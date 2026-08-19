Trigger Warning: this article includes descriptions of sexual abuse of a minor child

Someone approached me on Signal last night, pointing me to a Reddit thread in which 4 pages of handwritten notes, seemingly linked to the Jane Doe 4 case, were posted. They included the missing serial numbers, and matched the FBI interviews released to the public earlier this year. With some digging, I found 18 more pages linked to the same serial number, and seeming to coincide with the FBI interviews of Jane Doe 4 from Hilton Head Island, SC.

I reached out to a source whom I knew had read the missing notes months ago in a hot little room, with no camera, on a very short timeline. The source frantically took their own notes before the time ran out. I showed them what I had and we talked for a while on the phone.

“It’s very interesting,” they said (in summary), “these align perfectly, the serial numbers match, but the handwriting is different than I remember. But no one would know the names of Jane’s friends, and they’re all the same, too. However, one is missing.” It was true, because everything in this document—names, places, friends, schools, criminal histories—was unredacted. It’s the only way the source knew that it was likely legitimate, and probably from a second agent taking notes in the room. After all, I had 22 pages of the missing 37, almost exactly half.

So this is what we found, thanks to crowdsourcing, online sleuths, and quiet sources. There is no way to know on which days these notes were taken, thus no way to know which interviews they match up with other than context. I will include only the redacted versions for the anonimity and safety of the survivor involved.

Jane Doe 4’s Handwritten FBI Notes

First set of 18 - (likely from FBI interview #2)

Second set of 4 - (likely from FBI interview #3)

If you would like to read a typed transcript of these notes, you can do that here:

TRANSCRIPT

Ellie is an author, editor, and independent journalist focusing on survivor justice. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.