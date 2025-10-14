On July 23, 2006 Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on a single count of soliciting prostitution, over a year after a 14-year-old girl reported being molested by him at his Palm Beach house. By the time he reached his 2008 plea agreement, the “sweetheart deal,” another 35 underage girls had come forward to accuse him of sexual abuse. He would spend 13 months in an unlocked cell, leaving for 12 hours a day to work at his office, and spent the following 12 months on “house arrest,” traveling the world to his many residences. His associates would all receive immunity, and Ghislaine Maxwell disappeared from public view until her civil case in 2015.

Though he was Florida’s Attorney General at the time of Epstein’s indictment, Bill McCollum didn’t oversee the case. That would fall on the shoulders of U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Alex Acosta. He would go on to serve as the 27th U.S. Secretary of Labor under Donald Trump.

There are a few misconceptions about the Epstein non-prosecution agreement, including whether or not he could be retried for sex-trafficking and prostitution of a minor. While it’s true he couldn’t be tried for the same case, he could be brought back with new evidence and new witness testimony. Bill McCollum didn’t broach the idea of retrying Epstein, but a new Attorney General had a wealth of evidence to pull from. Her name was Pam Bondi.

ALAMY

When Bondi took the oath of office in January of 2011, a new accuser had come forward, known only as “Jane Doe 102.” Following Jane’s lead, dozens more stepped out of the shadows to accuse Epstein of sex abuse, filing their own civil lawsuits. Jane Doe would settle for $500,000. We would later know her by the name Virginia Giuffre.

Between 2011 and January 2019, six months prior to Epstein’s arrest at Teterboro airport, and when Bondi’s tenure as Florida AG came to an end, many, many more women came forward. This included Virginia Giuffre’s 2015 civil suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, and an investigative series by Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown that identified more than 60 women allegedly abused between 2001 and 2006. And while this would prompt New York federal prosecutors to begin investigating Epstein, Bondi remained silent on this specific case, though claiming a “zero tolerance” policy for sex-trafficking and child abuse in the State of Florida.

“But Bondi kept her distance from the state’s most prominent sex-trafficking case, even as Epstein’s victims pleaded with the courts to invalidate provisions of his non-prosecution agreement and filed lawsuits alleging he abused them when he was on work release from jail.” - Mary Ellen Klas , former Miami Herald Bureau Chief

On July 7th, 2025, the FBI released a memo to state conclusively that “there is no incriminating ‘client list.’” (The author disagrees.) However, it is important to note that at the time of this release, the FBI and overarching Department of Justice were headed by none other than Attorney General Pam Bondi. The same Pam Bondi who chose not to investigate Jeffrey Epstein over the course of eight years, while dozens and dozens of young new victims were identified (and likely abused).

“Consistent with prior disclosures, this review confirmed that Epstein harmed over one thousand victims. Each suffered unique trauma...one of our highest priorities is combatting child exploitation and bringing justice to victims.” - July 2025 FBI Memo

Jeffrey Epstein’s 2006 mug shot

There are several theories as to why Bondi turned a blind eye to a level-three sex offender, already convicted in her home state, after dozens of underage victims (whom she purported to fight for) had come forward.

She respected the prior immunity and plea deal agreed upon by Alex Acosta—(the author, again, disagrees).

She found no fresh complaints or evidence—(woman, please).

She had a personal relationship with, one, Donald Trump. Because in 2013 Trump’s non-profit, the Donald J. Trump Foundation (which would later be charged with fraud to the tune of $2 million), illegally paid Bondi’s campaign for re-election $25,000, just as she and her team were investigating Trump University (which would lose several lawsuits that alleged fraudulent business practices). Bondi, herself, solicited the contribution, and the Trump Foundation didn’t tell the IRS about the payment. And not only was the whole situation shady, but it also set off alarm bells vis-à-vis, one, Jeffrey Epstein, aka the “common thread.”

While she emphasized anti-trafficking initiatives as Florida AG, including probes into the Catholic Church, she ignored Epstein amid a heavy caseload.

And last but not least, there are theories that Bondi covered up Epstein’s case due to the high-profile nature of the individuals involved, including politicians and celebrities. Some claim she sealed Epstein’s records, which likely isn’t true. However, as Florida AG she could have petitioned the federal court to request those records be unsealed. She wouldn’t do so until July 2025, when multiple federal judges would deny that request, citing the insignificance of the transcripts as pertaining to the case (i.e. they could be taken out of context), and victim safety.

In the end, Pam Bondi has presented herself as a warrior for victims of sex-trafficking and child abuse. And yet, with all the power of releasing the entire case (albeit redacting the survivors’ names for safety) in her hot little hands, the biggest step she ever took was handing out empty binders labeled “The Epstein Files: Phase 1” to right-wing influencers for a White House photo op, and releasing 33,000 pages of Epstein-related documents, 97% of which we already had from federal, state, and local proceedings. In February she even claimed to have the Epstein client list sitting on her desk.

Then the FBI, at her behest, released the July 2025 memo stating that there was no Epstein client list.

There never was a “Phase 2,” fueling speculation of missing files, which Bondi denied. When Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino began to question Bondi’s handling of the Epstein case, inciting rumors of a rift, Bondi brushed them aside. Most recently, Bondi stonewalled questions from Senators Dick Durbin and Adam Schiff on why the files hadn’t been released. She, unsurprisingly, blamed the Democrats (all 213 of which are voting in support of the discharge petition), and denied that any photos of Trump with “half-naked young women” existed in the files. However, journalist Michael Wolff would beg to differ, and did in his interview with Vicky Ward.

In total, there are estimated to be over 100,000 pages and “tens of thousands” of videos and photos in the Epstein files. We were given six last week.

Feels good.

In March of this year, 1000 FBI agents were allegedly told to skip out on their regular duties, and put on 24-hour shifts to review the files, during which time they should redact any mention of Donald Trump. Bondi, however, cited “protecting victims” in the July 2025 memo as a reason not to release the files to the public. And yet it would seem logical that if they had 1000 personnel and 24-hour shifts to redact Donald Trump’s name, they might redact the names of victims, as well.

Mar-a-Lago, 2016 - Getty Images

As of today, Pam Bondi has served as the 88th United States Attorney General for 267 days. In that time, the House Oversight Committee has given us approximately 1900 new pages of the Epstein files, the Birthday Book, some itineraries, emails, ledgers, and one flight manifest. Everything else released to the public was, well, already released to the public prior to this administration. So that’s a total of about 1334 pages, or 1.3% of the Epstein files.

I leave you with a Truth Social post from Kash Patel, Director of the FBI, and junior gatekeeper of the Epstein files.

Release the Epstein Files

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.