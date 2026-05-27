The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Paxton's RAMPAGE: Cornyn Crushed 64-36 — Texas Just Snapped

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Blue Amp Media's live video
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Ellie Leonard, Blue Amp Media, and Kait Justice
May 27, 2026

Thank you Robin Payes, Dénénodji M’Bondjim S., Rick Elizondo | R3Zondo, Skutt Hope, 🇨🇦 Natalie Woodn’t 🇨🇦, and many others for tuning into my live video with Blue Amp Media and Kait Justice! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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