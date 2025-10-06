In Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious sweetheart deal, negotiated by his high-powered defense team including Alan Dershowitz, and approved by then-U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta, he was sentenced to 18 months in jail for solicitation of prostitution and procuring a minor for prostitution after 36 underage victims accused him of sexual abuse. He served only 13 months in an unlocked jail cell, was granted 12 hours of work release a day, had a personal driver, and hired Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies to guard his nonprofit, the Florida Science Foundation, to the tune of $128,136. When he’d finished his sentence the logs were destroyed and he was moved up to house arrest, which included at least five separate residences in Florida, New Mexico, New York, Paris, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Even with this, he violated the terms. He also violated the terms of his sex offender registration status, which required that he check in with the NYPD every 90 days. He didn’t check in a single time over eight years, but was never held accountable.

As part of Epstein’s non-prosecution agreement, four co-conspirators were given full federal immunity from prosecution, all four of whom worked as assistants for Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, procuring young victims under the guise of modeling contracts and massage training. However, theirs could be a case of victim-to-abuser, and a potential moral dilemma when it comes to how we view victimization, grooming, brainwashing, and accountability.

U.S. District Attorney’s Office - Southern District of New York

Sarah Kellen

Sarah (aka “Sarah Kensington/Vickers”) met Jeffrey Epstein around the year 2000—records say anywhere from 20 to 22 years-old—after escaping a bad marriage and a “strict family of Jehovah’s Witnesses” in Wisconsin, and becoming estranged from most of the people she knew. And while there is some discussion that Epstein met Kellen after she’d briefly done a stint in modeling, there is no definitive record of this. But she had no money or support system, and like most of Epstein’s younger victims, he began to abuse her sexually and psychologically. However, at the time of Jeffrey Epstein’s birthday in 2003, Kellen gushed, saying, “Everyone loves you. I believe you are the most extraordinary person I’ve ever met and can’t believe how lucky I am to have become a part of your life.”

When Epstein was incarcerated in 2008, Kellen visited him several times. She is documented as having spent time with him as late as 2012, and ran a business out of the mysterious 66th Street apartment owned by Epstein’s brother, Mark, for several years. At one point she attempted to seek damages from the Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program (EVCP), but her claim was denied.

Epstein and Kellen, 2012 - The Mega Agency

In the years since, Kellen married and divorced NASCAR driver Brian Vickers, and now lives in a $6.3 million luxury condominium on South Beach in Florida.

Lesley Groff - PatrickMcMullan.com

Lesley Groff

Lesley met Jeffrey Epstein in the early ‘90s when she was in her mid-twenties, likely through a staffing agency, as this was prior to his more lucrative connections with the modeling industry. Groff managed Epstein’s personal and professional life, including scheduling appointments with CEOs, politicians, scientists, and celebrities, and handling travel logistics and communication. In so doing, she was accused of booking flights for underage victims, namely to Little St. James (Epstein’s island), scheduling massage appointments and enforcing “rules of behavior,” and keeping a log of contact information for all the young girls.

Lesley Groff - TheImageDirect.com

And when Groff became pregnant, Epstein bought her a Mercedes and a nanny, saying, “There’s no way I could lose Lesley to motherhood.” Groff continued to work with Epstein after his conviction and incarceration, up until the time he was arrested again in 2019.

Today, Lesley Groff lives with her family in a $5 million home in Connecticut that she purchased in 2012. She maintains that she had no knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes while working with him in his home and on his airplanes for over twenty years.

Adriana (Mucinska) Ross - AndresHernandez.net

Adriana Ross

Adriana (who also goes by “Adriana Mucinska”) was born in Poland and worked as a model before coming to the U.S. in 2002, when she was 18 or 19 years old. Working for Elite Model Management, Ross ran in the same circles as Epstein and his modeling buddy, Jean-Luc Brunel, who would also eventually be indicted for raping underage girls and human trafficking, and hang himself in a jail cell.

Epstein and Ross - Shutterstock

Ross started out working as a masseuse for Epstein, though under what circumstances it is unclear. She was a legal adult, but her trajectory is quite similar to his victims. She eventually went on to work in scheduling, managing the young victims’ itineraries at the Upper East Side mansion. She accompanied them to the island on many occasions, and when the FBI raided Epstein’s house, they found notes in his trash that showed her coordinating the young victims’ schedules.

“Adriana hasn’t confirmed Julie for 11 yet, she is keeping Brittany on hold in case Julie doesn’t call back.” - note found in Epstein’s trash

When asked about it, Ross invoked the 5th Amendment. When asked how she knew to remove hard drives and computer equipment prior to the police raiding Epstein’s Palm Beach Home in October of 2005, she again pled the 5th. There is no record that she worked for or contacted Epstein after his conviction in 2008.

Today Ross works as an accountant and lives in a modest Miami home with her husband, Ariel Salazar. She maintains her innocence.

Nadia Marcinko

Nadia (also known as “Nada Marcinkova”) was born in Slovakia and came to the U.S. at age 15 on an O-1 (”Einstein”) visa sponsored by Jeffrey Epstein in 1999. One victim stated that Marcinkova had run away when she came to the U.S., making Epstein very angry, who said that she was his “sex slave” and that he’d bought her from her parents, something they deny.

Epstein likely paid for Marcinko’s flight school training, and after logging 250 hours she accepted an offer from Epstein to get her Gulfstream II rating and fly his jets. She would later be known as “Gulfstream Girl,” but was sued by Gulfstream Aerospace for trademark infringement. They settled out of court.

Nadia Marcinko and Sarah Kellen - NewYorkSocialDiary.com

Marcinko became one of Epstein’s regular pilots, flying the “Lolita Express” to and from Little St. James. When he was arrested in 2008, she visited him in jail over 70 times, but there is no evidence she continued to work for him. When questioned, she invoked her 5th Amendment right.

In 2010 Marcinko founded Aviloop, an aviation marketing company, which registered its address at 301 E. 66th Street, the same building owned by Mark Epstein, and used to perpetuate years of sex crimes by his brother Jeffrey. Her last known address was near Fort Lauderdale, but when a New York court unsealed 1000 pages of documents relating to the Epstein files in 2024, Marcinko disappeared. Many think she went into hiding.

Ghislaine Maxwell and Sarah Kellen - Photographer Unknown

All four women, who have moved on with their lives, cannot be charged with federal sex-trafficking crimes in the Southern District of Florida, and likely the entire state. However, it doesn’t prevent them from being charged in another district like the Southern District of New York, where Ghislaine Maxwell was prosecuted. It doesn’t protect them against state charges in places like New Mexico and Ohio. It doesn’t protect them against perjury (i.e. lying). It protects them from being convicted by their own testimony, but not independent evidence.

And in a case especially like that of Nadia Marcinko, at what point do we hold the perpetrator accountable, but also recognize the child victim? Nearly every single one of Epstein’s underage victims went on to recruit other girls, who then recruited more, who then recruited more, in a never-ending pyramid scheme of sexual abuse. But for now, none of these women will be held to account until further evidence comes to light and they can be prosecuted in New York, or Ohio, or New Mexico, or the U.S. Virgin Islands. But we can’t do it until we have that evidence.

So I’ll say it again...

RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES

