothing for the cartoonishly-built ex-cop to wrap a sheet around his neck and make him beg. And when the moment passed, and the cop moved on, there would never be a reason to tell.

If you want to read a full breakdown of Epstein’s first alleged suicide attempt, including all reporting and documentation, you can find that here:

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Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.