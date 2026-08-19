The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Emma G's avatar
Emma G
5h

Those look like the legal pads we used for notetaking in the 1990s (Wash DC - I worked in large law firms) ... Started bringing in computers mid-decade, I probably had email as a paralegal in roughly 93-94, but it wasn't widespread (I spent a lot of time hanging around IT because I wanted to learn). This looks like an attorney or detective interviewing witnesses, could definitely be FBI.

Explains a lot - they'd withhold them as atty/client privilege to start with, and then I'm sure Trump has made it crystal clear to Blanche that nothing w/his name on it gets released. The best we can hope is that low level justice employees (or contractors) who did the redactions somehow got copies of the originals and can leak them. That's exactly how big tobacco was brought down (a paralegal turned whistleblower).

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Karen M's avatar
Karen M
6h

You are amazing, Ellie. I am so grateful for you. I thought the 37 pages of missing FBI notes related to the last interview.

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