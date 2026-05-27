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Paxton's RAMPAGE: Cornyn Crushed 64-36 — Texas Just Snapped
A recording from Ellie Leonard and Blue Amp Media's live video
May 27, 2026
The Panicked Writer
Writer, child-wrangler, sometimes-filmmaker, Missoulian dropped on my head in NYC.Writer, child-wrangler, sometimes-filmmaker, Missoulian dropped on my head in NYC.
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